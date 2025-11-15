Pandas, What Is The Strangest Thing On Your Camera Roll? (Closed)

I have strange things in my camera roll that I don’t even comprehend what they are, but let’s see yours.

#1 Go Home Nike, Your Drunk

#2 But Why Is This True

#3 Homemade Crochet Chihuahua Hats For My Daughters Dog

#4 This Is My Dog

#5 I Found Jude, Who Found A Rainbow From My Prism. He Didn’t Get Up Until It Rolled Off Him.

#6 I Knowest Though Art, Pray What Am I?

#7 Frankenbunny

#8 This Broom Just Standing There In The Middle Of This Hallway

#9 Mha Hart Mah Sole

#10 This Guy

#11 The Perfect Moment…

#12 This Masterpiece I Made With My Dog’s Head On A Swan Body

#13 This Quick Sketch Of Spongebob

#14 This Shaggy Beetle On An Iris Flower – Strange But Wonderful 😍

#15 My Sowing Project 😬

#16 Mushroom That Looks Like Shrek’s Airpod

#17 I Was Looking On Pinterest And Found This Then Saved It On My Phone

#18 “Is There Another Woman Frank?”

Image source: Myself

#19 This Is A Picture A Friend Of Mine And I Pass To Each Other Randomly To Make Each Other Laugh!

#20 Lockdown Has Been Tough Okay!

#21 The First Photo Of My Current Phone. This Was Taken On A Boat-Shop In Germany

#22 Posted Before, But Used A Wash Cloth To Cover A Bowl Of Chili In A Microwave. The Stain Looks Like A Baby Rooster Fighting A Baby Duck…

#23 A Very Big Flower Outside A Shop

#24 This Image Of Mario That Appears On My Bathroom Mirror After Showers. I Haven’t Cleaned This Section Of The Mirror In Months.

#25 Aunt Moth

#26 A Scouser?

#27 Screenshot, But It’s Still In My Camera Roll!! Wtaf ? Knitting Will Never Ever Be The Same!

#28 The First Thing I Downloaded On This Phone

#29 Angry Quackity

#30 Our Right-Wing Govts Will Always Choose For Us, And It’ll Only Be In The Interest Of The Elite

#31 Fossilised ‘Pistol’ Rat (Archaeological Plastercast)

#32 Made This At Like 1:00am Idk Why I Like It So Much

#33 Lucky I Saw This Cracklin Before I Put It In My Mouth!

#34 This Doll Head With Real Goat Horns And Real Cat Skulls. Its Our “Angel” We Put On Our Christmas Tree

#35 Gibbs Boson Causes Freak Double Exposure At Cern. (I Dropped A Disposable Camera On The Train)

#36 I Tried A Anime Filter Online Well….

#37 Lol Don’t Ask

#38 From Wings Of Fire. This Was A Screenshot From A Video I Was Watching At Like 2:00am Xd

#39 Idk What This Is But…

#40 Nightmare Doll I Found In A Store

#41 My Dog Sleeps Like This

#42 Gangsta Kermit

#43 Memes

#44 I Found It On The Internet And It Made Me Laugh….

#45 What Happened To The Tadpole D:

#46 I Don’t Even Remember Doing This.

#47 So Many Actors Lost To Drugs These Days… :(

#48 This Faggot Horse

