Top 6 Asian Comedians in The Entertainment Industry

In the world of stand-up comedy, there is a remarkable presence of talented performers hailing from Asian descent. These comics have not only excelled on the stand up stage but have also successfully transitioned to the realms of TV and film, thus amplifying their profiles and influence. What sets this community apart is their fearlessness in addressing a wide range of subjects, from the sensitive and often taboo subjects of racial discrimination and cultural differences to the more controversial topics concerning sex and religion.
By fearlessly delving into these territories, these comedians are able to connect with audiences on a deeper level, offering refreshing perspectives and generating uproarious laughter both on stage and screen. As a result, these stars have paved the way for a whole new type of stand up comedy. So, here’s our pick of the top 6 Asian comedians working in the entertainment industry.
6. Ronny Chieng
Ronny Chieng was born on November 21, 1985 in Johor, Malaysia. He was mostly raised in Singapore but moved to New Hampshire as a child. From here, he embarked upon a career in stand up comedy in 2009. It didn’t take long for Chieng to develop esteem and notoriety, being first noticed by industry professionals when he performed at the prestigious Montreal Just for Laughs Comedy Festival in 2012. He returned to the festival in 2013, 2015, and 2016. After this, he had gained a loyal following, allowing him to launch sold out tours in Australia, Hong Kong, and Canada.
Shortly after rising to fame, Chieng quickly became a popular talk show host, featuring on Comedy Central’s The Daily Show from 2015-2021. After becoming a top comedian in Australia, Chieng’s allure quickly enthralled audiences all over the world when he was cast in the blockbuster movie, Crazy Rich Asians. This career move further boosted his profile in the world of stand up comedy, granting him a Netflix special in 2019 entitled Asian Comedian Destroys America! His routine is heavily observational, drawing on real life experiences growing up in a strict Asian family.
Watch Ronny Chieng: Asian Comedian Destroys America! on Netflix
5. Randall Park
Randall Park, the multi-talented comedian, actor, and writer, was born in Los Angeles, California, to Korean parents. His passion for the arts led him to pursue a Bachelor’s degree in English and Creative Writing and a Master’s degree in Asian American Studies from UCL. Park’s journey into the entertainment industry began with stand-up comedy, where he started by refining his skills in improv. His unique and eccentric comedy routines quickly garnered him a dedicated fanbase, paving the way for him to make a seamless transition to both television and film. Notable appearances in hit TV shows such as The Office and WandaVision, along with blockbuster films like The Interview, where he fearlessly portrayed President Kim, have solidified Park’s place as a versatile and sought-after performer.
4. Bobby Lee
Bobby Lee, often overlooked among mainstream Asian comedians, has cultivated a dedicated underground following through his unique comedic style. Despite lacking widespread recognition, his appearances on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno and regular performances at the renowned Comedy Store in West Hollywood have showcased his comedic talents. Moreover, Bobby Lee’s versatility has allowed him to transcend the world of stand-up comedy, earning him on-screen roles in hit films such as Pineapple Express and Paul, as well as acclaimed television shows like NCIS: Los Angeles and Reservation Dogs. With an ever-growing body of work and a loyal fan base, Bobby Lee continues to captivate audiences with his unabashed humor and multi-layered performances. His routines boast a contagious energy, bold sense of humour and a fearlessness from taboo subject matters.
Watch Bobby Lee Live on Twitch
3. Margaret Cho
Margaret Cho, one of the top Asian comedians of Korean descent, was born and raised in San Francisco. Her journey in stand-up comedy began at the young age of 14, when she turned to writing jokes as a means to cope with intense bullying she faced. By 16, she ventured out to perform her stand-up routine across America. It didn’t take long for her to gain attention and she soon found acclaim for her role on the hit TV show, All-American Girl.
Since then, Cho has established herself as one of the top talents in the comedy world. Her fearless approach sees her fearlessly critiquing social and political issues, particularly those surrounding race and sexuality. Known for her loud and commanding stage presence, she is also recognized for her heavily tattooed body, which she proudly displays with crop tops. With her unique perspective and boundary-pushing comedy, Margaret Cho continues to make waves in the entertainment industry.
Watch Margaret Cho: Psycho on Prime Video
2. Aziz Ansari
Aziz Ansari, an acclaimed comedian, writer, and director, has undoubtedly become one of the most esteemed Asian comedians in show business today. With his unique blend of charm, wit, and cultural commentary, Ansari has carved a niche for himself in the entertainment industry. Not only is he known for his successful stand-up comedy career, but he has also seamlessly transcended from the stage to both TV and film. Ansari has starred in a plethora of critically acclaimed movies, showcasing his versatility and comedic genius. Moreover, his own TV series, Master of None, further cemented his stature as a comedic force to be reckoned with. Ansari’s remarkable ability to captivate audiences across various mediums solidifies him as one of the finest examples of a comedian who has truly mastered the art of entertainment.
Watch Aziz Ansari: Buried Alive on Netflix
1. Ali Wong
Ali Wong has undoubtedly emerged as one of the most versatile Asian comedians in recent decades. Growing up in the culturally diverse city of San Francisco, California, Wong was exposed to a range of influences that would later shape her comedic prowess. Born to a Vietnamese mother and a Chinese-American father, she embraced her cultural background from an early age. Initially, Wong set out to pursue a degree in Asian-American Studies, but her true passion for writing and performing stand-up comedy soon took over. In fact, it was during her time with the Coyote that Cares Theatre Company that she discovered her talent for improv comedy, developing her skills and honing her craft.
As she delved further into the world of comedy, Wong made the decision to switch paths and focus primarily on stand-up. Her raw and to-the-point style resonated with audiences, leading to the opportunity to showcase her talents on Netflix in her own specials. However, Wong’s versatility doesn’t stop at stand-up. She has successfully transitioned into acting, demonstrating her eclectic range and depth. With that said, her dramatic performance in the dark comedy series, Beef, earned her an esteemed Primetime Emmy award. Ali Wong’s ability to effortlessly navigate between different platforms and genres is a testament to her talent and makes her a true trailblazer in the realm of Asian comedians.
Watch Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife on Netflix
