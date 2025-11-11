Husband Asks Wife To Draw What’s On Her Mind, Gets More Than He Expected

by

Stephen from the US recently posted a drawing of his wife’s mind and it went viral. He asked her to draw what she’s thinking and the elaborate map of her thoughts shows that it’s nowhere near ‘nothing’!

“I thought the drawing was hilarious,” Stephen told Bored Panda. “She’s always telling me that she has trouble falling asleep (to the point where she sometimes writes short novellas in her mind to distract her enough so she can drift off to sleep). She often mentions that I would not be able to survive a day in her brain and after seeing this drawing, I just may believe her.”

More info: bpwwhirl (h/t: aplus)

“Asked my wife to draw me a picture of what is on her mind. This is her response”

Husband Asks Wife To Draw What&#8217;s On Her Mind, Gets More Than He Expected

A professional multitasker, she manages to juggle work, bills, household, and waffle poots

Husband Asks Wife To Draw What&#8217;s On Her Mind, Gets More Than He Expected

When it comes to kids, they need a diagram within a diagram…

Husband Asks Wife To Draw What&#8217;s On Her Mind, Gets More Than He Expected

But her husband Stephen crosses her mind in the most loving way possible

Husband Asks Wife To Draw What&#8217;s On Her Mind, Gets More Than He Expected

And some other things cross her mind, too…

Husband Asks Wife To Draw What&#8217;s On Her Mind, Gets More Than He Expected

Thank you, Stephen, for talking to Bored Panda about your great idea!

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
American Gods Season 3 is Here
3 min read
Jan, 12, 2021
Hey Pandas, Who Is The Greatest Movie Villain Of All Time? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
After This Photo Of A Nurse Went Viral, Moms Flooded The Internet With Stories That Will Amaze You
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Huge Container Ship Stuck In Suez Canel Inspired Us To Make Memes About Our Agency Life
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
I Create One-Of-A-Kind Bouquets That You Can Eat
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Artist Turns Popular Characters From Movies, TV Series, And Animation Into Anime (30 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.