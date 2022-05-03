Home
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Karra Elejalde

35 seconds ago

Karra Elejalde is a professional actor who has more than 30 years of experience. He is most widely known in his home country of Spain, but his name also rings bells with people in other parts of the world. His versatile talent has allowed him to move between different genres and characters with a natural ease you don’t see often. Even though Karra is now in his early 60s, it doesn’t look like he has plans to retire any time soon. He is currently working on several projects that will be released over the next couple of years and his fans are really looking forward to seeing him o their screens. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Karra Elejalde.

1. His First Name Isn’t Actually Karra

Most people are familiar with him as Karra Elejalde, but they may be surprised to know that that isn’t really his name. Karra was born Carlos Elejalde Garai. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to find any information on why he decided to use the first name Karra professionally.

2. He Has More Than 80 Acting Credits

Karra’s acting resume is incredibly impressive. In an industry where no one’s next job is ever guaranteed, he has achieved a level of consistency that is almost impossible to come by. Since making his first on-screen appearance in 1987, he has earned racked up over 80 acting credits. This number includes projects that have not yet been released.

3. He Has Behind-the-Scenes Experience

Karra’s fans are most familiar with his work as an actor, but that isn’t the only thing he’s done in the entertainment industry. He is also a writer and director. He made his writing and directing debut in 2004 with a movie called Torapia. At the moment, he doesn’t appear to have any behind-the-scenes projects in the works.

4. He’s Not Into Social Media

Social media has allowed people to take a glimpse into their favorite celebrities’ lives like never before. With just a scroll and a tap, you can easily see what people are up to. Karra’s fans don’t have that luxury, though. From what we know, he doesn’t have verified accounts on any social media platforms.

5. He Doesn’t Think Acting School is Beneficial

Going to acting school is par for the course for many professional actors. Many find that a formal acting education is one of the best ways to sharpen their skills. Karra, however, would beg to differ. He has been quoted saying, “I believe that schools are not useful for being an artist. I do not mean at all that they must be closed but the method is not everything.”

6. He’s A Husband And Father

Trying to maintain a busy career while also having a family can be tough. Despite the difficulties, however, Karra has always found ways to make it work. He has been married to Spanish actress Sílvia Bel for many years and the couple has one child together.

7. He’s An Award Winner

Lots of actors would probably agree that winning a major award is one of their biggest goals. Not only are awards a great way for actors to have their talent recognized, but once actors win awards their stock for future projects goes up. In 2011, Karra won a Goya Award for Best Supporting Actor. He won another Goya Award for Best Supporting Actor in 2015.

8. He Likes Spending Time Outside

Karra has been in the entertainment industry for more than half of his life at this point. But that doesn’t mean he’s caught up in the lavish lifestyle that is often associated with the business. He seems to be someone who really enjoys simplicity. He enjoys being outdoors and he has lots of appreciation for the beauty of nature.

9. He Enjoys His Privacy

From the outside looking in, being a professional actor might seem like one of the best jobs in the world. While it’s true that it comes with lots of perks, one of the downsides is constantly having to deal with people in your business. Fortunately, Karra has been able to avoid some of that by being a private person. He hasn’t shared much information about his personal life and that probably isn’t going to change.

10. He Likes Making People Laugh

Most of us are familiar with the saying “laughter is the best medicine” and that’s something Karra would agree with. During an interview with The Canadian, Karra said, “I am a person with a great sense of humor. It is not whim, it is that I need to laugh to be well. Actually, I make people laugh to catch their laughter and laugh too. It is a survival mechanism.”

About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.


