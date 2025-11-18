Hey Pandas, What Music Style Or Songs Make You Tear Up? (Closed)

by

You know it. A certain song or a music style comes up and makes you tear up. For whatever reasons (you can name them if you like, but it’s not a must).What songs and music styles do that to you?

#1

To answer my own question:

Classic Scottish Music (and folk music) has that effect – especially when the bagpipes hit. Not a particular reason. Maybe because I love Scotland so much and always miss it and can’t wait to go back. The green glens, the lonely coastlines. Peace and quiet in the Highlands.

“I Walk The Line” – always was a fan of Johnny Cash. As was my Dad. Since it was played at his funeral many years ago I almost can’t listen to it no more…

#2

I can’t listen to ‘Tears in heaven’ because heard it the first time in music class when I came back to school after my older brother died. I hate crying in public so tried really hard not to when I heard the song, but did tear up.

#3

The Old Man by the Fureys

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
3 Most Underrated Thrillers on Netflix That Deliver Masterful Suspenseful Storytelling
3 min read
Dec, 28, 2023
88 Dating Quotes To Keep Searching For The Love You Deserve
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
We Traveled 3,900 Miles By Train To Capture The Beauty Of Canada In Winter
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
kim possible
Composer Jim Dooley Discusses Scoring Disney’s “Kim Possible”
3 min read
Jun, 11, 2019
Five TV Stars We Wish Didn’t Leave After One Season
3 min read
Jun, 21, 2020
Rock’n’roll Your Gingerbread With Awesome Rolling Pins By Texturra
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.