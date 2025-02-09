Warner Bros. Drops ‘Final Destination: Bloodlines’ Teaser Trailer Marking the Horror Franchise’s Return After 14 Years

Final Destination returns after 14 years! The cult-classic horror franchise makes a gory return with a sixth film, Final Destination: Bloodlines. The highly anticipated film is all set to hit theatres on May 16, 2025. The film’s trailer release coincides with the beloved horror series’ 25th anniversary.
Warner Bros. dropped the Final Destination: Bloodlines trailer on YouTube on February 3, 2025. The trailer featured a tattoo artist giving a client a painful tongue piercing. Just as he finishes giving himself a tattoo, things go from bad to worse as he faces a graphic and traumatic death. The latest film in the franchise will take viewers back to the onset of “Death’s twisted sense of justice.” While most of the film’s plot is shrouded in secrecy, the official logline for the film gives fans a rough preview as follows:
“Plagued by a violent recurring nightmare, college student Stefanie heads home to track down the one person who might be able to break the cycle and save her family from the grisly demise that inevitably awaits them all.”
The cast of Final Destination: Bloodlines includes Brec Bassinger, Teo Briones, Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Richard Harmon, Owen Patrick Joyner, Anna Lore, Max Lloyd-Jones, Rya Kihlstedt, Tony Todd and Tinpo Lee. The film is directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein with Guy Busick and Lori Evans penning the script. The choice of directors continues the franchise’s trend of onboarding fresh directors. Craig Perry, Sheila Hanahan Taylor, Jon Watts, Dianne McGunigle, and Toby Emmerich serve as producers of Final Destination: Bloodlines and executive producers include David Siegel, Warren Zide, Pete Chiappetta, Andrew Lary, and Anthony Tittanegro.
Brec Bassinger Will Also Star in the Supernatural Coming-Of-Age Thriller ‘The Evilry’
On August 12, 2024, Deadline exclusively reported that Bassinger, who will star in Final Destination: Bloodlines, will play the lead in the coming-of-age supernatural film The Evilry. While the plot largely remains a mystery, it is centered around a visiting relative who is harboring a secret, played by Elena Kampouris.
The Evilry cast also includes Dylan Walsh, Marissa Reyes, Evan Ross, Tony Pierce, and Teri Polo. Alexander Garcia directed the film and wrote the script. Garcia also produces under his banner Multi-Valence Productions alongside producing partners Joanna Quezada, Mike Nease, and Chris Bradds. Other producers for the film include Anne Stimac, Fabian Alomar, David Bertolino, and Jason Baker.
The Evilry is executive produced by Scott Huneryager of ZaZa Rev Motion Pictures and William Day Frank. The film was slated to begin principal photography in Louisiana in September 2024 but currently doesn’t have a definite release date in sight.
Final Destination: Bloodlines releases in theaters on May 16, 2025. In the meantime, you can stream Final Destination 5 on Hulu.
|Final Destination: Bloodlines Poster
|Title
|Final Destination: Bloodlines
|Cast
|Kaitlyn Santa Juana (Stefanie Lewis), Teo Briones (Charlie Lewis), Richard Harmon (Erik), Owen Patrick Joyner (Bobby), Anna Lore (Julia), Rya Kihlstedt, Brec Bassinger, Tony Todd (William Bludworth), Max Lloyd-Jones, Tinpo Lee
|Release Date
|May 16, 2025
|Stream On
|Theatrical release; later on HBO Max (expected)
|Directed by
|Zach Lipovsky, Adam B. Stein
|Produced by
|Craig Perry, Sheila Hanahan Taylor, Jon Watts
|Based On
|Final Destination horror franchise by Jeffrey Reddick
|Plot Summary
|College student Stefanie Lewis experiences recurring nightmares foretelling her family’s demise. She returns home to find the one person who might prevent this fate, delving into the origins of Death’s design.
|Musical Elements
|Score composed by Tim Wynn
|Current Status
|Teaser trailer released, set for theatrical release on May 16, 2025
