We’ve all heard the saying “like father, like son” and Derrick Dillman is living proof of those words. As an up-and-coming treasure hunter, he is following in his father’s footsteps in the hopes of uncovering the legendary treasure of the emperor Montezuma. Both father and son are cast members of the new History Channel series Lost Gold of the Aztecs which will document them on their journey. Some may feel like looking for hidden treasure is a waste of time — especially when there’s no proof that the treasure really exists in the first place. However, Derrick is determined to be part of finding something that has evaded people for hundreds of years. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Derrick Dillman.
1. He Has Aztec Ancestry
For the Dillman family, looking for emperor Montezuma’s treasure is about more than just wanting to find something valuable. Thanks to their own Aztec roots, they have a much more intimate connection to this mystery. If they’re able to find it, it’ll be a huge personal and cultural accomplishment.
2. He Was To Be An Archaeologist
Hunting for ancient treasure isn’t the only thing that Derrick is interested in finding. According to Derrick’s official bio on the History Channel website, Derrick is studying to be an archeologist. As an archaeologist, Derrick will get the chance to explore all sorts of ancient artifacts.
3. He’s Active On Social Media
Over the last 20 years, social media has become a huge part of many people’s daily lives. Building a large social media following can even lead to some great opportunities in the real world. Although Derrick hasn’t reached an influencer-level following just yet, he does have accounts on both Instagram and Facebook and he is fairly active on each platform.
4. Lost Gold of the Aztecs Is His First TV Experience
Some of the cast members on Lost Gold of the Aztecs are no strangers to the reality TV world. Some of them have even worked with the History Channel in the past. That, however, isn’t true for Derrick. Lost Gold of the Aztecs marks his first on-screen credit. However, there’s always a chance that he’ll get other TV opportunities in the future.
5. He Likes to Go Hiking
Searching for treasure isn’t the only time that Derrick likes to be outdoors. His Instagram profile reveals that he loves being outside even in his free time. Hiking appears to be one of his favorite activities and he loves being able to explore the beauty of nature. He also likes taking pictures of the places he sees.
6. He Likes to Travel
Traveling can be one of the best experiences a person can have. Visiting new places can help people expand their minds and develop a stronger understanding of other people and their cultures. Derrick has been fortunate to do a good amount of traveling over the years. Some of the countries he’s visited include Italy and France.
7. He Used to Work for The Post Office
These days, Derrick’s life appears to be all about looking for Montezuma’s hidden treasure. That wasn’t always the case though. Several of Derrick’s Instagram posts reveal that he used to work for the United States Postal Service. It’s unclear exactly what his role was and when he stopped working there.
8. He’s A Sports Fan
Derrick really loves what he does for work, but just like anyone else he really enjoys his time off. Attending sporting events is one of the things he likes to do in his free time. He likes a variety of sports but he especially likes to watch hockey and he is a big fan of the NHL’s San Jose Sharks.
9. He Loves Trying Different Foods
There are lots of people who eat simply because it’s something they need to do to stay alive. On the other hand, there are also a lot of people who enjoy the experience of eating and all of the deliciousness that food has to offer. While it might be a stretch to say that Derrick is a foodie, his Instagram profile makes it clear that he loves trying different kinds of foods.
10. He’s A Comic Book Fan
All of the comic book lovers out there will be happy to know that Derrick is one of them. His Instagram activity shows that Derrick loves comic books. In fact, it looks like he even enjoys collecting them and he has framed some of his favorite issues. Now that he’s part of the entertainment industry, there’s a chance he could cross paths with some people who are involved with the DCU or MCU.