House of the Dragon season 1 was unarguably one of the best shows on television in 2022. The suspense-filled fantasy drama left lots of memorable moments and characters in viewers’ minds. While there were several lovable characters throughout the season’s run, there were some characters viewers couldn’t help but love to hate.
HOTD season 1 detailed the events leading to the Dance of the Dragon. As such, certain actions or inactions of some of its characters made them either audience favorites or villains. But that is expected in Westeros, where loyalty is ever-changing and evolving. While viewers countdown to the premiere of season 2 in 2024, these are the 7 House of the Dragon season 1 characters who deserve your hatred.
1. King Viserys
King Viserys may have had a peaceful reign by every Targaryen King standard, but one of his earliest and last actions easily puts him as one of the most hated characters in House of the Dragon season 1. A few scenes into the pilot episode, King Viserys sacrifices his beloved Queen, Aemma, for his relentless desire for a male heir. His marriage to Alicent not only angered and caused a rift between Rhaenyra and Alicent, it ultimately became the move that empowered House Green to declare war on House Targaryen.
King Viserys came off as a weak King whose subjects didn’t exactly fear him. However, Viserys redeemed himself by showing unwavering support for his daughter Rhaenyra, especially in episode 8 when he comes to court to defend her succession when Ser Vaemond Velaryon makes his case. His last action, mistaking Alicent for Rhaenyra, tears his family apart and undoes his final attempt at bringing peace.
2. Ser Otto Hightower
While there’s nothing wrong with having ambitions, Ser Otto Hightower has no problem burning an entire House to achieve it. Ser Otto takes advantage of Queen Aemma’s death to have his daughter as Queen. He relentlessly ensures his grandchild is heir to the throne, against King Viserys’ choice of Princess Rhaenyra. With Viserys’ inability to put him in his place, Ser Otto’s schemings continued to deepen the rift between Alicent and Rhaenyra’s relationship. Although Ser Otto Hightower becomes one character who deserves viewers’ hatred, undeniably, it was caused by the unchecked liberty King Viserys allowed him to have.
3. Ser Criston Cole
Ser Criston Cole had everything going well for him until he completely lost it in episode 5 at Rhaenyra’s betrothal celebration. Ser Cole was easily an audience favorite with his amazing look and his rise in rank from a Knight to the Kingsguard. His loyalty to Rhaenyra and the possibility of a love affair made his character an easy favorite. As a jilted lover, Ser Cole’s scorn for Rhaenyra quickly turns into an age-long hatred. Switching alliance to Alicent isn’t strange, especially since she protected him from commiting a dishonorable suicide; it was the manner in which he did it. With the same passion with which he used to defend and protect Rhaenyra, Ser Cole was instrumental in the events leading to the Dance of the Dragon – all because he got turned down by a Princess looking to honor her family’s name.
4. Lord Larys Strong
Lord Larys Strong is easily one of the dangerous characters in House of the Dragon season 1. While Ser Otto has no problem burning another House to get closer to power, Lord Larys is more than willing to burn his House to the ground to achieve the same. He killed his father and older brother to get closer to Queen Alicent and power. His network of spies makes him an asset to Alicent, who, at some point, felt alone in King’s Landing. Often referred to as Clubfoot, Larys has known a life of humiliation and disregard. Masturbating to Alicent’s feet was far from just relieving a sexual urge but a way to bask in his control of power. No other man in Westeros can subject the Queen to such humiliation as he has. Larys is one of the most hated characters in HOTD season 1.
5. Prince Aegon II
Having a claim to the Iron Throne isn’t an offense worthy of hatred; Prince Aegon is on his list for his immoral attitude. Aegon is the first child of King Viserys and Queen Alicent. Although not named heir by his father, Aegon holds a respectable position in King’s Landing and all of Westeros. However, Aegon’s behavior is a disgrace to his mother and their House. He masturbates on a window overlooking King’s Landing, sexually assaults a handmaid, and spends days hiding at the city’s brothels. Even his brother, Aemond, isn’t a fan of his lifestyle.
6. Prince Aemond
Like Prince Daemon, Prince Aemond has no problem being an antihero. He’s the toughest and strongest of Rhaenyra’s children and one of the best fighters in Westeros. However, after losing his eye during a fight with Lucerys, Aemond becomes more daring. His obsession with revenge and taunting Rhaenyra’s children leads to the death of Lucerys. Aemond’s reaction after Vhagar attacked Arrax and Lucerys showed he truly never wanted to harm Lucerys. Aemond was comfortable playing the bully. With the death of Lucerys, Rhaenyra, for the first time, is ready to go to war. Aemond single-handedly put in motion the start of the Civil War.
7. Ser Joffrey Lonmouth
Although appearing as a guest character, Ser Joffrey Lonmouth had a memorable scene in House of the Dragon season 1, albeit his death scene. Ser Lonmouth was comfortable playing paramour to Ser Laenor. During the betrothal celebration, Lonmouth discerns the sexual tension between Ser Criston Cole and Rhaenyra, especially with Cole’s jealous demeanor at the event. For reasons unknown, Ser Lonmouth chooses to taunt Ser Cole with his discovery. Knowing his secret is revealed, and he’s on the verge of losing everything, Ser Cole snaps and beats Ser Lonmouth to death. Ser Lonmouth’s inability to keep his observations to himself sets in motion the events leading to Queen Alicent and Ser Cole’s alliance in House of the Dragon season 1.
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!