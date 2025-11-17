Hey Pandas, What Is A Fact That Shocked You?

May it be a science fact or just a weird fact about bicycles(they were initially called Velocipedes), post that shocking fact here!
#1
The existence of electricity. I have found this to be particularly shocking.
#2
The ridged edges on Ritz Crackers are for cutting cheese :]
#3
Your nose is always visible to you, but your brain ignores it through a process called Unconscious Selective Attention.
#4
Not me but my sister.
A few months back near Christmas me and my family went on vacation. One night my sister learned what death was.
She cried and cried and cried.
#5
I’m blue
#6
That some people do not have an inner monologue. I mean…when you’re in the shower, how do you re-hash old arguments you had in your head?
Image source: iflscience.com
#7
that i’m not the center of the universe and the world doesn’t spin around me…
#8
the internet thinks i should date bee and it hurts my mind
#9
I’ve got a lot under my sleeve, so buckle up!
It is impossible for most people to lick their own elbow. (try it!)
A crocodile cannot stick its tongue out.
A shrimp’s heart is in its head.
It is physically impossible for pigs to look up into the sky.
The “sixth sick sheik’s sixth sheep’s sick” is believed to be the toughest tongue twister in the English language.
If you sneeze too hard, you could fracture a rib.
Wearing headphones for just an hour could increase the bacteria in your ear by 700 times.
In the course of an average lifetime, while sleeping you might eat around 70 assorted insects and 10 spiders, or more.
Some lipsticks contain fish scales.
Cat urine glows under a black-light.
#10
cows regurgitate (think i spelled that wrong) there food multiple times before actually swallowing
2. spade foot frogs smell like peanut butter
3.chocolate gives off a chemical that makes you happy
so…… yea!
have an amazing day hope its filled with joy and laughter and everything in between (if its a good feeling) GOOD VIBES ONLY!!!! JESUS LOVES YOU
#11
How we find facts interesting is interesting
#12
One noodle of of spaghetti is called spaghetto
#13
If you have a penis, you are a male. If you have a vagina, you are a female. The “enlightened progressives” have been lying to me
