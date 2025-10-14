“IQ 10000000”: 45 Times Kids Surprised Parents With Their New Inventions

by

Kids are naturally mischievous, but beneath all that playful energy lies incredible creativity. To celebrate their inventive side, we’ve compiled some of the most brilliant creations that kids from around the world have come up with. Who knows, some of these clever ideas might just become the next big product! 

From homemade gadgets to clever problem-solvers, these tiny geniuses prove that imagination has no age limit. Get ready to be amazed, inspired, and maybe even a little jealous of their sheer inventiveness!

#1 Genius Kid

“IQ 10000000”: 45 Times Kids Surprised Parents With Their New Inventions

Image source: Superb-Emergency

#2 Came Downstairs To Find My Kid Had Made Herself A Movie Theatre For Her Phone

“IQ 10000000”: 45 Times Kids Surprised Parents With Their New Inventions

Image source: thingsihaveseen

#3 This Kid Is Going Places

“IQ 10000000”: 45 Times Kids Surprised Parents With Their New Inventions

Image source: arvzg

#4 My 9-Year Old Daughter Has Taken An Old Lip Balm Tube And Filled It With Cheese So She Can Eat It In Class

“IQ 10000000”: 45 Times Kids Surprised Parents With Their New Inventions

Image source: ThangCZ

#5 My 12-Year-Old Son Modified His Bike With Carpet For Barefoot Riding

“IQ 10000000”: 45 Times Kids Surprised Parents With Their New Inventions

Image source: flaglerite

#6 My 9-Year-Old Cousin’s Invention. I Think He Did Good

“IQ 10000000”: 45 Times Kids Surprised Parents With Their New Inventions

Image source: BrianCTaylor55

#7 This Never Actually Occurred To Me To Do This As A Child

Told my son to hang up his clothes, this lil done did this…

“IQ 10000000”: 45 Times Kids Surprised Parents With Their New Inventions

Image source: reddit.com

#8 This Kid On A Long Board Using A Leaf Blower To Thrust Foward Is My New Hero

“IQ 10000000”: 45 Times Kids Surprised Parents With Their New Inventions

Image source: Rush_Aukland

#9 My GF’s 9 Year Old Daughter: “I Invented This So I Don’t Have To Stop Playing Videogames To Drink My Water”. I’ve Dubbed It The “Pwning Pouch”

“IQ 10000000”: 45 Times Kids Surprised Parents With Their New Inventions

Image source: badduderescuesprez

#10 My Daughter Just Invented The British S’more. Milky Way Between 2 Rich Tea Fingers. Microwaved For 15 Seconds. It’s So Wrong It’s Right

“IQ 10000000”: 45 Times Kids Surprised Parents With Their New Inventions

Image source: splateen74

#11 Yesterday While My Son Was Helping His Grandfather In The Garden, The Tire Of The “Wheelbarrow” (Carriola) Literally Exploded

“IQ 10000000”: 45 Times Kids Surprised Parents With Their New Inventions

Image source: rdrimmel

#12 A Kid Got Tired Of Holding Their Cards, So They Used A Brush To Prop Them Up

“IQ 10000000”: 45 Times Kids Surprised Parents With Their New Inventions

Image source: peace_love_creativity_

#13 A Kid Who Built A Tablet Stand Out Of Legos

“IQ 10000000”: 45 Times Kids Surprised Parents With Their New Inventions

Image source: Laura Lexander

#14 Who Needs One Of Those iPad Holder Pillows For Your Lap When You Have Two Hangers & A Desk To Lay Under?

“IQ 10000000”: 45 Times Kids Surprised Parents With Their New Inventions

Image source: Stephanie Huffman-Chivis

#15 IQ 10000000

“IQ 10000000”: 45 Times Kids Surprised Parents With Their New Inventions

Image source: Rapid201

#16 I Told My Son Get In The Bath And No iPad As It’ll Get Wet. Genius

“IQ 10000000”: 45 Times Kids Surprised Parents With Their New Inventions

Image source: emailrob

#17 My Classmate Invented Her Own Writing System When She Was A Kid And Sometimes Takes Notes In It If She’s Bored (Unless It’s Supposed To Be Handed In)

“IQ 10000000”: 45 Times Kids Surprised Parents With Their New Inventions

Image source: geckoling

#18 My 13-Year-Old Daughter Invented A Way To Clean Hair Brushes

“IQ 10000000”: 45 Times Kids Surprised Parents With Their New Inventions

Image source: twichy1983

#19 4yo Made Herself A “Computer” So That She Can “Work”

“IQ 10000000”: 45 Times Kids Surprised Parents With Their New Inventions

Image source: made_in_cosmos

#20 I Told My 5 Year-Old Son He Couldn’t Use The Scissors So He Made Himself A String Dispenser. It Works!

“IQ 10000000”: 45 Times Kids Surprised Parents With Their New Inventions

Image source: musings_blonde

#21 Met A Kid Who’s Attached An Improvised Solar Panel And A Lithium Phone Battery To A Pair Of Headsets. Innocently Enjoying His Music

“IQ 10000000”: 45 Times Kids Surprised Parents With Their New Inventions

Image source: EscobarChim

#22 The Most “Shawshank Redemption” Story You’ll Hear Today:

“IQ 10000000”: 45 Times Kids Surprised Parents With Their New Inventions

Image source: peterhartlaub

#23 Brilliant Kid

“IQ 10000000”: 45 Times Kids Surprised Parents With Their New Inventions

Image source: Six_Pack_Mom

#24 I Made A Spoon Clip So That Your Spoon Won’t Fall Into Your Cereal/Soup

“IQ 10000000”: 45 Times Kids Surprised Parents With Their New Inventions

Image source: rawr_X3

#25 My Son Left With The Same Left Shoes This Morning

He ended up making a shoe out of paper and tape at school. I was both mortified and impressed.

“IQ 10000000”: 45 Times Kids Surprised Parents With Their New Inventions

Image source: reddit.com

#26 Kid Invented Her Own Superhero: Lightning Girl To The Rescue!

“IQ 10000000”: 45 Times Kids Surprised Parents With Their New Inventions

Image source: case2000

#27 My 3 Year Old Used A Card To Try To Jimmy The Child Lock Gate

Which is why we have two locks… we no longer will watch crime shows with him in the room.

“IQ 10000000”: 45 Times Kids Surprised Parents With Their New Inventions

Image source: bethanyfitness

#28 The Ladder My 4yo Son Built To Steal The Leftover Candy From Halloween

“IQ 10000000”: 45 Times Kids Surprised Parents With Their New Inventions

Image source: reddit.com

#29 My 7 Years Old Son Build This For His Switch Games. I Am Impressed

“IQ 10000000”: 45 Times Kids Surprised Parents With Their New Inventions

Image source: Boozehead77

#30 Broken Nerf Goes Great On A Pencil For A Softer Grip, Clever Of Harry To Figure That Out

“IQ 10000000”: 45 Times Kids Surprised Parents With Their New Inventions

Image source: Cecilia Spjuth

#31 My Kid Might Be A Genius. Now I Want One

“IQ 10000000”: 45 Times Kids Surprised Parents With Their New Inventions

Image source: MechaStewart

#32 My Creative Daughter Invented A Truth Or Dare Board Game This Morning. Bro Will Be Wearing This For The Next Hour

“IQ 10000000”: 45 Times Kids Surprised Parents With Their New Inventions

Image source: imageeclipse

#33 I Gave Away All My Legos Over A Decade Ago, But This Was A Little Spaceship I Invented When I Was 7 Year Old, I Was Obsessed With It And I Carried It Everywhere For 5 Years

“IQ 10000000”: 45 Times Kids Surprised Parents With Their New Inventions

Image source: CoverYourMaskHoles

#34 Mini Crossbows Made Of Hair Clip (My Kids Sold Out For $10 Each. Their Friends Loved It.)

“IQ 10000000”: 45 Times Kids Surprised Parents With Their New Inventions

#35 Little Guy!

“IQ 10000000”: 45 Times Kids Surprised Parents With Their New Inventions

Image source: polbitpol

#36 My Son’s Latest Invention. It’s An RC That Can Go In Water

“IQ 10000000”: 45 Times Kids Surprised Parents With Their New Inventions

Image source: Belinda

#37 A Kid Who Strapped Oil Pastels To Their Skateboard Wheels To Make Cool Art

“IQ 10000000”: 45 Times Kids Surprised Parents With Their New Inventions

Image source: Rachel Riordan

#38 Who Blows On Their Pizza Anymore?

“IQ 10000000”: 45 Times Kids Surprised Parents With Their New Inventions

Image source: theearthgoddess

#39 Our Toy Broke, So This Morning My 8-Year-Old Showed Me The Prosthetic He Invented To Let Him Run Again. I Esp Like How He Made A Point To Have The New Shoe Resemble Sonic’s Normal One

“IQ 10000000”: 45 Times Kids Surprised Parents With Their New Inventions

Image source: tuanews

#40 When I Was A Kid, I Invented My Own “Font” To Keep What I Wrote Secret. I Found My Old Notebook Five Years Later, And I Have No Clue What I Wrote

“IQ 10000000”: 45 Times Kids Surprised Parents With Their New Inventions

Image source: CallmeBac0n

#41 How Did I Ever Live Without This Contraption

“IQ 10000000”: 45 Times Kids Surprised Parents With Their New Inventions

Image source: onesikhmom

#42 She’s Living In 3017

“IQ 10000000”: 45 Times Kids Surprised Parents With Their New Inventions

Image source: ChloeBakerx

#43 I Let My 3-Year-Old Make Her Own Dinner

“IQ 10000000”: 45 Times Kids Surprised Parents With Their New Inventions

Image source: XplodingUnicorn

#44 Used The Guest Bath Today. My 3 Year Old Has Solved The Age Old Splashing Water Problem

“IQ 10000000”: 45 Times Kids Surprised Parents With Their New Inventions

Image source: enutz777

#45 A Kid Who Chills Their Pizza By The Vent

“IQ 10000000”: 45 Times Kids Surprised Parents With Their New Inventions

Image source: Aaron F.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Why The Show “Hoarders” is Still More Relevant than Ever
3 min read
Mar, 8, 2019
Five Things You Didn’t Know About Christopher Eccleston
3 min read
Jun, 5, 2017
This is the Office Joke that Cost NBC $60,000
3 min read
Aug, 25, 2020
NYT Mini Crossword Hints And Answers For 24-August-2025
3 min read
Aug, 23, 2025
Homelander: Unmasking ‘The Boys’ Most Diabolical Villain
3 min read
Jun, 18, 2024
Why This is Us is Calling It Quits after Season 6
3 min read
May, 20, 2021
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.