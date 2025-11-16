I Create Silly And Wholesome Illustrations With Short Quotes About Life, And They Feature My Rescue Cat Muffin (70 Pics)

Muffin Cat is an imaginary version of my calico cat named “Muffin”. The inspiration came from the absolutely adorable and mischievous personality of my cat, as she is often a sweetheart and, at times, a cute little devil.
I met her in the lobby of an apartment one day on a cold, rainy night. She was just a small kitten with an infected eye and a crooked tail. She was starving, chasing after every person she saw, and meowing at them. People shooed her away, even pretending to kick and scare her away. It broke my heart to see her suffering, so I found a carton box and brought her home with me.
Looking at her always made me smile and gave me a sense of comfort. Hence, I decided to turn her into a cartoon character as a way to treasure our memories and to always keep her alive in my heart.
Ever since I started posting my drawings of her on Instagram, Muffin became very well-liked as she brings joy and comfort to others too. My supporters and Muffin have always been great motivation for me to keep drawing. By sharing Muffin’s drawings with others, they too will have the opportunity to experience the joy and companionship that comes with feline friendship.
More info: Instagram | ko-fi.com | teepublic.com | muffincat.carrd.co
#1 Muffin Put A Price Tag On Herself So That Someone Would Want Her
#2 Not Fluffy, Not Fat, Just Cute
#3 You Are Special
#4 Laying On The Grass Without A Care In The World
#5 Somewhere Out There, Is A World We Deserve
#6 If It Cost You Your Peace, It’s Too Expensive
#7 Passive Aggressive Muffin Is Here
#8 Precious Little Calico Cat
#9 Muffin’s Bestfriend, A Giant Fish
#10 Rawwww Means I Love You In Dinosaur
#11 Muffin Having A Stroll With Her Boyfriend
#12 Take This And Have A Lucky Day
#13 Muffin Letting You Know It’s Almost Weekend!
#14 There’s A Beautiful World Out There
#15 Muffin With Her Boyfriend Latte
#16 The Cute Kind Of Fat
#17 Please Don’t Let Muffin Eat Alone
#18 Muffin As A Positivity Butterfly
#19 Good Friend, Good Cat, Good Fish, Whatever Works For You
#20 And Just Watch The World Go By
#21 She’s Not As Simple As She Looks Like
#22 Treasure Every Day
#23 Muffin Wishing You A Great Day Ahead
#24 Thanks For Checking On Muffin When She’s Quiet
#25 What Is She Dreaming Of?
#26 Muffin Looking Through Her Family Photo Album
#27 As Long As You’re Growing You’re Fine
#28 Treat Muffin Like A Toy And She’ll Become Your Chucky
#29 We Deserve Happiness
#30 Muffin Reminding You To Take A Break
#31 Muffin Purrrs’s Will Recharge Your Soul
#32 Muffin In Space With A Proper Spacesuit This Time
#33 Allow Yourself To Grow Like Wildflowers
#34 Make Sure You Have Enough Happy Hours!
#35 Purrrrrrrs But Positively
#36 Muffin Watching The Sun Set
#37 A Messy Room Means A Creative Mind
#38 Being With You Is My Favourite Hobby
#39 Shhhhhh Look Away
#40 Winter Is Coming Soon (Somewhere)
#41 Muffin In Space, But Wearing Only A Bubble Helmet
#42 Muffin Loves Coffee Just Like Us
#43 Love The Idea Of An Egg On A Cat
#44 Ever Wonder How Does Your Guardian Angel Looks Like?
#45 Can I Have One Of Yours?
#46 Come Sit And Watch The Clouds With Muffin
#47 Muffin On A Magical Adventure With Little Duckie
#48 Muffin With A Watermelon Banjo
#49 Keep Your Mother’s Cookie Recipe Well, You’ll Need It Someday
#50 Your Car Is Safe Now
#51 Did You Know? Every Moment You’re Living Right Now Can Be You Potential New Favourite Memory!
#52 Juicy And Steaming Hot
#53 Maybe Muffin Has Impostor Syndrome
#54 Don’t Rush, Sooner Or Later You Will Get There
#55 Muffin And Latte Dancing Like No One’s Watching
#56 Muffin Enjoying The Sunset With Her Little Flower Pot Friends
#57 Muffin Loves Flowers
#58 Muffin Is A Kawaii Potato
#59 Life Is Like A Roller Coaster Ride
#60 Treat Me A Tuna Can
#61 Muffin Is A Baby Cat
#62 Pink Is Currently My Favourite Colour
#63 Every Night I Think Of You
#64 Buy Muffin Some Candies
#65 May All Your Favourite Donuts Never Sell Out
#66 He Weather Is Toasting Muffin Alive
#67 Sweet Sweet Meowcaron Baby
#68 Take Away The Gravity, And I’ll Still Fall For You
#69 When Bae Is Calling
#70 Freedom Is A State Of Mind
