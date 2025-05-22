“They Didn’t Bring Me Back”: Justina Machado Will Not See New ‘Final Destination’ Sequel

Final Destination 2 star, Justina Machado, says she will not be seeing the upcoming sequel to the Final Destination franchise, Final Destination Bloodlines. She lightheartedly shared that she does not appear in the new installment and therefore, would not be viewing it. 

Machado, who has recently been nominated for a Tony for her role as Carmen Garcia in Real Women Have Curves, confirmed this decision in a Tony Awards junket in New York City on Thursday, May 8, 2025. In a brief interview with People Magazine, Machado, in good banter, went on to reveal her reasons. To find out why, People Magazine inquired if Machado was a horror person. To which she replied, “I am a horror person. Just not that horror person, you know what I mean? Plus, I didn’t die! They didn’t bring me back! So no,” she quipped, laughing. 

Machado played the role of Isabella Hudson in Final Destination 2. In the film, Isabella is an expectant mother living in New York City with her husband. Kimberly Corman, a traveler on Route 23, saves Isabella and several others from death, after foreseeing a collision that subsequently occurs. However, the survivors continue to be tormented by Death, and Kimberly learns that the birth of a new life can spare the survivors. This leads to the anticipation of Isabella’s newborn. In time, she learns that Isabella was never meant to die in the collision

The ‘Final Destination’ 2025 Sequel’s Official Trailer Has Been Released 

14 years after Final Destination 5, Warner Bros. Pictures has brought what they describe as a re-imagining of the franchise.  The official trailer for Final Destination Bloodlines was released on March 25, 2025. 

Directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein and written by Guy Busick and Lori Evans Taylor, the Bloodlines trailer begins with the opening ceremony of the Sky View Restaurant Tower in 1986, of which Iris Campbell and her fiancé are in attendance. During this event, Iris has a vision of a chandelier fragment that breaks the glass floor beneath the guests, and a glass heater leaks, resulting in an explosion that kills all the attendees. She alerts the guests and prevents the accident. Like all the other Final Destination movies, Iris’s disruption of Death’s plan triggers a series of deaths beginning with all the attendees of the event and extending to their descendants. 

A synopsis for the film says this sequel “takes audiences back to the very beginning of Death’s twisted sense of justice.” The cast of this year’s spin-off includes Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Teo Briones, Richard Harmon, Owen Patrick Joyner, Rya Kihlstedt, Anna Lore, Brec Bassinger, and Todd, who died in November 2024, at 69 years of age. 

Final Destination Bloodlines will be coming to theatres starting May 16, 2025.

