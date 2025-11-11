These Llamas Tried To Ruin The Tour-De-France And They’re Not The First Animals To Do It

by

A bunch of llamas nearly ruined stage eight of the Tour de France as they blocked the road in Col du Tourmalet, the highest mountain pass used in the famous bicycle race.

How did they get there? And what were they plotting? Apparently, their owner brought them there for the summer – they love to heat themselves on the road as the pavement remains hot from the sun longer than unpaved ground. Fortunately, the warmth-loving llamas were moved before they could cause any harm for the participants. Sounds innocent enough but it wasn’t the first time that animals have tried to intervene with the race. In 2013 and 2007, dogs ran onto the course, causing multiple accidents and in 2010, sheep did just the same. Something’s definitely going on…

More info: Facebook

Llamas have recently blocked the road in Col du Tourmalet, the highest mountain pass used in the Tour-de-France

These Llamas Tried To Ruin The Tour-De-France And They&#8217;re Not The First Animals To Do It

Apparently, they love to heat themselves on the road. Luckily, they were removed just in time and nobody got hurt

These Llamas Tried To Ruin The Tour-De-France And They&#8217;re Not The First Animals To Do It

But it’s not the first time animals tried to ruin the famous race… In 2010, adventurous sheep ran straight into the cyclists

And in 2013 and 2007, dogs did the same. Something’s definitely going on…

