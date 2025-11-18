Stunned Woman Takes A Bite Out Of Her Temu Croissant Lamp, Turns Out “It’s Literally Food”

An unsuspecting woman took a bite of a croissant. Nothing about this would’ve raised any concerns if the croissant in question wasn’t supposed to be a lamp. Taking to her TikTok page on Monday (September 2), Neta Murphy worried millions of viewers after exposing that the questionable lamp in question was bought from Temu.
Neta realized that something wasn’t right with the Temu croissant lamp one of her sisters had gifted her when she came home from work on a hot day to find “hundreds of ants” swarming it.
“Why the f**k would ants want a fake croissant?” Neta questioned in her viral clip, which has since amassed 1.3 million views.
The confused TikToker went on to showcase the lamp in question, and sure enough, it reassembled the French pastry to a T.
“I’m almost wondering if this is a f*****g literal, real croissant covered in resin,” Neta pondered before filming a hole that the colony ants had left.
The recipient of the curious gift proceeded to break the lamp in two, spreading crumbs everywhere, exactly like a real croissant would.
“I guess there’s one way to truly know,” Neta announced before taking a piece of the crumbs out and tasting it. The verdict? “It’s literally f*****g food,” she exclaimed.
A handful of people were left baffled over the clip, as a TikTok user commented: “I have a chicken nugget key ring from Temu and I’ve always been convinced it’s a real nugget in resin.”
“Did she just eat the temu croissant lamp,” an alarmed viewer asked.
A person wrote: “Taking a bite out of a lamp you bought from temu is actually insane.”
“The original bread lamp was an actual loaf of bread,” a netizen noted in reference to Japanese artist Yukiko Morita 2016’s bread lamp. The design involved taking real loaves of bread, hollowing them out, and then treating them to prevent decay.
These loaves were then fitted with LED lights, transforming them into unique, functional lamps.
Someone else echoed: “I think it’s a real croissant because it’s supposed to be a copy of the Yukiko Morita lamps where she uses real bread and pastry-like croissants.
“The bread is hollowed out but preserved with anti-fungal coating.”
“Temu croissant lamp mukbang is wild,” a cybernaut observed.
A separate individual chimed in: “That is 100% a REAL croissant.”
“Why are ppl still buying from temu?” a commenter asked.
Temu, an online marketplace operated by the Chinese e-commerce company PDD Holdings, has faced controversy over a number of issues.
The company’s fast fashion practices, which include high resource consumption and waste production, have been criticized for their negative environmental impact.
Temu’s rapid turnover and low-cost nature of products encourage overconsumption, leading to significant waste and increased carbon emissions from transportation, GreenMatch explains.
There have also been concerns regarding breaches of human rights. ZDNet states that the US House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party has reported that Temu does not take the necessary steps to ensure that products on its site comply with the Uyghur Forced Labor Act.
Moreover, the same report claims that Temu exploits a US commerce loophole to avoid paying tariffs and complying with US commerce laws and regulations.
According to the Taipei Times, products sold on Temu have been found to contain toxic substances up to 229 times higher than permitted levels.
Additionally, Temu has been accused of a number of unethical practices, including copyrighting images from other businesses, stealing designs, data leaks, and violating privacy rules.
Bored Panda has contacted Temu for comment.
The viral video ignited many amused reactions
