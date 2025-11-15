This New Zealand Tourism Ad Savagely Mocks Instagram Influencers

Even though our wide, wild world is filled with thousands and thousands of all kinds of breathtaking and mesmerizing places, many travelling enthusiasts, influenced by popular social media figures, often choose to go to the same tourism hotspots and take the same cliché photos, instead of exploring the place a bit further. Recently, a YouTube channel called 100% Pure New Zealand posted a new tourism ad surrounding this exact topic that instantly went viral.
Image credits: 100% Pure New Zealand
Image credits: wanderwithap
This brand new New Zealand tourism ad, which has already gathered almost 600k views on YouTube, encourages tourists to quit “travelling under the social influence” and stop copying Instagram influencers by visiting the same spots and taking the same cliché pics.
Image credits: 100% Pure New Zealand
The ad stars the comedian Tom Sainsbury, who poses as a member of the “Social Observation Squad” and is seen following tourists to some of the country’s most iconic hotspots and stopping them from taking influencer-style pictures. “People have been seeing those photos on social media and are going to great lengths to copy them,” he says in the video. “I mean, you know them—’hot tub back shot,’ ‘man sits quietly on the rock, contemplating,’ ‘hot dog legs,’ and the classic one in these posts, the ‘summit spreadeagle.'”
Image credits: _dr_ropata_
Image credits: 100% Pure New Zealand
The comedian then approaches a couple taking photos at Roy’s Peak and asks them to stop. “I’ve seen all this before. We all have. But this summer, we’re clamping down on anyone travelling under the social influence,” he tells the couple.
Image credits: 100% Pure New Zealand
Image credits: 100% Pure New Zealand
Turns out, the new ad is a part of New Zealand’s long-running “Do Something New” campaign, encouraging domestic tourism and exploring new places.
“We noticed that the same pictures or poses kept coming up, time and time again, no matter the location,” the Tourism NZ domestic general manager Bjoern Spreitzer told the Stuff. “There are so many incredible things to do in New Zealand, beyond the social trends.”
Image credits: 100% Pure New Zealand
In addition, Kiwi travellers are encouraged to share their creative travel snaps before the end of February with the #DoSomethingNewNZ hashtag on Instagram for the possibility to win a $500 domestic travel voucher.
Image credits: 100% Pure New Zealand
Image credits: 100% Pure New Zealand
Image credits: 100% Pure New Zealand
What did you think about this tourism ad? What’s your opinion on people going to the same landmarks to take the same Instagram pictures? Tell us down in the comments!
