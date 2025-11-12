Lofoten Landscapes In Human Bodies By Artist Vilija Vitkute

by

Artist Vilija Vitkute creates astonishing bodypainting in the end of the world – Lofoten islands.

Vilija is young, multi-talented artist from Lithuania/Sweden that does bodypainting, film-directing, performance art, photography which is about nature and human relationship. She is a professional artist that travels to most inspiring nature places in a world and creates art, performance, and films.

In 2016 Vilija fall in love with Norway- Lofoten nature where she created series with bodypainting and North lights in winter. This 2017 summer she created series of human bodies melting in Lofoten landscapes – camouflage body painting. Its extreme project because of Lofoten dramatic weather conditions, changing harsh weather. She has to find brave models and crew to make such a projects happen and paint very fast and focused before model and artist start to freeze.

Vilija’s passion, love for nature and art creates amazing result´s that are inspiring and makes us fall in love with nature even more and care about it.

More info: vilijaart.com | Instagram | Facebook

Lofoten Landscapes In Human Bodies By Artist Vilija Vitkute
Lofoten Landscapes In Human Bodies By Artist Vilija Vitkute
Lofoten Landscapes In Human Bodies By Artist Vilija Vitkute

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
400-Year-Old Colonial Church Emerges From Waters In Mexico
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Dad Turned Trans Demands Kids Call Him “Mom”, 18YO Son Says It’s Wrecking His Life
3 min read
Sep, 5, 2025
My Photographs Show The Magical Side Of Being Alone
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
A Social Distancing Series is Being Developed for Netflix
3 min read
Apr, 30, 2020
What Is It Like Being An Artist?
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
After A Student Falls Asleep In His Class, This Teacher Takes The Opportunity To Teach A Lesson To Everyone
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.