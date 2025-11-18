Orlando Bloom’s Confused Face During Katy Perry’s VMA Performance Has Fans In Stitches

Orlando Bloom got full marks for being the ever-supporting boyfriend to Katy Perry at the MTV Video Music Awards. But his reaction to her performance at the award show had fans questioning if he has ever heard a single one of her songs.
During the live broadcast from New York’s UBS Arena on Wednesday, September 11, the pop diva received the night’s highest honor: the MTV Video Vanguard Award.
Shakira, Beyoncé, Minaj, Madonna, Janet Jackson, Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, and Missy Elliott are some of the previous recipients of the coveted award.
Orlando Bloom’s reaction to Katy Perry at the MTV Video Music Awards left fans in stitches
The Firework singer accepted the award from none other than the love of her life and father of her child, Orlando.
“You fell in love with her as Katy Perry. I fell in love with her as Katherine Hudson,” said the Lord of the Rings actor before presenting the award to her
“You know her as a global superstar who brings love, light, and her unique sense of humor to every song she writes and music video she creates. I know her as a mother, as a partner who brings that same love and joy to our family,” he continued.
“In moments when we’ve most needed it, her music and the remarkable world she creates have brought a sense of joy and laughter, inspiring generations of people from all over the world,” the 47-year-old actor said. “She loves with her whole heart, and it’s kind of irresistible. I see her reflected everywhere in our home, in her love for her work, but especially in her love for her fans. Congratulations on this honor, baby, I’m so proud of you.”
While he definitely scored boyfriend points for his tear-jerking speech, fans were not too impressed by his lip-syncing to Katy’s MTV VMA performance.
The hitmaker performed a medley of songs from her years-long career, including hits like Dark Horse, E.T., I Kissed A Girl, and her upcoming single I Am His, He His Mine
Fans were in stitches as they watched the Pirates of the Caribbean star’s reaction to her performance.
“Orlando Bloom does not know a single Katy Perry song did you see his face,” one said, while another agreed, “Orlando Bloom is reacting to this performance as if he’s never heard a single Katy Perry song before what is going on.”
“Orlando Bloom has never heard a single Katy Perry song,” said another.
“Every cut to Orlando Bloom makes it seem like this is the first time he’s heard a Katy Perry song,” said one comment
During her acceptance speech, the One That Got Away singer thanked her team, family, and fans, and also her husband for “doing the dishes.”
“Thank you to Orlando for keeping me grounded, celebrated, and doing the dishes,” she said. “And lastly for my Daisy, the only flowers I’ll ever need.”
