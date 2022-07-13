Meet The Cast Of “Best Interests”

A new family drama TV show is currently being filmed and set to premiere on BBC as early as next year. Titled Best Interests, the show is created by Jack Thorne, who previously worked on Shameless, Skins, Cast Offs, National Treasure, and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. Here’s a description of the plot of the show, according to What To Watch: “This is a story of a family driven apart by having to make choices no parent would ever want to make. Andrew and Nicci’s daughter, Marnie, has a life-threatening condition. The doctors believe it is in her best interests to be allowed to die, but her loving family disagrees. And so begins a fight that will take them through every stage of a legal process, as they struggle to contemplate this huge decision. Who decides? And in whose best interests will it be?” The show promises to feature some of the most bankable performers in Britain. If you are interested to learn more about the actors set to appear in this upcoming TV show, read ahead. Here are the cast members of the upcoming BBC family drama Best Interests.
Sharon Horgan
Sharon Horgan has been confirmed to star in the upcoming TV show Best Interests. Horgan is an Irish actress, writer, and producer who has starred in and co-written the comedy series Catastrophe and Pulling. She also created the HBO comedy series Divorce. Horgan began her career as a stand-up comedian before moving into writing and acting. She has appeared in numerous television shows and films, including the sitcoms Motherland and The Increasingly Poor Decisions of Todd Margaret. In 2016, she won a British Academy Television Award for her work on Catastrophe. Horgan most recently appeared in the movie The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. In a report by The Hollywood Reporter, Horgan expressed her thoughts about starring in Best Interests, which she believes is closely related to the Covid-19 situation that many families are experiencing: “Best Interests broke me when I first read the script and then again after talking with Jack about it,” said Horgan. “Covid seems to have shone a closer light on the desperate inequalities that exist for our disabled community so this felt very timely. It’s a big subject but it’s in Jack Thorne and Michael Keillor’s safe hands.”
Michael Sheen
Michael Sheen will also be starring in the upcoming BBC TV drama Best Interests. Sheen is a British actor who has had a long and successful career in both film and television. Sheen first came to prominence with his role in the film The Queen, for which he received critical acclaim. He has since gone on to star in a number of popular films, including Good Omens and Quiz. Sheen is also a well-known stage actor, and has appeared in numerous productions, both in the UK and abroad. In recent years, Sheen has taken on a number of political roles, and is an outspoken advocate for many causes. Michael Sheen is a talented and versatile actor who continues to entertain audiences around the world. He currently stars in and executive-produces the TV show Staged. Sheen was all praises for Jack Thorne when asked about his thoughts on the show: “Jack Thorne is such an extraordinary writer and he has approached this incredibly important and urgent subject with humanity, honesty and humour. I feel very fortunate to be part of this production and to work with the brilliant Sharon Horgan and some of the most talented actors around.”
Alison Oliver
Alison Oliver will be playing Sheen and Horgan’s daughter in the upcoming TV series Best Interests. Oliver is an actress who is best known for her role as Frances in the BBC Three and Hulu miniseries Conversations with Friends. She will next appear in the upcoming series Best Interests. Oliver began her career in drama school. Her breakout role came in 2017 when she was cast as Frances in Conversations with Friends. The show was a critical and commercial success, and Oliver’s performance was praised by critics. Oliver is currently filming the series Best Interests, which is set to air later this year.
Niamh Moriarty
Niamh Moriarity will be playing another child of Sheen’s and Horgan’s in the upcoming TV series Best Interests. The up-and-coming actress had recently appeared in My Mother’s Shoes.
Noma Dumezweni
Noma Dumezweni will also be appearing in the upcoming TV series Best Interests. Dumezweni is a Tony-nominated and Olivier Award-winning actress best known for her roles as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter and the Cursed Child stage play, and as Ruth Younger in A Raisin in the Sun. Born in Swaziland to South African parents, Dumezweni moved to England with her family at the age of four. She attended the prestigious Anna Scher Theatre School in London before embarking on a successful career in stage and television. In addition to her memorable turns in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and A Raisin in the Sun, Dumezweni has also appeared in such films as The Kid Who Would Be King and The Boy Who Harnessed The Wind. A versatile and gifted performer, Dumezweni continues to wow audiences with her captivating work on stage and screen.
Chizzy Akudolu
Chizzy Akudolu has been tapped to star in the upcoming TV series Best Interests. Chizzy Akudolu is a British actress known for her roles as Mo Effanga in the BBC medical drama Holby City and as a panelist on the ITV daytime chat show Loose Women. She has also appeared in episodes of the BBC soap opera Doctors and the ITV police procedural The Bill. Akudolu was born in London to Nigerian parents and studied drama at college. After appearing in various stage productions, she made her television debut in an episode of 15 Storeys High in 2004. Since then, she has gone on to appear in numerous television programs and films, including Holby City, Loose Women, Silent Witness, and Doctor Who. More recently, she appeared in the hit Rowan Atkinson Netflix series Man vs. Bee.
Other actors
Other performers expected to appear in Best Interests include Des McAleer, Mat Fraser, Gary Beadle, Jack Morris, Pippa Haywood, Shane Zaza, Lucian Msamati, and Lisa McGrillis.