Top Five Moments In The Third Season Of FXX’s Dave (Episodes 1 – 5)

In 2011, comedian and rapper Lil Dicky set the music world on fire by dropping songs and mixtapes that captured the hearts of millions of fans. By the time 2020 rolled around, the famous rapper officially had his first television show simply named Dave, which follows a fictionalized version of the artist’s life as a rapper.
Currently, the FX show has received high praise for its content in the past three seasons, with a high rotten tomatoes score from both critics and audiences. The show just wrapped its third season and we wanted to take a look back at the best moments of the FXX comedy show thus far.
Dave Runs Away From Crazed Fans (Episode 01 – Texas)
Dave is looking for love. Unfortunately, the rapper is looking for love in all the wrong places. It was apparent that Campbell knew who Dave was from the beginning. Their chemistry was quite charming in the parking lot scene. Then, things get weird. Surprisingly, Dave putting on a Scorguard wasn’t the oddest thing in the first episode.
It was disappointing to learn that Campbell just saw Dave as a one-night stand. It highlighted the difficulties of the rapper finding true love and the powers of his fame. However, Connor and his friends wanting to see Dave’s “Lil Dicky” was awkward and hilarious. Dave is no stranger to embarrassing moments, but this one is definitely in the top three as one of the funniest.
Lil Dicky’s Walking Away Together (Episode 02 – Harrison Ave)
This episode was the origin story of Dave’s first crush. It was a chaotic and hilarious episode that had the running gag of Dave actors not continuing on screen. It brought a sense of realism by showcasing the craziness of a film set. More importantly, it continued to highlight this season’s theme about love. Or in this case, how it can hurt someone.
There were plenty of great moments, Dave plastering loads of fake cum on the floor was downright hilarious. However, when we got to the crux of the situation, it deepened the layers of Dave himself. He was still feeling jaded over it not working out with his first crush, Brittany Parker. Jane Levy was amazing, and she brought a great perspective on the issues with Dave.
He can often be selfish at times (which was always highlighted by his refusing to trust Emma with the directing) and blind to other people’s feelings. Dave walking away with all of his different ages is symbolic of the man himself and the evolution he’s gone through, though it also represents that Dave hasn’t changed all too much emotionally as well.
Dave and Ally At The Pool (Episode 04 – Wisconsin)
This episode was a tale of two lovers. It’s always great to see Ally return to the fold as it focuses on the struggling love lives of both characters. Love is hard. And Wisconsin did a great job of displaying the nuances of not just relationships, but the circumstances surrounding them.
Ally and Dave chatting after a long day was a sweet moment that was grounded in several layers of truth. People aren’t perfect. It was great that Ally pointed that out. It was nerve-wracking to see Ally dive her head deep into the pool seconds before the credits rolled, but thankfully, it wasn’t a suicide moment. It represented the hopelessness we often feel when life isn’t going the way we want it to.
Dave and Meg’s Creepy Brother (Episode 05 – The Storm)
Dave taking the series on tour this season was a great idea. It allowed the writers to challenge Dave and his friends by interacting with different personalities. It presented one of the most emotional episodes of the series thus far. Seeing Dave being stuck with an uptight Southern family provides some very fun moments, including with his bible-quoting brother, Aaron.
The scene outside with Aaron and Dave was brilliantly shot and edited. It was an unpredictable moment that was equally nerve-wracking and funny (Though the dog licking the grandmother was hilarious too). Dave’s intentions throughout the episode meant well, but seeing his culture clash against others allowed him to grow as a character.
GaTa Reveals His Past About Not Having Love (Episode 05 – Storm)
Admittedly, the scene was a bit exposition-heavy, but it was still a powerful moment nevertheless. GaTa having a deep and tragic reason for his obsession with sex added an unexpected dimension to his character and subverted the stereotypical player trope. Of course, the actor himself was tremendous here, weaving through his emotions organically. It was an unexpected raw and personal moment, but highlighted just how great these characters are thanks to scenes like this.
Follow Us