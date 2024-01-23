NCIS: Los Angeles is a thrilling crime drama television series that follows the gripping adventures of the Naval Criminal Investigation Service’s Office of Special Projects (OSP) as they tackle undercover work and complex cases in the city of Los Angeles. Led by the talented Special Agent in Charge, Henrietta “Hetty” Lange, the team consists of elite agents who possess exceptional skills and expertise in their respective fields.
At the heart of the series are the compelling characters G. Callen and Sam Hanna, two agents who have risen above their troubled pasts and gained tremendous respect within the police force. Enduring hardship and adversity, these street-smart individuals persevere and rise through the ranks, demonstrating their unwavering determination and unwavering dedication to justice. Throughout its run from 2009 to 2023, spanning an impressive 14 seasons, NCIS: Los Angeles captivated audiences with its intense investigations, high-stakes operations, and mesmerizing character dynamics, making it a standout in the realm of crime television. So, to honour the acclaimed series after its cancellation, let’s dive into the eclectic cast that made it so popular.
Chris O’Donnell as G. Gallen
Chris O’Donnell, born on June 26, 1970, in Winnetka, Illinois, rose to fame in the early 90s after his standout performance in the Oscar-winning film, Scent of a Woman, alongside Al Pacino. While the movie propelled him into the spotlight, O’Donnell also experienced the disappointment of starring in the box office flop, Batman & Robin. However, he did not let the failure deter him, and instead, he continued to carve out a successful career for himself.
O’Donnell’s true breakthrough came with his renowned leading role in NCIS: Los Angeles. He portrayed the enigmatic G. Gallen right through to the end of the show in 2023. Being at the forefront, O’Donnell got the chance to boast his versatile acting skills, effortlessly shifting between a witty and laid back persona. However, his character never shied away from intense gunfights and pursuing the show’s villains, allowing O’Donnell to display an exciting level of ferocity. After NCIS: Los Angeles ended, O’Donnell took on a role in Pete Davidson‘s comedy-drama series, Bupkis.
LL Cool J as Sam Hanna
LL Cool J is a multi-talented artist who started his career as a rapper but soon expanded his horizons into the world of acting. While he achieved great success as a musician, LL Cool J effortlessly transitioned into the world of film, starring in blockbuster hits such as Deep Blue Sea and Halloween H20: Twenty Years Later. However, his most notable role is undoubtedly that of Sam Hanna, a Senior NCIS Field Agent in the popular series NCIS: Los Angeles.
Sam Hanna is a remarkable character in the show, a tough kid from the streets who managed to turn his life around and dedicate himself to fighting crime. LL Cool J portrays him with a commanding presence, embodying both the stoic nature of a seasoned law enforcement officer and the resilience that comes from overcoming personal struggles. Sam’s backstory gives him a unique perspective and understanding of criminals on a level that few others possess, making him an invaluable asset in solving complex cases. LL Cool J’s portrayal of Sam is remarkable in how he effortlessly shifts between being a stern and tough cop and providing much-needed comedic relief. After the show ended, LL Cool J’s character crossed over into the spinoff series, NCIS: Hawai’i.
Daniela Ruah as Kensi Blye
Daniela Ruah is a talented and captivating actress best known for her portrayal of Kensi Blye in NCIS: Los Angeles. As Kensi Blye, Ruah beautifully embodies a tough and driven detective who fearlessly emerges in a male-dominated field. Her character’s tenacity and determination in solving complex cases showcases her incredible acting range and captivates audiences at every turn. In the show, her character is married to the recurring character, Marty Deeks, played by Eric Christian Olsen. Interestingly, in real life, Ruah is married to Christian’s brother and NCIS: Los Angeles stunt double, David Paul Olsen. After the cancellation of NCIS: Los Angeles, Ruah took on a role in the Netflix series, Turn of the Tide.
Eric Christian Olsen as Marty Deeks
Eric Christian Olsen was born on May 31, 1977, in Eugene, Oregon. He began his journey in Hollywood starring in various wacky comedies such as Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd and Not Another Teen Movie. However, Olsen undoubtedly reached iconic status with his portrayal of Marty Deeks in NCIS: Los Angeles. Marty Deeks, alongside Kensi Blye, serves as one of the most well-developed characters on the show. Viewers get a captivating glimpse into both his professional and home life, exploring the different layers of his personality. Despite his humorous and irreverent attitude, Deeks hides a fragile soul underneath, showcasing his admirable ability to face dangers head-on in his dangerous job while concealing his vulnerabilities. Since the show ended in 2023, Olsen has yet to take on any new roles. However, he is believed to be shifting towards a career in producing.
Linda Hunt as Hetty Lange
Amongst the incredibly talented cast of NCIS: Los Angeles, it is without a doubt that Oscar-winner Linda Hunt stands out as the most seasoned thespian of them all. In her portrayal of the tough and by-the-book Hetty Lange, Hunt effortlessly brings to life an independent and determined woman who runs the OSP with an iron fist. Despite her small stature, she exudes a commanding presence on screen, effectively showcasing her knack for playing stern characters. Her most iconic role as the formidable principal Miss Schlowski in the film Kindergarten Cop solidified her reputation as a versatile actress who can masterfully portray characters with unwavering resolve. In NCIS: Los Angeles, Hunt built upon this tough persona, cultivating yet another iconic character in the process.
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!