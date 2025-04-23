Iceland: Same Sex Wedding Wonderland

These are some of the most beautiful memories from our elopements and same sex weddings in Iceland. Nature, love, simplicity & honesty.
Same sex marriage has been legal in Iceland since June, 2010. Pink Iceland (the company I work for) helps people handle their paperwork and make the whole process more pleasant.
I love my job. I get to work with the love of my life and my best friends and get to meet fantastic people from all over the world. Being a destination wedding planner can be challenging but it is so rewarding.
Enjoy!
More info: pinkiceland.is | kristinmaria.com
Strokkur, Geyser
Strokkur (Icelandic for “churn”) in the Geysir area. It was freezing – but they still look so handsome!
Elliðaárdalur, Reykjavík
Rainy & romantic elopement with rainbows
Skógafoss Waterfall
More rainbows!
Harpa Concert Hall
Harpa is one of Reykjavik‘s greatest and distinguished landmarks
At last
This lovely couple celebrated their wedding on a glacier with their closest friends and family after many years together
Thingvellir National Park
Thingvellir is one of our favourite spots for ceremonies in nature
Freedom!
This Russian couple came all the way to Iceland for their elopement (in Icelandic sweaters!)
Seljalandsfoss Waterfall
Magical moment behind Seljalandsfoss Waterfall in South Iceland
Djúpalónssandur
Djúpalónssandur beach and bay on foot of Snæfellsjökull Glacier in Iceland
Öxarárfoss
Öxarárfoss is in Thingvellir National Park
Grótta
This lovely couple got married by Gróttuviti Lighthouse
Snæfellsnes Peninsula
This area is sometime named “Iceland in Miniature” due to the numerous national sights in the area.
Gullfoss
Gullfoss (the Golden Falls) is one of the most popular tourist attractions in Iceland
Follow Us