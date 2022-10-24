Jessica Gao Partly Made She-Hulk To Troll Male Fans

What’s the best way to make a series popular? To troll your core fanbase, obviously. The arrival of She-Hulk has been a baffling one without a doubt. Critics originally loved the pilot of the comedy series, though fans noticed that the series came with a strong anti-men agenda thanks to her speech about how she can control her anger better than Bruce since she has to deal with constant catcalling or incompetent men trying to share their expertise over her job.
Despite having characters such as Wong and Daredevil, many fans and critics have been negative over the show’s clear, woke messaging. There’s nothing wrong with tackling themes that revolve around men and society. One of the best and most recent examples of this is Promising Young Woman, which spearheads the power structure between men and women in a compelling manner, and more importantly, it didn’t come across as a man-hating excursion. However, She-Hulk is being criticized for more than just their daily jabs at men, with others noting the lack of a meaningful plot or story, or how many don’t believe that the series is funny, to begin with. Whatever side you stand on in terms of She-Hulk, one thing’s clear, the showrunners are clearly happy to piss off most of the male fans that they deem as trolls.
Fresh off the season (or series?) finale, which has not been positively reviewed by many, it’s actually been revealed by Jessica Gao and Tatiana Maslany that the show was designed to well…troll the trolls, “Our writer’s room opened three years ago. The fact that we were able to predict what the reaction was going to be, what a lot of the trolling comments were going to be, really shows how tired and unoriginal these trolls are.” Gao told Variety, ” That really tickled me because the little troll that lives inside of me really loves trolling the trolls,” she said.
It’s quite odd to mainly focus a television show on trolls. While they do exist, it’s a small minority as most people who watched She-Hulk or any other Marvel show or movie genuinely love the property thanks to comics or animated television. Can the fanbase become toxic sometimes? Yes, especially when the creators make narrative and character changes that fans particularly don’t like, but making She-Hulk to partly troll fans seems like a waste of money and time. Then again, when you’re Marvel, money isn’t much of an issue.
Tatiana Maslany pretty much echoed Gao’s sentiment about the show and her feelings about fans who attack female superheroes in general. Never mind the fact that fans love Black Widow, Wonder Woman, Jessica Jones, Skarlet Witch, and even the She-Hulk comics that preceded it. According to Maslany, giving the trolls a big f***k you was more thrilling, “Jessica Gao is a genius and knows about the culture we’re living in and her position in it when she’s writing these stories about a woman superhero.”
“She knows what that response is going to be,” added the Jennifer Walters actress. “As a cast, it was delightful sending each other these troll responses, like ‘Oh my god, give them a week, and then they’re going to literally see this pop up verbatim in the show and become the villains of the show.’ It was thrilling.”
There’s no telling where She-Hulk goes next. Reportedly, the series wasn’t necessarily doing so well in the viewerships department. While the ratings for the season (or series) finale haven’t been revealed, Nielson came out with the viewership for the debut of the new sitcom, and it failed to make the top 10 for original content, a first for anything regarding Marvel. Disney hasn’t announced any plans for a season two, though it’s expected that She-Hulk will make her way into a live-action feature sometime in the future.