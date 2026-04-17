The Investigation of Lucy Letby: Where Is The Convicted Nurse Now?

Netflix’s documentary, The Investigation of Lucy Letby, has reignited debate about the British neonatal nurse convicted of multiple infant murders in 2023. The Hereford native was arrested thrice for suspicion of the crime, culminating in a trial where she faced charges of 22 counts of murder and attempted murder. While she has maintained she’s innocent of the crimes, she hasn’t regained her freedom since her third arrest in November 2020.
The Investigation of Lucy Letby unpacks all the events leading up to the former nurse’s incarceration. Featuring interviews from experts, Letby’s former colleagues, friends, and the victims’ relatives, the Dominic Sivyer documentary also relied on unseen footage and unheard insider accounts to reconstruct what happened. The crime documentary has further polarized public opinion, with viewers now wondering if the trial and conviction of Lucy Letby was a miscarriage of justice. Where is she now?
What Exactly Did Lucy Letby Do?
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The Investigation of Lucy Letby comes to Netflix on 4 February. Unprecedented access, footage and insight into the conviction of a British neonatal nurse who was found guilty of murdering seven babies
The story began in 2012, when Lucy Letby started her career with the Countess of Chester Hospital in Cheshire, England. She faced her first workplace crisis in July 2013, when she was suspended from administering controlled drugs after giving an infant a morphine overdose. Apart from this incident, Letby was a regular nurse dedicated to her job in the neonatal ward without any issues. This changed after she received further training that qualified her to work in intensive care.
Around the time she began working with infants in intensive care, the hospital recorded a sharp increase in infant collapses and deaths. This triggered an inquiry that roped in Letby, leading to the lengthy investigations that landed her in prison. For starters, it was found that Lucy Letby was on duty when the collapses happened. This didn’t raise many eyebrows initially as the hospital was understaffed. But when more deaths were recorded in 2016, Letby came under scrutiny and was removed from the unit.
She lodged a complaint, received an apology, and was set to resume work when the police got involved. That was in May 2017. 14 months later, Lucy Letby was arrested after a medical expert reviewed the cases and concluded that the deaths might have been intentional. The nurse was charged with 22 counts of murder and attempted murder. During her trial, the court heard that several handwritten notes found in Letby’s diary admitted to the crime, including one that read: “I killed them on purpose because I’m not good enough to care for them.”
She’s Serving 15 Life Sentences At HMP Bronzefield In Ashford, Surrey
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The Investigation of Lucy Letby comes to Netflix tomorrow.
Lucy Letby pleaded not guilty to the charges against her, insisting she’s innocent. But at the end of the trial, she was found guilty on 14 of the 22 counts she faced. The jury couldn’t reach a verdict on six counts, but acquitted her of two counts of attempted murder. With that, Letby was sentenced to life imprisonment with a whole life order, convicting her to spend the rest of her life in prison without the possibility of parole.
The former nurse was convicted of another attempted murder charge in 2024. So, she’s currently serving 15 life sentences at HMP Bronzefield in Surrey, England. Lucy Letby made headlines from prison in January 2024. That was after it emerged that she’s in possession of the keys to her prison cell. This isn’t unusual for well-behaved prisoners, but it didn’t sit well with the families of her victims.
Lucy Letby Is Pushing For A Retrial Backed By International Experts
The former nurse has twice attempted to appeal her convictions since she was sentenced. Her applications have been rejected, but Lucy Letby is determined to get a retrial. She engaged a new defence lawyer in late 2024, who began working on fresh applications to the Court of Appeal and the Criminal Case Review Commission. Her legal team filed the application on February 4, 2025, the same day a panel of 14 international medical experts released the report of their extensive review of the cases.
Among other things, the report concluded that all the cases of “death or injury were due to natural causes or just bad medical care.” The experts included medical professionals from the UK, the US, Canada, Japan, Sweden, and Germany. A year later, Letby’s legal team submitted a dossier of 31 expert reports from at least 26 international medical experts to the Criminal Case Review Commission to strengthen its call for a retrial. Check out every Gen V character to expect in The Boys’ Season 5.
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