Unveiling the Star-Studded Cast of Transformers: The Last Knight

With the commercial success of Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014), expectations were high for its sequel, Transformers: The Last Knight (2017). Again, Michael Bay helmed the affairs of the film as its director. Transformers: The Last Knight became the fifth installment in the Transformers film series.
One leading factor for the audience’s high expectations for the film is its remarkably star-studded cast. With a few actors reprising the roles, Transformers: The Last Knight also introduces a few new A-list cast members. These are the star-studded cast of Transformers: The Last Knight and the roles they play in the film.
Mark Wahlberg as Cade Yeager
Mark Wahlberg reprises his role as Cade Yeager from Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014). He’s an inventor and a single father. He’s given a talisman, which later turns into the Excalibur, by a dying Transformer. As in the previous film, Wahlberg’s character is the movie’s main protagonist.
Anthony Hopkins as Sir Edmund Burton, 12th Earl of Folgan
Veteran actor Anthony Hopkins joins the cast of the Transformer film series in Transformers: The Last Knight (2017). He plays Sir Edmund Burton, who’s later revealed to be the 12th Earl of Folgan – the last living member of the Order of Witwiccans. He has stayed hidden working as an astronomer and historian about Transformers’ presence on Earth. Hopkins’ character recruits Cade Yeager and Professor Viviane Wembly to help fight against Quintessa’s attack on Earth.
Josh Duhamel as William Lennox
Josh Duhamel is re-introduced to reprise his role as William Lennox from the first three films in the Transformers film series. Although a member of the Transformers Reaction Force (TRF), he worked with the Autobots in the past and was sympathetic to their course. As such, he’s a reluctant member of the TRF.
Laura Haddock as Viviane Wembly
British actress Laura Haddock also joins the cast of Transformers: The Last Knight playing the character of Viviane Wembly. She’s a professor of English Literature at the University of Oxford. She’s recruited by Sir Edmund Burton, who helps her discover she’s a descendant of Merlin. Through her bloodline to Merlin, she alone can activate the staff. She’s instrumental in awakening the Knights of Iacon.
Santiago Cabrera as Santos
Santos was one of the movie’s earliest antagonists. As a former decorated Delta Force operative, he’s made the commander of the TRF. Their mission and his desire is to eliminate all Transformers in the world. He also seeks to capture or kill humans helping the Autobots. This put him at loggerheads with Cade Yeager. Chilean actor Santiago Cabrera plays Commander Santos.
Stanley Tucci as Wizard Merlin
Although not his first appearance in the Transformers film series, Stanley Tucci is cast as Wizard Merlin in Transformers: The Last Knight. Tucci, who’s American, portrays Wizard Merlin with a British accent. The character adds to the film’s humor, and becomes the first human to activate and use the staff.
Isabela Moner as Izabella
Isabela Moner‘s Izabella is introduced in Transformers: The Last Knight as a scavenger who was orphaned by the Battle of Chicago. Alone in the world as a human, she befriended Sqweeks and Canopy. They later encounter Cade Yeager and Bumblebee.
Jerrod Carmichael as Jimmy
Jimmy is a supporting cast member in Transformers: The Last Knight. He’s from South Dakota and became an ally after Cade Yeager hires him. He works with Cade and Izabella to stop Quintessa’s plans to invade Earth.
Peter Cullen as Optimus Prime/Nemesis Prime
Canadian voice actor Peter Cullen reprised his voice role as Optimus Prime. He also voiced the character Nemesis Prime after Optimus Prime was brainwashed by Quintessa. However, he snaps out of his brainwashed state after hearing Bumblebee speak. As always, he leads the humans into defeating invading Quintessa, Megatron, and Decepticons.
Frank Welker as Megatron
Continuing in his voice role as Megatron since the third installment, Frank Welker reprises Megatron in Transformers: The Last Knight. Megatron is the leader of the Decepticons and one of the film’s villains. In the film’s last stand fight, Optimus Prime defeated Megatron.
Erik Aadahl as Bumblebee
Unarguably the most-loved character in the Transformers film series. Erik Aadahl joins the cast to provide the voiceover for Bumblebee. The character is known from his custom-built yellow and black 2017 Chevrolet Camaro. He began the film series as an Autobot scout who later fell in love with humans and chose to stay back on Earth. He’s forced to fight his friend and leader, Optimus Prime, after he’s brainwashed into Nemesis Prime.
John Goodman as Hound
Hound almost needs no introductions. He’s the trigger-happy Autobot that joins Bumblebee and Lennox to come to Cade Yeager’s rescue against the TRF. Hound an olive green Mercedes-Benz Unimog military tactical ambulance. Hound is voiced by John Goodman.
Ken Watanabe as Drift
Japanese actor Ken Watanabe joins the voice cast of Transformers: The Dark Knight as the Samurai-motif Autobot technician, Drift. The Autobot’s chosen vehicle is a black and red 2017 Mercedes-AMG GT R. Drift was initially a Decepticon but switched sides and is now a trusted ally of the Autobots.
Jim Carter as Cogman
Cogman is introduced as the faithful butler of Sir Edmund Burton (Anthony Hopkins). A human-sized Autobot, Cogman is sent to bring Cade Yeager to the United Kingdom to meet with Sir Burton. English actor Jim Carter voices the Autobot Cogman.
Steve Buscemi as Daytrader
The cast list wouldn’t be complete without Steve Buscemi‘ voiced Daytrader character. The character is introduced as an Autobot scavenger. In Transformers: The Last Knight, he transforms into a 1920 rusty Mercedes-Benz LK dump truck.