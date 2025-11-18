Hey Pandas, What Music Style Or Songs Make You Tear Up? (Closed)

You know it. A certain song or a music style comes up and makes you tear up. For whatever reasons (you can name them if you like, but it’s not a must).What songs and music styles do that to you?
To answer my own question:
Classic Scottish Music (and folk music) has that effect – especially when the bagpipes hit. Not a particular reason. Maybe because I love Scotland so much and always miss it and can’t wait to go back. The green glens, the lonely coastlines. Peace and quiet in the Highlands.
“I Walk The Line” – always was a fan of Johnny Cash. As was my Dad. Since it was played at his funeral many years ago I almost can’t listen to it no more…
I can’t listen to ‘Tears in heaven’ because heard it the first time in music class when I came back to school after my older brother died. I hate crying in public so tried really hard not to when I heard the song, but did tear up.
The Old Man by the Fureys
