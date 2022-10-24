Home
Television
Jessica Gao Partly Made She-Hulk To Troll Male Fans

Jessica Gao Partly Made She-Hulk To Troll Male Fans

Credit: She-Hulk

What’s the best way to make a series popular? To troll your core fanbase, obviously. The arrival of She-Hulk has been a baffling one without a doubt. Critics originally loved the pilot of the comedy series, though fans noticed that the series came with a strong anti-men agenda thanks to her speech about how she can control her anger better than Bruce since she has to deal with constant catcalling or incompetent men trying to share their expertise over her job.

Despite having characters such as Wong and Daredevil, many fans and critics have been negative over the show’s clear, woke messaging. There’s nothing wrong with tackling themes that revolve around men and society. One of the best and most recent examples of this is Promising Young Woman, which spearheads the power structure between men and women in a compelling manner, and more importantly, it didn’t come across as a man-hating excursion. However, She-Hulk is being criticized for more than just their daily jabs at men, with others noting the lack of a meaningful plot or story, or how many don’t believe that the series is funny, to begin with. Whatever side you stand on in terms of She-Hulk, one thing’s clear, the showrunners are clearly happy to piss off most of the male fans that they deem as trolls.

Credit: She-Hulk

Fresh off the season (or series?) finale, which has not been positively reviewed by many, it’s actually been revealed by Jessica Gao and Tatiana Maslany that the show was designed to well…troll the trolls, “Our writer’s room opened three years ago. The fact that we were able to predict what the reaction was going to be, what a lot of the trolling comments were going to be, really shows how tired and unoriginal these trolls are.” Gao told Variety, ” That really tickled me because the little troll that lives inside of me really loves trolling the trolls,” she said.

It’s quite odd to mainly focus a television show on trolls. While they do exist, it’s a small minority as most people who watched She-Hulk or any other Marvel show or movie genuinely love the property thanks to comics or animated television. Can the fanbase become toxic sometimes? Yes, especially when the creators make narrative and character changes that fans particularly don’t like, but making She-Hulk to partly troll fans seems like a waste of money and time. Then again, when you’re Marvel, money isn’t much of an issue.

Credit: She-Hulk

Tatiana Maslany pretty much echoed Gao’s sentiment about the show and her feelings about fans who attack female superheroes in general. Never mind the fact that fans love Black Widow, Wonder Woman, Jessica Jones, Skarlet Witch, and even the She-Hulk comics that preceded it. According to Maslany, giving the trolls a big f***k you was more thrilling, “Jessica Gao is a genius and knows about the culture we’re living in and her position in it when she’s writing these stories about a woman superhero.”

“She knows what that response is going to be,” added the Jennifer Walters actress. “As a cast, it was delightful sending each other these troll responses, like ‘Oh my god, give them a week, and then they’re going to literally see this pop up verbatim in the show and become the villains of the show.’ It was thrilling.”

There’s no telling where She-Hulk goes next. Reportedly, the series wasn’t necessarily doing so well in the viewerships department. While the ratings for the season (or series) finale haven’t been revealed, Nielson came out with the viewership for the debut of the new sitcom, and it failed to make the top 10 for original content, a first for anything regarding Marvel. Disney hasn’t announced any plans for a season two, though it’s expected that She-Hulk will make her way into a live-action feature sometime in the future.

Related Posts

About The Author

Jeffrey Bowie Jr.
More from this Author

I've been a filmmaker for nearly ten years with my recent accolades being a finalist in the 2018 Oaxaca Film Festival and 2019 Emerging Screenplay Finalist. My short film as a writer and director, Minutes After Midnight, was a 2017 official selection and Gold Award Winner in the LA Film Neo Noir Film Festival. Also, I've been a freelance writer for the past five years, writing news editorials for theringreport.com, sportskeeda.com, raindance.co, and gamersdecide.com, which covers movies, television, and professional sports. I love movies and television. Whether it’s timeless classics such as Psycho or The Wire, to modern greats such as Parasite or Brooklyn Nine-Nine, I’ve spent countless of hours watching (and writing) any movie or television show that I could find. Writing and entertainment is in my blood and I’m happy that I get a chance to share b

Add Comment

American Horror Story BMF Cobra Kai Dexter Hawkeye Heels Money Heist Ozark Shark Tank Squid Game Stranger Things Succession Ted Lasso The Mandalorian
Jessica Gao Partly Made She-Hulk To Troll Male Fans
Meet the FBI Most Wanted Season Four Cast
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s Whitney Rose’s Many Struggles
Action Adventure Comedy Documentary Drama Fantasy Horror Movie Lists Mystery Romance Sci-Fi Thriller
Elvis
Meet the Cast of Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis”
Unstoppable
Meet the Cast of 2010’s “Unstoppable”
Tom Hanks
Tom Hanks: An American Cultural Icon
Comics Lists News Things You Didn't Know Whatever Happened To
The 5 Best Dads in the Marvel Universe
How Are Victoria’s Secret Angels Doing With Their Partners?
Top Villains We Have Seen in Hollywood Movies
Bleach: Who Is Yhwach?
Movie Review: Boo
6 Chinese Animes You Should Watch In 2022
Ranking the Top 10 Jujutsu Kaisen Characters
Assassin's Creed Mirage
Assassin’s Creed Mirage Set for Release In 2023
Who Should Play Aloy in a Live-Action Version of Horizon?
5 of The Most Ridiculous Characters in Mortal Kombat
5 Characters We’d Like to See in Mortal Kombat 2