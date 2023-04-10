Barbie Ferreira became Hollywood’s ultimate sweetheart overnight right after Euphoria first premiered back in 2020. Her character Kat was a relatable, witty, and smart young girl that immediately won the hearts of viewers. So it’s safe to say that it was devastating to hear the news about her departure. Barbie Ferrerira recently revealed more details about her Euphoria exit, and why she decided to leave the hit show.
Shortly after season 2 premiered, Ferreira announced her departure from the show over social media. She expressed her sadness over leaving such a strong and colorful character but didn’t say anything about the reasoning behind this decision. She didn’t even address the ongoing rumor about the tension between her and the director Sam Levinson so the fans were left wondering about it. That is, of course, until a recent interview, when she finally shared more details. Here’s everything we know so far.
Barbie Ferreira Did Not Want to Play a Stereotype in Euphoria
Ferreira first took to Instagram to let her loyal fans know about her departure. She shared a beautiful Kat fan art (done by her co-worker Hunter Schafer) and wrote the following: “After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character Kat, I’m having to say a very teary-eyed goodbye. I hope many of you could see yourself in her like I did and that she brought you joy to see her journey into the character she is today.” Though quite emotional, the news didn’t come as such a surprise, especially after the underwhelming way Euphoria handled Kat’s story in season 2.
In a recent podcast interview on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert, Ferreira talked more about how she wasn’t satisfied with where Kat’s storyline was heading. And she had a point there. Kat was one of the fan favorites in season 1 because she was real, honest, and heartfelt. She was the perfect representation of the pains of growing up and being a teenager. Not just that, Kat showed how natural it is to explore your sexuality and own it.
As Barbie Ferreira further explained her exit, saying she had no intention of playing the stereotypical “fat best friend.” She said, “I don’t think there was a place for her to go. I think there were places she could have gone. I just don’t think it would have fit into the show. I don’t know if it was going to do her justice, and I think both parties [Sam and I] knew that I really wanted to be able to not be the fat best friend. I don’t want to play that, and I think they didn’t want that either.” She also denied the rumors about her and Sam’s alleged rift.
Which Cast Members Are Returning For Euphoria Season 3?
Now that the news about Ferreira’s departure is official, the question on everyone’s minds is: who will return to Euphoria season 3? Luckily for fans of the show, most of the main ensemble is coming back. Zendaya is definitely returning to reprise her iconic role of Rue. Hunter Schafer is also coming back to play Rue’s friend and love interest, Jules. Other cast members who are returning are Sydney Sweeney (as Cassie), Jacob Elordi (as Nate), Alexa Demie (as Maddy), Maude Apatow (Lexi), Algee Smith (Chris), Nika King (Leslie), Storm Reid (Gia), Austin Abrams (Ethan), and Dominic Fike (Elliot) and Colman Domingo (Ali).
