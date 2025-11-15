50 Times People Had Awful Taste But Executed Their Ideas Flawlessly (New Pics)

Look, having good taste doesn’t guarantee anything. I mean, it doesn’t mean people won’t appreciate your taste or that you won’t get complimented way more often than the rest of humanity, but half of the coin belongs to execution. If it is poor, this power duo of desirable traits is doomed.

But sometimes, it’s awful taste that spoils it all. Imagine having skill, patience, resources, all that it takes in the world, except lacking the taste and understanding of the whole picture in the first place. This selection is dedicated to precisely these idly hilarious instances.

Inspired by the corner of Reddit known as Awful Taste But Great Execution, it reminds us that not all product designs are great, good, or barely tolerable. Quite a good share of them don’t deserve to be put on the supermarket shelves, even if they have been produced elegantly. Psst! Check out our previous selections of painful-to-watch designs here and here.

#1 This Rug Pattern Carved Into A Hardwood Floor

Image source: reddit.com

#2 Tiny T. Rex Arms For Your Chicken

Image source: LadyOfTheLakeMi

#3 Butt Napkins

Image source: reddit.com

#4 Asked My Mum For A Bedside Table Lamp For Christmas And Received This Sassy Young Lady

Image source: reddit.com

#5 Snow Devil

Image source: reddit.com

#6 Patrick Buddha

Image source: reddit.com

#7 These Stairs

Image source: reddit.com

#8 This Skull Carpet

Image source: reddit.com

#9 This Baby Yoday Toothpaste Dispenser

Image source: reddit.com

#10 Iridiscent Kitchen Unit

Image source: ShapeShiftingCats

#11 I’m Speechless

Image source: Popal24

#12 This Washer And Dryer Set

Image source: parakeetpoop

#13 Furry Mona Lisa…

Image source: salutations247

#14 My Girlfriend’s Grandpa Was An Executive At Mcdonalds A Long Time Ago. He Received This Gift For His Years Of Service. A Solid Gold Big Mac Necklace

Image source: reddit.com

#15 Optical Chillusion

Image source: XanJamZ

#16 Never Get Lost Again

Image source: reddit.com

#17 I Have To Hand It To Them

Image source: reddit.com

#18 Finally Found Something That Belongs Here

Image source: reddit.com

#19 This

Image source: reddit.com

#20 This Giant Constructed Tree Trunk That’s Sole Purpose Is To House An ATM

Image source: midwifeatyourcervix

#21 Located At A Bar In Shinjuku, Japan. There Is A Bathroom With A Gaint Head Located Infront Of The Toilet. Activated By The Pressure From The Seat, The Face Sings A Strange Drunken Tune And Slowly Moves Towards You… Making The Room Smaller And Smaller, Until Its Lips ‘Kiss’ Your Knees

Image source: reddit.com

#22 Spider Cow (In Front Of A $1.9m House)

Image source: Yam_Gang

#23 Why Would You Order That Tho

Image source: PM_METRIGGEREDCUNT

#24 This Chair Made Out Of Pigs

Image source: reddit.com

#25 Mr. T-Pot

Image source: reddit.com

#26 I Think This Makes It A Skullery

Image source: reddit.com

#27 Spotted In A Ring-Shaming Group On Fb

Image source: BridgottoGelato

#28 Urinating Dachshund Building Decor

Image source: reddit.com

#29 I Was Told You Guys Would Like This

Image source: reddit.com

#30 Sydney Buses Seat Fabric Suit

Image source: 8 days ago

#31 This Mcmansion

Image source: reddit.com

#32 Dresser Hand Grenade

Image source: reddit.com

#33 This Mask

Image source: _estoico_

#34 This Taxidermy Lamp

Image source: PmMeCatPictures

#35 Late To The Recent Lamp Party…

Image source: reddit.com

#36 This Flower Cat Mouth Thing

Image source: reddit.com

#37 Am I Doing This Right?

Image source: reddit.com

#38 A Satisfied Lightswitch

Image source: reddit.com

#39 I’ll See Your Flamingo Lamp, And Raise You A $6500 Life Sized Horse Lamp

Image source: reddit.com

#40 Crocheted Saturn

Image source: cyantriangle

#41 Never Had A Chance To Post In Here… But This Belongs I Think

Image source: reddit.com

#42 Mmm.. Eggplant Shoes…

Image source: tyrrell-ams

#43 I Was Told This Belongs Here

Image source: reddit.com

#44 This Pokémon Merch That’s Literally A Gengar Whose Mouth You’re Supposed To Sleep Inside Of

Image source: reddit.com

#45 Someone Crochets “Mold” Onto Vintage Handbags

Image source: IndieSunflower

#46 This

Image source: reddit.com

#47 Anyone Want A Cup Of Tea?

Image source: reddit.com

#48 Has This Been Posted Here Yet? Found In “A Group Where We Can Only Say Yikes”

Image source: reddit.com

#49 Ceramic Bowl

Image source: reddit.com

#50 Eggstravagance

Image source: reddit.com

