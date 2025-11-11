I Turn Grandma’s Blankets Into Clothes

We all grew up with one of our Grandmother’s crochet blankets draped over the couch. So much time, love and effort went into these creations. But times have changed and so have we. So what to do with Grandma’s vintage rainbow disco crochet?
Like a butterfly from a cocoon, I take these lovely old blankets apart and turn them into cutting-edge fashion. With scissors and a sewing machine, I can create a look that’s wild and crazy, but also 100% recycled and sustainable. I transform vintage crochet into overalls, cowboy chaps, jumpsuits, and even butterfly onesies! Some people laugh and say it’s “ridiculous.” I say it’s the future of fashion.
In 2015 my crochet shorts from vintage afghan blankets were featured here on Bored Panda.
More info: Etsy | Facebook | Instagram
You can purchase these clothes on my Etsy.
