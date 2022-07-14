Most people are familiar with Tyson Ritter for being the frontman of The All-American Rejects. However, music isn’t his only creative talent. Tyson is also an actor and his career has been on the rise for the last several years. In 2016, he got a great opportunity when he was cast in the TV series Preacher. He remained on the show during its entire run until 2019. Now he’s hoping to take viewers by storm again with his role in the upcoming TV series called The Idol. It’s unclear exactly when the show will premiere, but it’s already getting a lot of buzz and people are looking forward to seeing Tyson do his thing. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Tyson Ritter.
1. He’s From Oklahoma
Tyson is a midwestern boy through and through. He was born and raised in Oklahoma. He and his siblings attended Stillwater Public Schools. We weren’t able to find any specific details on where he lives these days, but from what we can tell he’s moved out of Oklahoma.
2. He’s Happily Married
There are lots of people who believe that it isn’t possible to have it all, but Tyson is living proof that sometimes you can. In addition to having a successful career as an actor and musician, Tyson is also happily married. He and his wife, Elena Satine, have been married since 2013. Elena is an actress who has been in the entertainment industry for well over a decade.
3. He Met His Bandmates in High School
If you’re an All-American Rejects fan you’ll probably agree that the band has always had great chemistry. A big part of the reason for that is because they’ve been friends for a very long time. Tyson met the rest of the guys in the group when they were all in high school. Their first album was released about the time Tyson graduated.
4. He’s a Painter
Acting and music are what have gotten Tyson the most attention, but those aren’t the only creative talents he has. Tyson is also a big fan of the fine arts and he loves painting and he has some serious skills. He has shared several of his paintings on Instagram and his followers seem to really enjoy seeing his work.
5. He Likes to Stay Low Key
Tyson has been in the entertainment industry for more than half of his life. Despite all of the attention he’s gotten, he has done a good job of keeping his personal life away from the public. He has always been the kind of person who prefers to keep all of the focus on his craft, and that has worked out well for him.
6. “It Ends Tonight” Is His Favorite Song to Perform Live
Tyson has performed lots of songs throughout his career, but there’s one that always feels a little extra special. During an interview with The Aquarian, Tyson said, “I still think it is “It Ends Tonight.” It’s a beautiful moment when the crowd connects to that song because it’s the slowest one we have. You can hear people singing along. There’s something incredibly powerful about the invisible umbilical cord that lies between the band and the crowd. It is like having a child for a night. ”
7. He Loves Barcelona
Thanks to all of the success he’s had in the entertainment industry, Tyson has gotten to travel to places all over the world. However, out of everywhere he’s been, Barcelona is his favorite city. When describing the city to ZZSounds, he said, ” It’s heaven on earth, and you should go there if you ever get a chance. Get a boat! Get a small boat and enough provisions for two weeks to cross the Atlantic.”
8. He’s Worked With Lil Huddy
Just because Tyson has been in the music industry for the last 20 years doesn’t mean that he’s out of touch with the younger generation. In 2021, he was featured in Lil Huddy’s song “Don’t Freak Out“. He also appeared in the music video which now has more than 4 million views on YouTube.
9. He Has Some Advice for Up and Coming Musicians
With the level of success Tyson has achieved, I think it’s safe to say he knows a thing or two about what it takes to build a career as a musician. When asked if he has any advice for up-and-comers, he told ZZSounds, “To younger players just starting out, I would say, just play out. That was the only thing that ever worked for us, when we played shows out in the city and in the surrounding cities, and wherever.”
10. He Was In An Episode of House
Some people spend their entire acting careers trying to land a role in a major project. However, Tyson has already been there and done that. In fact, one of his first TV appearances was in an episode of House. Even though he was playing himself, it was still an acting gig.