These 5 Gross-Out Comedies Have More Heart Than You Realize

The label “gross-out movie” was first applied by the mainstream media in 1978 following the release of National Lampoon’s Animal House. While it is now fondly looked upon as a classic and innovative comedy, many critics weren’t being flattering when they hailed it as a gross-out film. But filmmakers and producers were ready to dive head on and reel out some more.q
80s cinema capitalized on the genre the most, with new adult comedies landing in theaters every year. This then gave way to the gross-out teen comedy, which died a harsh death before being revived with American Pie in 1999. Since then, this subgenre of comedy has fluctuated in and out of popularity with occasional blockbusters like Superbad reminding us just how good they can be. However, often times, these films get panned for lacking any emotional substance. But here are five movies that prove a gross-out comedy can still have serious heart, even if you have to dig through the absurd layers to find it.
5. Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa (2013)
There was nothing heartfelt about Jackass. So, when Johnny Knoxville released Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa, people thought they were going to get a movie filled with crazy stunts, crude humor, and zany pranks. They were right, but underneath all of the craziness, there is some serious heart.
Bad Grandpa quite literally chronicles the bizarre exploits of a bad grandpa, telling the story of 86-year-old Irving Zisman (Knoxville), who takes a trip from Nebraska to North Carolina to escort his 8 year-old grandson, Billy, back to his real father. Along the way, chaos ensues, unfolding in front of the eyes of the genuine public who have no idea that this irresponsible grandfather is Knoxville. However, the scripted elements are where the touching elements shine through. Irving’s wild behavior is at first seen as a raunchy celebration after his wife dies and he is “set free”. But really, it’s a coping mechanism for a man who never really grew up. As Billy deals with his mother being sent back to prison, the two ultimately bond over loss and loneliness.
4. Grandma’s Boy (2006)
Produced by Adam Sandler‘s Happy Madison Productions, Grandma’s Boy has all the trademarks of such a project; a zany troupe of close-knit actor friends, and a distinct style of broad, slapstick, and juvenile comedy. But there are also many heartfelt moments that lift it out of silly territory. The plot centres on Alex (Allen Covert), a thirty-five-year-old video game tester who is forced to move in with his grandma and her two elderly roommates when his landlord tosses him out on the streets.
As a slacker comedy with a splash of stoner vibes, these types of movies usually pit 20-somethings against elderly characters for cheap, and often out of touch laughs. But Grandma’s Boy flips that dynamic on its head. Alex moving in with his grandma and her eccentric friends isn’t played purely as humiliating punishment, it helps the audience root for him as he grows to genuinely care about their happiness, transforming from a slacker to a driven man. What’s more, this film’s second layer of heart comes from its love letter to videogames and the unspoken heroes behind the scenes. So, really, this cult comedy succeeds on multiple levels, making it the most popular Happy Madison movie that doesn’t star Adam Sandler.
3. There’s Something About Mary (1998)
After the massive success of Dumb and Dumber, the Farrelly brothers had a big task ahead of them. Trying to appease to a wider audience, they took their gross-out style but injected it into a straight-up romcom with There’s Something About Mary. Previously, romance had been backseat subplot, but this time it was the full event. However, that didn’t mean the gross-out elements vanished. In fact, they multiplied.
This classic R-rated comedy is filled with absurd, crude, and offensive humor. Some of it is a little dated and hard to swallow, and some of it is so disgusting that you’ll never scratch it from your brain. But really this film has stood the test of time as it is a story of broken people trying to find happiness and love, no matter the cost. And that is something that will always resonate with audiences.
2. Joe Dirt (2001)
Joe Dirt is another banger from Happy Madison Productions that has become a cult favorite. Packed with foul language, toilet humor, and low-brow regional stereotypes, it would be easy to find this film offensive. However, look deeper and you’ll find a touching movie about a lost soul looking for purpose.
Starring as the titular character, David Spade delivers a performance that is actually extremely well-layered for a comedy movie. Stripping away his typical cocksure, fast-talking style, Spade lends his skills to convey a man who is relentlessly optimistic despite being the victim of a harsh life since childhood. As Joe sets out to find the parents who abandoned him, he crosses paths with a wide range of people along the way, touching their hearts with his infectious, upbeat energy. Wearing a bleached mullet and acid-wash jeans, Spade infuses the low-brow comedy with surprising sweetness, vulnerability, and soul.
1. Me, Myself & Irene (2000)
Another bonkers pair-up between Jim Carrey and the Farrelly brothers, Me, Myself & Irene felt like the comedy titan filmmakers decided crank everything up to 11. While raunchy movies like this can be dismissed out of the gate, this flick had the star power of Carrey and the power backing of the Farrellys to ensure people gave it a shot. And the first strong point is how Carrey’s wild slapstick masks a real story about mental health and boundary setting.
Charlie’s alter ego, Hank, emerges from years of repressed burnout and people-pleasing. So, when we see him finally standing up for himself, it’s rewarding, no matter how wacky it is. Above all, this is a story about a dedicated man who will always stand up for what’s right, even caring for three sons who were born out of an affair by his ex-wife. When Irene comes into the picture, we learn that Charlie is a low-end cop with untapped potential. As he protects her, he unleashes a buried version of himself that has been begging to be set free all along. The end result is chaotic, but riddled with heart.
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