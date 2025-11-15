Hey Pandas, What Is The Most Stupid Thing You Have Ever Said At School? (Closed)

We have all said stupid things at school. Please share your tales with the panda community!
#1
When I was about 10, we were learning about alliteration and personification for English. We were supposed to be including these in an article about social media and my teacher was giving us ideas for twitter. She suggested “twitter tweeter” and then turned to me and said “(my name), what is that an example of?” and I said “birds”. The class was in stitches and I was mortified. The worst thing was that I was the very best at English which made it more memorable for everyone.
#2
i remember when i was like 8 in music class at the time i was like the worlds biggest zelda fan and i knew the ocarina was a real instrument so i mentioned it in class and the teacher said is that something from zelda so i was like you fools I KNOW WHAT IM TALKING ABOUT HAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA AHAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA
#3
In sixth grade, in Mrs. Griffins class we were doing a math problem, and my teacher had me work it out in the whiteboard. The problem was something like “Mrs. Mansen had twelve students in her classroom. Mrs. Griffin had twice as many students in her classroom. Two students in Mrs. Griffins were absent, and one was in the restroom. How many students did Mrs. Griffin have in her classroom?” The answer was 21 students. I abbreviated students to stds. You can see where this is going. I wrote on the board, Mrs. Griffin has 21 stds. The students were dying laughing. I was insanely embarrassed. Mrs. Griffin assumed I did it on purpose. I had to do the rest of my work in the hall.
#4
The teacher asked me what state i live in and i said despair
#5
My brain just turned off and I couldn’t answer 9 x 9…
#6
My dumb*** in 6th grade (last year) said that 20 – 19 = 10 xD
#7
I once said that the capitol of Florida was Hawaii. YES I KNOW IT WAS A STUPID ANSWER SO F**K THAT! sorry it still haunts me.
#8
I was at my third grade teacher’s desk. She was such a good teacher that I accidentally called her mom. 👌 I was ready to be absorbed into the floor.
I say this was stupid because I felt so dumb at the time.
#9
called a teacher mom
#10
In third grade all of my classmates made a poster about themselves. While showing my poster to the class, i said, “I am purple” I meant to say, I am (my age at that time), but instead i said purple because it was near the (my age at hat time)! I said “I am purple” 2x
#11
In fourth grade we were studying James-towne and we were supposed to choose different roles to study. There were roles like gentlemen, woman, that stuff. So when the was reviewing who wanted to study what role she said that slaves didn’t have any. So I, in a flash of stupidity, blurted out, “isn’t that racist?” Followed by me slapping me mouth and people staring at me. 🤦♀️
#12
Once I liked this person whom I was sort of friends with in my Science class. One day she was wearing these green Lego brick earrings and I thought they looked cool, so I said “I REALLY LIKE YOUR EARRINGS” quite loudly. I got some odd looks and I’m pretty sure I turned red, it was embarrassing :
Probably not the worst thing I’ve said, but the most memorable right now.
#13
So we had had gym outside one day, but it was football. I hate football. But we had to participate so i kinda ran around on the field not doing anything. My cousin Broden, the asshat, started yelling at me to do something. So I did, I gave him an uppercut straight to the jaw, while my friends said some obscenities even I haven’t heard! Ten feet away from the teacher. But Mr. Boone just looked at Broden and said, “Your cousin’s right, quit being a ******************************** (Procceded to string some curses that I will not repeat) and walk it off, you asshat” hahahahahhahaha i love Mr. Boone!!!
#14
Not that stupid, but I was walking with a dude who said that he never saw me before at the school we both went to. (he was a grade under me) and of course I told him he wasn’t looking hard enough, implying that he was looking for me. AND I WANTED TO SAY HE WASN’T LOOKING!! it still haunts me to this day
#15
Make like a turnip and vedgietate.
#16
on inauguration day, me and my class-mates, watched the inauguration and i typed in the chat box: goodbye donald duck trump
