These Lesser-known Upcoming Horror Movies Could Define the Genre in 2025

In the last decade, horror movies have become one of the industry’s top Box Office earners. As one of the oldest genres in cinema, the earliest horror movie dates back to the 1800s. Since then, the genre has brought new thrills and scares to its ever-growing, dedicated audiences each year. With a spectacular lineup of movies, 2025 isn’t looking like an exception.

However, while studio and big-budget films often get much publicity, history has shown each year often produces several lesser-known films that become Box Office hits. With 2025 only in its second quarter, the year has already produced several horror hits, including The Monkey, Drop, The Woman in the Yard, and Ryan Coogler’s Sinners. From chilling sequels to bold original stories, these lesser-known horror movies are a must-watch for true horror movie fans.

Fear Street: Prom Queen

 

Release Date: May 23, 2025

The Netflix film series Fear Street has largely been a critical success. It returns with its fourth installment, Fear Street: Prom Queen, in 2025, after the successful Leigh Janiak-directed trilogy. The film is adapted from R. L. Stine’s 1992 novel The Prom Queen. Set in 1998, Fear Street: Prom Queen transports viewers to Shadyside High. As prom night approaches, the school’s popular “It Girls” vie for the crown. However, the competition turns deadly when mysterious disappearances plague the candidates. India Fowler leads the cast as Lori Granger, with Ariana Greenblatt starring as Christy Renault.

Bring Her Back

 

Release Date: May 30

Australian twin filmmakers Danny Philippou and Michael Philippou (famously known on YouTube as RackaRacka) return to the genre with the 2025 Australian horror film Bring Her Back. Scheduled for release by A24 on May 30, 2025, Bring Her Back follows two siblings who discover a terrifying ritual at the secluded home of their new foster mother. The success of the Philippou brother’s feature directorial debut, Talk to Me, makes this sophomore project a must-watch.

The Ritual

 

Release Date: June 6

The Ritual hasn’t received as much publicity as it truly deserves. The film stars Al Pacino as Father Theophilus Riesinger, who co-starred alongside Dan Stevens, who plays Father Joseph Steiger. Inspired by the true story of Emma Schmidt, one of the most thoroughly documented exorcisms in American history, Pacino plays a priest who grapples with his faith while a troubled past haunts Stevens’ Father Steiger. Both must set aside their differences to perform a series of dangerous exorcisms to save Emma Schmidt, played by Abigail Cowen.

Weapons

 

Release Date: August 8 

Josh Brolin leads the cast of Zach Cregger’s mystery horror film Weapons. Set in a small town, the film begins with the disappearance of 17 children from a single classroom. It unfolds through multiple interconnected narratives, exploring the community’s reaction and the eerie events that follow. Weapons also stars Julia Garner, Alden Ehrenreich, and Benedict Wong.

Him

 

Release Date: September 19

An iconic addition to the list is the sports horror Him, produced by Jordan Peele’s production company Monkeypaw Productions. Him delves into the dark side of ambition and mentorship in the world of professional sports. The film stars Marlon Wayans as Isaiah White, a legendary quarterback who offers to train Cameron Cade (Tyriq Withers), a promising young player recovering from a career-threatening injury. During training, Cameron Cade begins to uncover unsettling truths about his mentor’s past and the lengths Isaiah is willing to go to maintain his legacy.

Keeper

Osgood Perkins' Keeper movie

Release Date: October 3 

Marking his second release of the year after The Monkey, Osgood Perkins directs the upcoming horror film Keeper. The film’s storyline centers on Liz (Tatiana Maslany) and Malcolm (Rossif Sutherland), who retreat to a secluded cabin for a romantic anniversary getaway. Things go away when Malcolm unexpectedly leaves for the city, leaving Liz alone in the cabin. Liz is forced to confront a sinister presence that exposes the cabin’s past. 

Black Phone 2

Black Phone

Release Date: October 17

Black Phone 2 is the highly anticipated sequel to Scott Derrickson‘s 2021 horror hit. Derrickson is also known for his other horror works, The Exorcism of Emily Rose (2005) and Sinister (2012). While specific plot details remain under wraps, in Black Phone 2,Ethan Hawke returns as The Grabber. Mason Thames and Madeleine McGraw also return as Finney and Gwen. Mexican actor Demián Bichir also joins the cast in an undisclosed role. The film is scheduled for a theatrical released in mid-October.

