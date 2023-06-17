Top 10 Things You Didn’t Know About Adriana de Moura

When you think of the vibrant and compelling persona of Adriana de Moura, the hit reality series Real Housewives of Miami comes to mind. Yet, beneath all that glamour lies a multidimensional woman of many talents. The point is, her narrative extends far beyond the TV screen.
De Moura might be a TV star to most but very few people are aware of the different aspects of her life. She seamlessly weaves her diverse experiences into a life that is as rich as it is inspiring. Join us as we delve into the top 10 lesser-known facts of Adriana de Moura’s life.
1. Adriana de Moura Stepped Into the Limelight as a Real Housewives of Miami Star
Adriana de Moura’s journey to the spotlight wasn’t exactly linear, but when she did step into the limelight, she did so in a big way. Her debut on Bravo’s reality series Real Housewives of Miami saw her captivating audiences with her charismatic personality and vivid life stories. Yet, beneath the reality TV star, we find a woman of depth and substance.
2. She Hails From a Lesser Known Brazilian Town
Adriana de Moura was born and raised in the picturesque town of Rio de Janeiro in Brazil. It’s a beachside municipality with a tranquil beauty and rich culture. This certainly has helped to shape de Moura into the vibrant woman she is today.
3. Adriana de Moura, a TV Star, is Also a Singer with Notable Releases
Beyond the glittering world of reality TV, Adriana de Moura has successfully carved a niche for herself in the music industry. She has released numerous tracks that reflect her talent. Her catchy pop single “Feel the Rush” — which was also the theme song for Real Housewives of Miami at one point — was a hit.
4. Her Private Life Outside Reality TV Remains Intriguing
De Moura’s life beyond the reality show scene is as intriguing as her on-screen persona. She constantly updates her Instagram where her fans stay connected with what the reality TV star is up to. From her explorations into academia, music, and her devotion to her son, Alex — there’s a lot to her off-screen life that adds layers of complexity to her personality.
5. Her Journey Into Music Was Unexpected
Adriana de Moura’s foray into music was far from planned. As she navigated her life post-reality TV, she stumbled upon music as a means to express herself and connect with fans on a deeper level. She honed her skills and bravely launched her singing career, surprising and delighting her audience with this unexpected endeavor. She currently has two singles under her belt — and her song “Fyah” was released in 2022.
6. De Moura’s Cultural Background Shapes Her Artistry
Adriana de Moura’s vibrant artistry is heavily influenced by her Brazilian roots. From the rhythm of her music to her lively personality on screen — there’s a visible, palpable infusion of her cultural heritage. The reason? Her unique background that lends a distinct, refreshing touch to her work in both TV and music. But that’s not the end — she has traveled to 55 countries and studied classical music in Brazil and Italian art in Florence and Rome.
7. She Has a Master’s Degree in Psychology
De Moura’s intellect shines through in her educational background — she holds a Master’s degree in Psychology. Her Psychology degree, which is her third degree, was acquired at Harvard. So in addition to polishing her art, she made sure to stay strong academically as well
8. Adriana de Moura is a Scorpio, and This Reflects in Her Music
Adriana de Moura is a true Scorpio, and her astrological sign echoes in her music. Known for their passion, emotional depth, and tenacity, Scorpios often create art that’s bold, expressive, and moving. Adriana de Moura’s music resonates with these traits, showcasing her intensity and determination.
9. She Has a Son Who She Often Posts About on Instagram
De Moura is not just a star and a singer, she’s also a loving mother. Her son, Alex, frequently appears on her Instagram, providing glimpses into her role as a loving and dedicated parent. These shared moments offer a heartwarming peek into her life that’s less often seen.
10. Adriana de Moura is an Active Advocate for Mental Health Issues
Adriana de Moura leverages her influence as a TV star and singer to advocate for mental health awareness. Drawing on her academic background in psychology, she champions the cause with empathy, knowledge, and leads by example. To further demonstrate her commitment to making a positive impact in the world — Adriana de Moura is also a philanthropist and performs to raise funds for her charity of choice — Angels for Humanity.