Netflix’s The Gentlemen Is A Fun Series That Doesn’t Stray Too Far Away From The Movie

In a surprising move, Guy Ritchie brought over one of his recent films to the small screen: The Gentlemen. The original feature starred Matthew McConaughey, Colin Farrell, and Henry Golding; it was a nicely acclaimed film that reminded audiences of Ritchie’s earlier works like Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels. The Netflix series expands on the 2019 film, with a few changes to fit the episodic format. Below is the official synopsis:
The Gentlemen sees Eddie Horniman (Theo James) unexpectedly inherit his father’s sizeable country estate – only to discover it’s part of a cannabis empire. Moreover, a host of unsavoury characters from Britain’s criminal underworld want a piece of the operation.
Eight episodes that run nearly 60 minutes, there’s plenty of story about Ritchie’s fascinating world of criminals in Britain. The Gentlemen is certainly an entertaining experience that expands the scope of the original film, though the series isn’t too different from what Guy Ritchie did in 2019.
The Gentlemen Is Packed With Wild Moments and Suspense
I was originally skeptical of Guy Ritchie making this into a television series. However, the very first episode threw all of that skepticism away. The Gentlemen is a wildly entertaining series. The story is nothing new; we’re witnessing Eddie Horniman trying to navigate a world that he’s not familiar with. Ritchie doesn’t do much with that angle. The show is rather straightforward as Eddie is clearly the right choice for inheriting the cannabis empire. That still doesn’t stop the fun ride along the way.
What’s impressive is the series blends dark humor and tension seamlessly. The first episode has Freddy (Daniel Ings) dancing in a chicken suit! The series is quirky; packed with colorful characters who tend to be murderous. These moments never hinder the series and keep it strongly engaging. There’s never a fear that something is going to happen to Eddie though.
But it doesn’t need to be. It’s the unpredictable characters surrounding this story that make the eight-episode move at a brisk pace. You’ll be wanting more once you get through it all. There are a few clever twists and turns throughout, and the dialogue is fresh with fun lingo that makes this world and characters pop. Plus, Ritchie’s unique style is so eye-catching. I know that he doesn’t direct the entire series, but it’s never noticeable because the quality and visuals never drop.
As previously mentioned, The Gentlemen doesn’t expand much on what the film already did. The show isn’t completely predictable, but if you’re hoping for something more than what the film offered then you might be disappointed. There are new wrinkles in the series, but the criminal underworld isn’t completely different from what you’ve seen before. Ritchie’s style and characters are what make this feel fresh and exciting.
The Characters Are The Stars Here
Eddie is a compelling central character. It helps that Theo James is a commanding presence that oozes with charisma. As I stated previously, it’s disappointing that they don’t do much to explore his desire to get out of this world. Eddie didn’t know about his father’s empire until he inherited it. He was a military kid who had a different way of living. Sure, the general plot is about him trying to get out, but there’s never an internal struggle about his morals that clash with his newfound job. It’s a missed opportunity, but that’s never a black cloud over the series.
The supporting characters are fantastic. The two standouts are Susie Glass (Kaya Scodelario) and Freddy. Stanley Johnston (Giancarlo Esposito) is an interesting villain, but he doesn’t escape his stereotype. Esposito is an excellent performer so he chews every scene he’s in, but there are no layers beyond the surface, which is rather disappointing for an actor of such caliber.
Going back to Susie, she’s the one that steals the show. The series puts her character through the ringer and we see the different sides of her personality. Kaya Scodelario excels playing such a character; she’s charming and crafty, yet she can be cunning and a straight gangster. Her partnership with Eddie brings some fun moments, and I like that there’s little will they/won’t they teasing in the series.
Freddy is a goofball and though there are times you’re frustrated with how much he screws up, he’s the perfect foil for Eddie’s straight-laced character. This in turn challenges Eddie, and it helps showcase why he’s so naturally gifted at his job. Freddy is the comedic relief who pushes boundaries but remains engaging from beginning to end. It’s not just the main cast that’s fun, but the different criminals make this world so vibrant. From a sinister priest to an insane car shop owner, the characters and casting of The Gentlemen are top-notch.
The Gentlemen Is A Series Worth Watching
The Gentlemen is far from perfect, but it’s a great watch from beginning to end. If you’re a fan of the film then you’ll definitely get into the series. Sure, it doesn’t particularly break new ground, but the colorful cast of characters will keep you entertained. The Gentlemen is a simple story that highlights the talents of Guy Ritchie and will have you hoping for another season once the final credits roll.