“IQ 10000000”: 45 Times Kids Surprised Parents With Their New Inventions

Kids are naturally mischievous, but beneath all that playful energy lies incredible creativity. To celebrate their inventive side, we’ve compiled some of the most brilliant creations that kids from around the world have come up with. Who knows, some of these clever ideas might just become the next big product!
From homemade gadgets to clever problem-solvers, these tiny geniuses prove that imagination has no age limit. Get ready to be amazed, inspired, and maybe even a little jealous of their sheer inventiveness!
#1 Genius Kid
#2 Came Downstairs To Find My Kid Had Made Herself A Movie Theatre For Her Phone
#3 This Kid Is Going Places
#4 My 9-Year Old Daughter Has Taken An Old Lip Balm Tube And Filled It With Cheese So She Can Eat It In Class
#5 My 12-Year-Old Son Modified His Bike With Carpet For Barefoot Riding
#6 My 9-Year-Old Cousin’s Invention. I Think He Did Good
#7 This Never Actually Occurred To Me To Do This As A Child
Told my son to hang up his clothes, this lil done did this…
#8 This Kid On A Long Board Using A Leaf Blower To Thrust Foward Is My New Hero
#9 My GF’s 9 Year Old Daughter: “I Invented This So I Don’t Have To Stop Playing Videogames To Drink My Water”. I’ve Dubbed It The “Pwning Pouch”
#10 My Daughter Just Invented The British S’more. Milky Way Between 2 Rich Tea Fingers. Microwaved For 15 Seconds. It’s So Wrong It’s Right
#11 Yesterday While My Son Was Helping His Grandfather In The Garden, The Tire Of The “Wheelbarrow” (Carriola) Literally Exploded
#12 A Kid Got Tired Of Holding Their Cards, So They Used A Brush To Prop Them Up
#13 A Kid Who Built A Tablet Stand Out Of Legos
#14 Who Needs One Of Those iPad Holder Pillows For Your Lap When You Have Two Hangers & A Desk To Lay Under?
#15 IQ 10000000
#16 I Told My Son Get In The Bath And No iPad As It’ll Get Wet. Genius
#17 My Classmate Invented Her Own Writing System When She Was A Kid And Sometimes Takes Notes In It If She’s Bored (Unless It’s Supposed To Be Handed In)
#18 My 13-Year-Old Daughter Invented A Way To Clean Hair Brushes
#19 4yo Made Herself A “Computer” So That She Can “Work”
#20 I Told My 5 Year-Old Son He Couldn’t Use The Scissors So He Made Himself A String Dispenser. It Works!
#21 Met A Kid Who’s Attached An Improvised Solar Panel And A Lithium Phone Battery To A Pair Of Headsets. Innocently Enjoying His Music
#22 The Most “Shawshank Redemption” Story You’ll Hear Today:
#23 Brilliant Kid
#24 I Made A Spoon Clip So That Your Spoon Won’t Fall Into Your Cereal/Soup
#25 My Son Left With The Same Left Shoes This Morning
He ended up making a shoe out of paper and tape at school. I was both mortified and impressed.
#26 Kid Invented Her Own Superhero: Lightning Girl To The Rescue!
#27 My 3 Year Old Used A Card To Try To Jimmy The Child Lock Gate
Which is why we have two locks… we no longer will watch crime shows with him in the room.
#28 The Ladder My 4yo Son Built To Steal The Leftover Candy From Halloween
#29 My 7 Years Old Son Build This For His Switch Games. I Am Impressed
#30 Broken Nerf Goes Great On A Pencil For A Softer Grip, Clever Of Harry To Figure That Out
#31 My Kid Might Be A Genius. Now I Want One
#32 My Creative Daughter Invented A Truth Or Dare Board Game This Morning. Bro Will Be Wearing This For The Next Hour
#33 I Gave Away All My Legos Over A Decade Ago, But This Was A Little Spaceship I Invented When I Was 7 Year Old, I Was Obsessed With It And I Carried It Everywhere For 5 Years
#34 Mini Crossbows Made Of Hair Clip (My Kids Sold Out For $10 Each. Their Friends Loved It.)
#35 Little Guy!
#36 My Son’s Latest Invention. It’s An RC That Can Go In Water
#37 A Kid Who Strapped Oil Pastels To Their Skateboard Wheels To Make Cool Art
#38 Who Blows On Their Pizza Anymore?
#39 Our Toy Broke, So This Morning My 8-Year-Old Showed Me The Prosthetic He Invented To Let Him Run Again. I Esp Like How He Made A Point To Have The New Shoe Resemble Sonic’s Normal One
#40 When I Was A Kid, I Invented My Own “Font” To Keep What I Wrote Secret. I Found My Old Notebook Five Years Later, And I Have No Clue What I Wrote
#41 How Did I Ever Live Without This Contraption
#42 She’s Living In 3017
#43 I Let My 3-Year-Old Make Her Own Dinner
#44 Used The Guest Bath Today. My 3 Year Old Has Solved The Age Old Splashing Water Problem
#45 A Kid Who Chills Their Pizza By The Vent
