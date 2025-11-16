Gamer Doesn’t Understand Why Female Video Game Character Has A ‘Beard’, Gets Schooled With 35 Brilliant Replies

Game development companies now include more graphics in their characters than ever before. While most people admire their efforts to strive for realism, some will never be satisfied with how it turns out. And when a female character does not look like she stepped out of a magazine cover, certain gamers won’t be happy about it.
If you’ve never heard of Horizon Forbidden West, it’s a beautiful game where imaginary beings and environments are revealed with the utmost clarity. Recently, the main protagonist of the series, Aloy, attracted quite the attention when one gamer questioned her appearance on Twitter. “Can you explain to me why the hell Aloy has a beard?” they asked.
Well, what they called a “beard” is actually light peach fuzz, something that most women have on their faces. Their post received many reactions from other Twitter users, with some saying that the gamer has probably never seen a woman up close. Continue scrolling and share your thoughts in the comments below!
Twitter users shared their reactions after one gamer asked why Aloy, a female video game character, has a “beard”
#1
Image source: cianmaher0
#2
Image source: azrielen
#3
Image source: ladymaelucy
#4
Image source: says_rights
#5
Image source: coil780
#6
Image source: thisisgilbs
#7
Image source: PoisonedInkProd
#8
Image source: anekistimulans
#9
Image source: kristinkuffner
#10
Image source: TheHer0Infinity
#11
Image source: Ruu_Muur
#12
Image source: _chunkyb_
#13
Image source: MayorofGaming
#14
Image source: galactic_ariel
#15
Image source: oldrebeccarocks
#16
Image source: shoshanasachi
#17
Image source: sandrasansansa
#18
Image source: GayatriJoshiMD
#19
Image source: ChoccyMil
#20
Image source: foxforcefleur
#21
Image source: Skibrym
#22
Image source: justicar
#23
Image source: AriaTempest
#24
Image source: is_surviving
#25
Image source: DataAngel
#26
Image source: mikeBithell
#27
Image source: dspot4lyf
#28
Image source: eetijerino
#29
Image source: Ladlien
#30
Image source: Defoni
#31
Image source: JamesOhBurn
#32
Image source: blueshellhater
#33
Image source: GameDadJP
#34
Image source: zajanatural
#35
Image source: BatlaxePrincess
Follow Us