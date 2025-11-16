151 Funniest R-Rated Movies Ever

There’s nothing better for unwinding after a hard day’s work than tuning in to a good old comedy film. Well, minus perhaps whale songs and a crackling fireplace video. Yet, sometimes a family-friendly flick just doesn’t cut it, and you find yourself seeking some fun with an edge—something that’s raunchy but tasteful; dirty, but hilarious. Thus, you find yourself browsing in the category of funny R-rated movies that will surely satiate your need. Well, browse you can forget about because we’ve penned them all in one place and are presenting our list of the best funny R-rated movies for your entertainment!
However, before we roll up our sleeves and dig straight into the entertainment provided to us by these raunchy movies, let’s maybe figure out which criteria a film has to meet to become an R-rated one? Well, first of all, it’s the depiction of violence, and with an R-rated movie, the director can go pretty much wild with realism and persistence throughout the movie. Second, there’s the language – anything that’s beyond a polite conversation works here. It could be profanities; it could be sexual innuendos and, of course, swearing. You can also expect to see substances, nudity, and even copulation in an R-rated movie, so basically, everything you’d see and hear in real life. Oh, but if you want to see one in a cinema, you have to be older than seventeen, unless you want to take a parent with you and shamefully look at all the aforementioned stuff while blushing beside them.
Okay, so now that you know what to expect from these funny, raunchy movies, it’s finally time to check our submissions! Some of them will be familiar, but there are also titles that you might be hearing for the first time. If that’s the case, we’ve provided short descriptions for the top twenty of our R-rated movies, so you’d know what’s inside. After checking out these funny movies, be sure to vote for the ones that you like the best, and share this article with your friends!
#1 Deadpool
2016’s Deadpool is a superhero movie unlike any other of the genre. Here, Ryan Reynolds is Wade Wilson, a regular dude who’s oh so happily in love. Sure enough, things cannot go as rosy as they are forever, and Wade is turned into a mutant with inhuman abilities and a scarred appearance. This leads Wade to become the titular antihero Deadpool. It’s an unconventionally funny movie with gleeful profanities, the occasional breaking of the fourth wall, only the best jokes, and the most effective acting. To put it short, it’s thumbs up for Deadpool all the way.
#2 Deadpool 2
2018’s Deadpool 2, the highest-grossing movie of the X-Men series, brings us the joy of meeting Ryan Reynolds as the titular antihero once again. Now his story takes a different path as the revenge is aimed at his girlfriend’s murderer, and there’s also a whole cast of outcast superheroes who join his mission. And if you think that a sequel is never as good as the original, just try watching Deadpool 2 without falling in love with Reynolds’ stellar acting, hilariously dark humor, and all the cliche-smashing action.
#3 Zombieland
#4 Tropic Thunder
Tropic Thunder, a 2008 action-comedy, is probably one of the greatest war movies parodies ever. Directed by Ben Stiller, it stars Stiller himself, Jack Black, Robert Downey Jr., Jay Baruchel, and Brandon T. Jackson as a group of diva actors filming a Vietnam War flick. Once the actors are dropped right into the middle of a jungle, they find themselves amidst real action and danger. Now, it’s only their acting skills to save them from despair. And how does it go? Well, hilariously.
#5 The Hangover
2009’s The Hangover, upon its release, quickly broke the record of being the highest-grossing R-rated movie at the time, only surpassed by the success of its sequel. Why is it so good, you ask? Well, first of all, imagine seeing the trio consisting of Ed Helms, Zach Galifianakis, and Bradley Cooper on screen. See, it’s already funny. Now, add in the factor of a total blackout hangover in which these guys find themselves and have to deal with the hilarious consequences of their drunken spree the night before. Even more hilarious and somewhat even relatable. So, if you haven’t already, give The Hangover a try!
#6 Shaun Of The Dead
#7 Superbad
A raunchy coming-of-age story, 2007’s Superbad follows two teenagers, Seth and Evan, about to finish high school. In light of the upcoming grand event or, in short, graduation, the boys go on a quest to lose their virginity. One thing leads to another, and the pair gets mixed up in unbelievable events that, luckily for them, end up fortuitously. Funny, bawdy, and in more than one instance gross, Superbad depicts quite an authentic high school experience.
#8 Hot Fuzz
#9 We’re The Millers
We’re The Millers is a 2013 crime comedy movie that can boast about its stellar cast anytime, as every funny flick would love to have Jason Sudeikis, Jennifer Aniston, Emma Roberts, and Nick Offerman on board. But let’s talk about the premise here – you know how families are an inherently funny unit? Well, what if it’s a fictional family comprised of a small-time weed dealer, a stripper, a runaway, and the most awkward teenage neighbor? On a drug trafficking mission? Now that’s a sure comedic win, and although the critics weren’t too excited about this movie, the box office numbers definitely speak for themselves.
#10 This Is The End
This Is The End, a 2013 apocalyptic comedy film, was written, directed, and produced by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg in their directorial debuts. The movie follows a stellar cast playing fictionalized versions of themselves as the earth-obliterating apocalypse slowly (and then very quickly) unfolds. It’s both a satire and a parody of the lives of the rich and famous and the ‘what if’ scenario dictating their unreasonable behavior. It’s a thoroughly entertaining watch, especially if you’re into the darker kind of humor.
#11 Step Brothers
Step Brothers, a 2008 comedy, follows the story of two 40-year-old immature adults that are still living at home with their single parents. Lo and behold, their single parents marry each other, and now Brennan Huff (Will Ferrell) and Dale Doback (John C. Reilly) are forced to live together as stepbrothers. And you know what, the antics of two immature adults are never boring; ok, sometimes a bit cringe, but definitely never bland. Although critics dished some not-so-cheery reviews on Step Brothers, it nevertheless became a massive commercial success.
#12 The 40-Year-Old Virgin
The 40-Year-Old Virgin, a 2005 romantic comedy directed by Judd Apatow, follows exactly the story disclaimed in its title. Let us refresh your memory – here, Michael Scott, sorry, Steve Carell is the titular 40-year-old virgin Andy, whose co-workers try to help him resolve this problem. It’s funny in its realism, Carell’s undeniable talent, and quite an unexpected plot for an R-rated comedy (which still is, if you’d ask us, not as raunchy as one might think). And if you haven’t seen it already, you are missing out on some iconic comedy depicted in The 40-Year-Old Virgin.
#13 American Pie
Five high school guys on a deflowering quest can only mean lots of embarrassment, hilarity, mishaps, and raunchy jokes. And if that’s what you’re looking for in a comedy, American Pie is a bullseye shot. This teenage drama-comedy-romp was so hugely successful that it spawned three direct sequels and five spin-off movies. Want to relive your own naughty years? Well, why not do it by watching this absolute classic of the R-rated movie category.
#14 Super Troopers
Super Troopers is a 2001 comedy movie written by and starring the Broken Lizard comedy company (Jay Chandrasekhar, Kevin Heffernan, Steve Lemme, Paul Soter, and Erik Stolhanske). The movie centers around a band of absolutely no good state troopers patrolling a 50-mile stretch of a Vermont highway. And though the troopers are quite shoddy in their work and spend most of the time pranking drivers and each other, they still manage to solve a pretty big drug-related crime. And there’s a sweet comedic plot twist right at the end!
#15 22 Jump Street
Why change something that works and is inherently funny? This was probably the course that the writers and directors of 22 Jump Street took after the success of its predecessor. Here, we once again meet detectives Shmidt and Jenko, where they once again go undercover as high schoolers to solve a drug trafficking case. But don’t be fooled by the familiar premise, as 22 Jump Street is one of those rare cases that shows us an improved version, rather than a dumbed-down one. As a result, it’s even more hilarious and even more bro-mantic than ever before!
#16 Due Date
2010’s Due Date is where black comedy meets a road movie. Meaning the duo of Robert Downey Jr and Zach Galifianakis not only finds plentiful adventures on the road but there’s also a high chance of dark humor and things turning sour. The premise is really quite simple here – Downey’s character Peter has to get across the country to Los Angeles on time for the birth of his child, hence the name Due Date. He’s accompanied by Ethan (Zach Galifianakis), who’s an aspiring actor not helping in any way with Peter’s hopes to make his trip on time. There are plenty of laughs yet not that much of an exciting plot, but it’s nevertheless a pretty darn funny R-rated movie.
#17 Pineapple Express
Pineapple Express is a 2008 stoner comedy, and how could we skip one for our R-rated movies list! Here Seth Rogen and James Franco star, respectively, as Dale Denton, who’s a lazy process server, and Saul Silver – a laid-back drug dealer. Sure enough, both being recreational drug users, they soon have to flee from hitmen, chasing them after they’ve witnessed a murder. And what happens when an airhead and a lazy bones find themselves in such a situation? Have no doubt about the hilarity that unfolds, as all that’s funny is the backbone of Pineapple Express.
#18 Role Models
2008’s Role Models is what you get when you imagine two energy drink representatives, and jaded ones at best, trying their hand at becoming role models for children. Oh yes, it is as funny as it sounds and all because of the talents of Seann William Scott and Paul Rudd, who star as protagonists of this R-rated comedy. Remember when we said that they are ‘trying their hand’ at becoming role models? Well, actually, it’s their mandatory community service that they got for various offenses. Now, that should paint a pretty picture of what to expect from Role Models!
#19 The Nice Guys
The Nice Guys is a 2016 action-comedy movie starring the dynamic duo of Russel Crowe and forever-a-heartthrob Ryan Gosling. In The Nice Guys, they are a tough law enforcer and a private eye, respectively, solving a teenage girl’s disappearance in 1977 Los Angeles. Besides the high fashion of skin-tight pants, everything-leather, and high heels for boys, this movie is a hilariously funny depiction of two good-for-nothing professionals saving their asses from the misadventures they always seem to find themselves in. It’s edgy, and it’s funny and well worth your time.
#20 Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle
Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle is a 2004 stoner buddy comedy and the first installment in the Harold & Kumar franchise. And boy, what Harold and Kumar wouldn’t do just to have that recreational whiff of sweet Mary Jane. Their destination – White Castle, their journey – courageous, and their misadventures – absolutely hilarious. There are escaped cheetahs, ER operations, car thefts, all enveloped in only the best of humor. Harold & Kumar is way above your typical stoner comedies, and if you don’t believe us, just try and watch it!
#21 Horrible Bosses
If there was ever a painfully relatable movie, then 2011’s Horrible Bosses is it. We all have been dreaming, at least once in our lives, about terminating our annoying bosses, and these three friends, played by Jason Bateman, Charlie Day, and Jason Sudeikis, live out our collective fantasy. Oh yes, they are set to kill their horrible bosses, and you are absolutely right that it won’t be easy and free of misadventures. So who are the horrible bosses here? Well, it’s Jennifer Aniston as a maneater dentist, Colin Farrell, an ultimate douche of a tool, and Kevin Spacey as a psychopathic master manipulator. And with such a cast, a tightly knit plot, and deliciously dark jokes, Horrible Bosses was surely set for success (and for our list!).
#22 Ted
#23 Borat: Cultural Learnings Of America For Make Benefit Glorious Nation Of Kazakhstan
#24 Wedding Crashers
2005’s Wedding Crashers, a romantic comedy, is the one movie that managed to revive adult-oriented, R-rated comedy popularity. Not only because of its raunchy humor but also because of the stellar performances of Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn. Here, they star as two divorce mediators who constantly crash weddings in hopes of charming the ladies. Although in the department of ‘charming,’ these Casanovas might need some mediation themselves with their pursuits often running south, it’s all the more fun for us. Also, there’s the most romantic ending that you’d never expect from an R-rated comedy!
#25 Friday
#26 South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut
#27 Good Boys
2019’s Good Boys is a coming-of-age comedy directed by Gene Stupinsky (whose name you might’ve seen in The Office credits as writer, executive producer, and director) in his full-length feature directorial debut. The story of Good Boys centers around three sixth-graders who find themselves in a series of unfortunate events as they try to attend a party thrown by their popular classmates. And although some critics weren’t too happy about the extensive use of profanities in Good Boys, the movie’s appealing cast and thoughtful message shine through it nevertheless.
#28 Bad Boys
#29 21 Jump Street
#30 Old School
#31 Blazing Saddles
#32 Good Morning, Vietnam
#33 Coming To America
#34 Dogma
#35 My Cousin Vinny
#36 The Breakfast Club
#37 The Birdcage
#38 A Fish Called Wanda
#39 Police Academy
#40 The Blues Brothers
#41 The Big Lebowski
#42 Trading Places
#43 Stir Crazy
#44 The Rocky Horror Picture Show
#45 Tenacious D In The Pick Of Destiny
#46 Beverly Hills Cop
#47 Kick-A**
#48 History Of The World, Part I
#49 Office Space
#50 The Jerk
#51 When Harry Met Sally…
#52 There’s Something About Mary
#53 Paul
#54 Bad Santa
#55 Planes, Trains And Automobiles
#56 Little Miss Sunshine
#57 Mash
#58 Stripes
#59 Heathers
#60 Army Of Darkness
#61 The Royal Tenenbaums
#62 Slither
#63 National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983)
#64 Caddyshack
#65 Monty Python’s The Meaning Of Life
#66 Wag The Dog
#67 Forgetting Sarah Marshall
#68 This Is Spinal Tap
#69 Team America: World Police
#70 I Love You, Man
#71 Death At A Funeral (2010)
#72 Game Night
#73 Election
#74 Ed Wood
#75 Four Weddings And A Funeral
#76 Bad Boys II
#77 Lethal Weapon
#78 Being John Malkovich
#79 Rushmore
#80 Fast Times At Ridgemont High
#81 Bridesmaids
#82 Scary Movie
#83 Clerks
#84 Fear And Loathing In Las Vegas
#85 The Fisher King
#86 Burn After Reading
#87 Bridget Jones’s Diary
#88 Hot Tub Time Machine
#89 Dazed And Confused
#90 Tucker & Dale vs. Evil
#91 48 Hrs.
#92 Kung Fu Hustle
#93 Kiss Kiss Bang Bang
#94 Evil Dead 2
#95 Sideways
#96 The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou
#97 Knocked Up
#98 Porky’s
#99 Pretty Woman
#100 Spy
#101 50/50
#102 The Last Boy Scout
#103 Broadcast News
#104 Bull Durham
#105 Wildcats
#106 Baywatch
#107 Major League
#108 Mallrats
#109 Vacation
#110 Get Hard
#111 Neighbors
#112 The Dictator
#113 Lost In Translation
#114 Cheech & Chong’s Next Movie
#115 Man On The Moon
#116 Bottle Rocket
#117 The Heat
#118 Chasing Amy
#119 Vice
#120 Life (1999)
#121 Scary Movie 2
#122 Hall Pass
#123 Next Friday
#124 Slap Shot
#125 National Lampoon’s Animal House
#126 Get Shorty
#127 Jerry Maguire
#128 Idle Hands
#129 Fright Night
#130 House Party
#131 Friday After Next
#132 Girls Trip
#133 Palm Springs
#134 I’m Gonna Git You Sucka
#135 Used Cars
#136 Attack The Block
#137 10
#138 Manhattan
#139 Aqua Teen Hunger Force Colon Movie Film For Theaters
#140 What Men Want
#141 Irresistible
#142 Almost Famous
#143 How High
#144 Bad Trip
#145 The Toxic Avenger
#146 Black Dynamite
#147 Get Him To The Greek
#148 A Thin Line Between Love And Hate
#149 Stuber
#150 Vampire In Brooklyn
#151 Risky Business
