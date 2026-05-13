This Artist Gives Traditional Bird Painting A Fresh, Sparkling Twist (26 Pics)

Marie Lavallee’s art brings together several chapters of her life: a childhood love of painting, years spent working with jewelry and metals, and a deep fascination with birds, woodland creatures, color, and texture. Originally from Quebec City, Canada, Marie first found comfort and creative direction through painting classes at Sylvia Araya’s Painting Academy. Although her path later led her into the jewelry industry after studying goldsmithing at George Brown College, painting eventually found its way back into her life in a more personal and expressive form.
Today, Marie’s mixed media works often combine detailed animal subjects with gold or copper leaf, transparent layers of color, metallic accents, and carefully chosen textures. Birds are at the heart of much of her work, from California quails and roadrunners to barn owls and barn swallows, which fascinated her as a child. Inspired by the elegance of traditional bird painting, she gives wildlife art a contemporary twist by placing finely rendered subjects against peaceful modern backgrounds, often painted on birch wood panels with rounded corners and distinctive teardrop-shaped design elements.
Now based in Southern California, Marie continues to explore the quiet magic of the natural world while expanding her practice to include woodland creatures. Her work balances careful observation with whimsy, sparkle, and a sense of connection between the animal and the person looking at it.
Scroll down to see Marie’s paintings, and don’t forget to upvote your favorites.
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Image credits: Marie Lavallee
#1 “The Jockey”
Image source: Marie Lavallee
#2 “Love At First Bite”
Image source: Marie Lavallee
#3 “Acceleratii Incredibus Gigantum”
Image source: Marie Lavallee
#4 “Mr. Fancy Pants”
Image source: Marie Lavallee
#5 “In The Blindspot”
Image source: Marie Lavallee
#6 “Riveting Gaze”
Image source: Marie Lavallee
#7 “Chickadee On Top”
Image source: Marie Lavallee
#8 “Orange Boossom”
Image source: Marie Lavallee
#9 “Big Crow, Little Raven”
Image source: Marie Lavallee
#10 “Communication”
Image source: Marie Lavallee
#11 “Golden Hour”
Image source: Marie Lavallee
#12 “The Play Date”
Image source: Marie Lavallee
#13 “The Whistle Stop”
Image source: Marie Lavallee
#14 “Finch Fiesta”
Image source: Marie Lavallee
#15 “Kindred Spirits”
Image source: Marie Lavallee
#16 “Awesome Twosome”
Image source: Marie Lavallee
#17 “Pelican And Tern”
Image source: Marie Lavallee
#18 “Spring Is Coming!”
Image source: Marie Lavallee
#19 “Airborne Gem”
Image source: Marie Lavallee
#20 “A Wee Magpie”
Image source: Marie Lavallee
#21 “Balance And Simplicity”
Image source: Marie Lavallee
#22 “Trail Blazer”
Image source: Marie Lavallee
#23 “Marsh Madness”
Image source: Marie Lavallee
#24 “Slow Poke”
Image source: Marie Lavallee
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