Dave: Season Three Review

Love is in the air. Last season, Dave Burd got one step closer to his dreams as a huge rapper in the mainstream. This season, the FXX series takes a deeper dive into Dave Burd’s first tour and the overarching theme for Lil Dicky is finding true love. Throughout the ten episodes, the misadventures of Lil Dicky see him come close to being assaulted, killed by a chainsaw, and watching a psycho pee right in front of him.
Dave has never been afraid to push the boundaries of comedy and surrealism before. Does the third season expand on the popular FXX series in a satisfactory manner? Quick answer: Yes! The show continues to be an underrated treat that has a surprising amount of depth and heart in the midst of its absurdities.
The Cross Country Tour Story Was Clever
What makes Dave a fun character is how oblivious and close-minded he can be when it comes to different subjects or cultures. Putting Dave on a cross-country tour forces his character to come in contact with all types of people, and as you can imagine, it produces some extremely funny results. However, the big takeaway from the series is the dimension behind its themes and subject.
Take Dave’s night with a highly conservative family. The juxtaposition between him – a rapper who has no issues swearing and talking about sex – and the family isn’t a one-sided affair. The show finds a nice balance in getting the points of both sides across. Dave never condemns any culture and makes fun of Lil Dicky in the most unexpected and hilarious ways possible. However, The Storm, reveals a powerful character moment that highlights just how masterful this show is at deepening the layers of the main cast.
However, the biggest overarching theme is about Dave finding true love. It’s a sweet story and it’s wise that the writers opted to not make this about Ally and Dave. It can often be frustrating because Dave is searching for perfection. So he comes across as unlikeable sometimes because he’s blatantly ignoring the signs right in front of him. But Dave is not perfect and the series has no issues exposing the rapper’s flaws and helping him grow throughout the season.
Not Surprisingly, The Characters Are The Stars Here
As one can expect, Dave has cameos galore. The season finale actually has a very surprising cameo from a notable Oscar Winner. As in seasons past, the celebrities throughout the series are used pretty well as it makes the world that Dave navigates pretty lively and engaging.
The best cameos are Jack Harlow and Rachel McAdams. Admittedly, the series doesn’t necessarily follow through with McAdams’s story with Dave properly, but her chemistry with him is excellent. Jack Harlow being a douche is a fun against type for the popular rapper.
In terms of the main cast, Emma (Christine Ko.) and Elz (Travis Bennett) do have arcs, but the show doesn’t spend as much time with them as it should. In fact, it doesn’t particularly follow up on the relationship that they formed in the second season. It doesn’t ruin the third season, but it would’ve been nice to give these two more of the spotlight.
GaTa and Mike (Andrew Santino) have a nice story throughout the season and both get several chances to shine. Ally (Taylor Misiak) isn’t in the season that much. However, Wisconsin gives her the spotlight and adds a nice complexity to her character overall.
Dave Is An Underrated Series
Though Dave is firmly in its third season, the series as a whole feels underrated. It’s smarter than it has any right to be and wildly entertaining. Dave is an excellent show. Though it’s never really brought into the conversation when it comes to big awards shows like the Emmys, it’s a high-caliber series that wouldn’t feel out of place if it received a nomination. Season three is a big hit and hopefully, there’s a season four.