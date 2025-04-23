Iceland: Same Sex Wedding Wonderland

These are some of the most beautiful memories from our elopements and same sex weddings in Iceland. Nature, love, simplicity & honesty.

Same sex marriage has been legal in Iceland since June, 2010. Pink Iceland (the company I work for) helps people handle their paperwork and make the whole process more pleasant.

I love my job. I get to work with the love of my life and my best friends and get to meet fantastic people from all over the world. Being a destination wedding planner can be challenging but it is so rewarding.

Enjoy!

More info: pinkiceland.is | kristinmaria.com

Strokkur, Geyser

Iceland: Same Sex Wedding Wonderland

Strokkur (Icelandic for “churn”) in the Geysir area. It was freezing – but they still look so handsome!

Elliðaárdalur, Reykjavík

Iceland: Same Sex Wedding Wonderland

Rainy & romantic elopement with rainbows

Skógafoss Waterfall

Iceland: Same Sex Wedding Wonderland

More rainbows!

Harpa Concert Hall

Iceland: Same Sex Wedding Wonderland

Harpa is one of Reykjavik‘s greatest and distinguished landmarks

At last

Iceland: Same Sex Wedding Wonderland

This lovely couple celebrated their wedding on a glacier with their closest friends and family after many years together

Thingvellir National Park

Iceland: Same Sex Wedding Wonderland

Thingvellir is one of our favourite spots for ceremonies in nature

Freedom!

Iceland: Same Sex Wedding Wonderland

This Russian couple came all the way to Iceland for their elopement (in Icelandic sweaters!)

Seljalandsfoss Waterfall

Iceland: Same Sex Wedding Wonderland

Magical moment behind Seljalandsfoss Waterfall in South Iceland

Djúpalónssandur

Iceland: Same Sex Wedding Wonderland

Djúpalónssandur beach and bay on foot of Snæfellsjökull Glacier in Iceland

Öxarárfoss

Iceland: Same Sex Wedding Wonderland

Öxarárfoss is in Thingvellir National Park

Grótta

Iceland: Same Sex Wedding Wonderland

This lovely couple got married by Gróttuviti Lighthouse

Snæfellsnes Peninsula

Iceland: Same Sex Wedding Wonderland

This area is sometime named “Iceland in Miniature” due to the numerous national sights in the area.

Gullfoss

Iceland: Same Sex Wedding Wonderland

Gullfoss (the Golden Falls) is one of the most popular tourist attractions in Iceland

