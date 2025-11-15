35 People Share What Things Keep Making Them Feel Nervous, No Matter How Many Times They’ve Done It

In 2018, Twitter user M. Molly Backes used the term “an impossible task” to describe how it feels when a seemingly mundane thing becomes overwhelming, no matter how simple it should theoretically be.
3 days ago, Redditor u/WinstonChurchillin decided to revisit this idea with a new spin. In a post on r/AskReddit, they asked, “What makes you nervous no matter how many times you do it?” And it went viral. Turns out, impossible tasks are pretty universal!
From walking behind a woman on a quiet street to going on job interviews, here are some of the most popular answers.
When my boss goes ‘can we just have a quick chat?’
Walking out of a store without buying anything!
Driving in between two semi trucks on the freeway. Bonus points if one or both is carrying a bunch of logs.
At meetings when they say, “Ok, everyone, let’s go around the room and introduce yourself.” Even worse when they require stupid things like, “Include your favorite food and why you like it” or “Tell us why you’re here.” Uhhh…because it’s mandatory?
Trying to mingle/start conversations in social settings where I don’t know anybody.
Poop in someone else’s house or away from home
Drive in front of a police officer when I have no reason to be nervous.
Standing up for myself. Not sure if it’s how I was raised or lingering PTSD from a violent childhood event or whatever but my adrenaline immediately spikes expecting a confrontation, even when just politely asking someone not to speak me in a certain tone or whatever.
Every damn time
Let’s break ourselves into small groups and…
Phone Calls
Answering the door. Sometimes I just don’t.
Calling off work
Walking over a storm drain with my keys in my hand
Approaching a green light that has been green too long but you are getting to the distance where you don’t know whether or not you should stop or if you can stop
Job interviews.
Surprise guests.
Merging onto a busy highway
When my someone says to me “can I be honest with you?”
No, lie to me, please!
Using an (I think) aluminum measuring tape but especially when clicking the button to make it roll back into its case. At the speed it recoils, I’m scared the tape will slice my hand right open.
Finding a tick on my body….
Calling someone on the phone. I’m a fairly outgoing person and I love talking to people, but I rely a lot on seeing a person’s face and observing their body language, which isn’t possible on the phone. Voicemails are less terrible, but I still panic a little because if I mess up while leaving a message, the other person has a freaking recording of me being really awkward. I’m so thankful texting exists.
Public speaking
The dentist, no matter how many times I go there it’s always stressful
Starting a new job, because I can’t stand the first few weeks where I don’t know what I’m doing. But I love walking into a job after 6 months or so when I might as well own the place cause they can’t operate without me!
Going into small businesses that I haven’t been in before
Parallel parking
Coming out of my room when guests are visiting.
Climbing a ladder
Using my table saw. Even though I am a Carpenter.
Cutting my infants fingernails.
Coming face to face with people in my apartment building. After being in lockdown and working from home I’ve become covid stupid. I’m not able to even get out a hello.
Flirt, ask someone out.
Going to local bars when I’m not a local lol. Those mfs can like smell you’re not from there even if you live the town over. They all stare at you like you’re an outside who needs to leave. So strange.
Walking behind a woman on a quiet street.
Killing a spider
