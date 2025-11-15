Pandas, What Is The Strangest Thing On Your Camera Roll? (Closed)

I have strange things in my camera roll that I don’t even comprehend what they are, but let’s see yours.
#1 Go Home Nike, Your Drunk
#2 But Why Is This True
#3 Homemade Crochet Chihuahua Hats For My Daughters Dog
#4 This Is My Dog
#5 I Found Jude, Who Found A Rainbow From My Prism. He Didn’t Get Up Until It Rolled Off Him.
#6 I Knowest Though Art, Pray What Am I?
#7 Frankenbunny
#8 This Broom Just Standing There In The Middle Of This Hallway
#9 Mha Hart Mah Sole
#10 This Guy
#11 The Perfect Moment…
#12 This Masterpiece I Made With My Dog’s Head On A Swan Body
#13 This Quick Sketch Of Spongebob
#14 This Shaggy Beetle On An Iris Flower – Strange But Wonderful 😍
#15 My Sowing Project 😬
#16 Mushroom That Looks Like Shrek’s Airpod
#17 I Was Looking On Pinterest And Found This Then Saved It On My Phone
#18 “Is There Another Woman Frank?”
#19 This Is A Picture A Friend Of Mine And I Pass To Each Other Randomly To Make Each Other Laugh!
#20 Lockdown Has Been Tough Okay!
#21 The First Photo Of My Current Phone. This Was Taken On A Boat-Shop In Germany
#22 Posted Before, But Used A Wash Cloth To Cover A Bowl Of Chili In A Microwave. The Stain Looks Like A Baby Rooster Fighting A Baby Duck…
#23 A Very Big Flower Outside A Shop
#24 This Image Of Mario That Appears On My Bathroom Mirror After Showers. I Haven’t Cleaned This Section Of The Mirror In Months.
#25 Aunt Moth
#26 A Scouser?
#27 Screenshot, But It’s Still In My Camera Roll!! Wtaf ? Knitting Will Never Ever Be The Same!
#28 The First Thing I Downloaded On This Phone
#29 Angry Quackity
#30 Our Right-Wing Govts Will Always Choose For Us, And It’ll Only Be In The Interest Of The Elite
#31 Fossilised ‘Pistol’ Rat (Archaeological Plastercast)
#32 Made This At Like 1:00am Idk Why I Like It So Much
#33 Lucky I Saw This Cracklin Before I Put It In My Mouth!
#34 This Doll Head With Real Goat Horns And Real Cat Skulls. Its Our “Angel” We Put On Our Christmas Tree
#35 Gibbs Boson Causes Freak Double Exposure At Cern. (I Dropped A Disposable Camera On The Train)
#36 I Tried A Anime Filter Online Well….
#37 Lol Don’t Ask
#38 From Wings Of Fire. This Was A Screenshot From A Video I Was Watching At Like 2:00am Xd
#39 Idk What This Is But…
#40 Nightmare Doll I Found In A Store
#41 My Dog Sleeps Like This
#42 Gangsta Kermit
#43 Memes
#44 I Found It On The Internet And It Made Me Laugh….
#45 What Happened To The Tadpole D:
#46 I Don’t Even Remember Doing This.
#47 So Many Actors Lost To Drugs These Days… :(
#48 This Faggot Horse
