These Older Dysfunctional Family-Themed Shows Are Notable Binge-Worthy Replacements for The Righteous Gemstones

When it comes to darkly comedic takes on dysfunctional characters, shows like HBO’s The Righteous Gemstones have managed to strike the perfect balance between satire and drama. The Righteous Gemstones, which premiered on August 18, 2019, airs its finale on May 4, 2025. For 4 seasons, audiences followed the dysfunctional Gemstone family, comprising the widowed patriarch Eli Gemstone (John Goodman) and his three immature adult children.
As HBO draws the curtains on The Righteous Gemstones, there are several other dysfunctional themed TV shows that are worthy replacements. These older shows embrace flawed characters, dysfunctional relationships, and dark humor. Whether following a wealthy, power-hungry dynasty or hilariously self-destructive characters, these shows all share a commitment to exploring greed, hypocrisy, and the messy ties that bind. From the early 2000s to the start of the 2020s, these shows are hilarious, critically acclaimed, and binge-worthy, like The Righteous Gemstones.
Arrested Development
Network: Fox/Netflix
Originally Aired: May 26, 2013, to March 15, 2019
Seasons: 5 (84 Episodes)
The critically acclaimed, six-time Primetime Emmy Award-winning satirical sitcom Arrested Development follows the hilariously dysfunctional Bluth family. After the family patriarch, George Bluth Sr. (Jeffrey Tambor), is arrested for white-collar crimes, his son, Michael Bluth (Jason Bateman), reluctantly steps in to keep their corrupt real estate empire from collapsing. Unfortunately, his efforts are constantly thwarted by his self-absorbed and deeply incompetent family.
These include his manipulative mother, Lucille (Jessica Walter), his hapless magician older brother, Gob (Will Arnett), his socially awkward brother, Buster (Tony Hale), and Michael’s spoiled twin sister, Lindsay (Portia de Rossi). Meanwhile, Michael tries to raise his teenage son, George Michael (Michael Cera), amid the chaos. Both The Righteous Gemstones and Arrested Development center around corrupt, wealthy families whose greed and self-interest often lead to their own downfall. While The Righteous Gemstones leans more into religious satire and crime, Arrested Development offers a sharp critique of corporate fraud, entitlement, and family loyalty, or lack thereof.
Eastbound & Down
Network: HBO
Originally Aired: February 15, 2009, to November 17, 2013
Seasons: 4 (29 Episodes)
The sports comedy series Eastbound & Down was the first TV show created by Danny McBride. He co-created it with fellow American filmmakers Ben Best and Jody Hill. McBride led the show’s cast as Kenny Powers, a washed-up former Major League Baseball pitcher with an ego far bigger than his talent. After his career implodes due to his abrasive personality and bad decisions, he’s forced to return to his North Carolina hometown. There, he takes a job as a middle school physical education teacher.
Despite his fall from grace, Kenny refuses to accept his failures, constantly scheming to reclaim his former glory while burning bridges with arrogance, selfishness, and crude humor. Eastbound & Down follows his misadventures as he stumbled through career comebacks, toxic relationships, and hilariously disastrous personal choices. Eastbound & Down may not be family-based, but it shares the same absurd, over-the-top humor mixed with biting satire. It joins the list because it’s cut from the same mind and creator, Danny McBride.
Schitt’s Creek
Network: CBC Television
Originally Aired: January 13, 2015, to April 7, 2020
Seasons: 6 (81 Episodes)
Schitt’s Creek follows the wealthy and eccentric Rose family, comprising Johnny (Eugene Levy) and Moira (Catherine O’Hara) and their two adult children, David (Daniel Levy) and Alexis (Annie Murphy). After the family loses their fortune due to a fraudulent business manager, their only remaining asset is a small, run-down town called Schitt’s Creek, which they once purchased as a joke. Having relocated to Schitt’s Creek, they’re forced to live in a shabby motel as they navigate their new reality and rebuild their lives from the ground up. What starts as a classic fish-out-of-water comedy evolves into a heartfelt story of personal growth, community, and the power of love and acceptance.
Vice Principals
Network: HBO
Originally Aired: July 17, 2016, to November 12, 2017
Seasons: 2 (18 Episodes)
The Righteous Gemstones isn’t the first time Danny McBride and Walton Goggins co-starred on a show. Their first TV collaboration was in McBride’s mid-2010s comedy series Vice Principals. Again, although not family-based, Vice Principals features the same high quality, sharp writing, and over-the-top moments that turn deeply flawed characters into hilarious, must-watch antiheroes. The show centers around two high school principals, Neal Gamby (McBride) and Lee Russell (Goggins), who engage in an increasingly unhinged power struggle to become the school’s principal. With only two tightly plotted seasons, Vice Principals is a binge-worthy alternative that delivers a complete, satisfying story filled with escalating madness.
Greenleaf
Network: Oprah Winfrey Network
Originally Aired: June 21, 2016, to August 11, 2020
Seasons: 5 (60 Episodes)
Although not leaning much towards comedy, OWN’s Greenleaf drama series shares a closer premise to The Righteous Gemstones than the other TV shows on the list. Greenleaf centers around the Greenleaf family, who run a powerful megachurch in Memphis. On the surface, they appear to be a devoted and morally upright family. However, beneath the polished sermons and gospel music lies a web of secrets, lies, and betrayals. The show follows Grace Greenleaf (Merle Dandridge), the prodigal daughter who returns home after a decade away.
After her return, she uncovers shocking truths about her family and the corruption within their church. Keith David and Lynn Whitfield played the patriarch Bishop James Greenleaf and matriarch First Lady Daisy Mae Greenleaf, respectively. Greenleaf delivers gripping drama with plenty of scandal, making it equally entertaining. The Greenleafs, like the Gemstones, navigate betrayals, family feuds, and power struggles. Both shows explore the intersection of faith and corruption, showcasing how greed and hypocrisy can infiltrate religious institutions.
Follow Us