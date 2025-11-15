50 Times People Had Awful Taste But Executed Their Ideas Flawlessly (New Pics)

Look, having good taste doesn’t guarantee anything. I mean, it doesn’t mean people won’t appreciate your taste or that you won’t get complimented way more often than the rest of humanity, but half of the coin belongs to execution. If it is poor, this power duo of desirable traits is doomed.
But sometimes, it’s awful taste that spoils it all. Imagine having skill, patience, resources, all that it takes in the world, except lacking the taste and understanding of the whole picture in the first place. This selection is dedicated to precisely these idly hilarious instances.
Inspired by the corner of Reddit known as Awful Taste But Great Execution, it reminds us that not all product designs are great, good, or barely tolerable. Quite a good share of them don’t deserve to be put on the supermarket shelves, even if they have been produced elegantly. Psst! Check out our previous selections of painful-to-watch designs here and here.
#1 This Rug Pattern Carved Into A Hardwood Floor
Image source: reddit.com
#2 Tiny T. Rex Arms For Your Chicken
Image source: LadyOfTheLakeMi
#3 Butt Napkins
Image source: reddit.com
#4 Asked My Mum For A Bedside Table Lamp For Christmas And Received This Sassy Young Lady
Image source: reddit.com
#5 Snow Devil
Image source: reddit.com
#6 Patrick Buddha
Image source: reddit.com
#7 These Stairs
Image source: reddit.com
#8 This Skull Carpet
Image source: reddit.com
#9 This Baby Yoday Toothpaste Dispenser
Image source: reddit.com
#10 Iridiscent Kitchen Unit
Image source: ShapeShiftingCats
#11 I’m Speechless
Image source: Popal24
#12 This Washer And Dryer Set
Image source: parakeetpoop
#13 Furry Mona Lisa…
Image source: salutations247
#14 My Girlfriend’s Grandpa Was An Executive At Mcdonalds A Long Time Ago. He Received This Gift For His Years Of Service. A Solid Gold Big Mac Necklace
Image source: reddit.com
#15 Optical Chillusion
Image source: XanJamZ
#16 Never Get Lost Again
Image source: reddit.com
#17 I Have To Hand It To Them
Image source: reddit.com
#18 Finally Found Something That Belongs Here
Image source: reddit.com
#19 This
Image source: reddit.com
#20 This Giant Constructed Tree Trunk That’s Sole Purpose Is To House An ATM
Image source: midwifeatyourcervix
#21 Located At A Bar In Shinjuku, Japan. There Is A Bathroom With A Gaint Head Located Infront Of The Toilet. Activated By The Pressure From The Seat, The Face Sings A Strange Drunken Tune And Slowly Moves Towards You… Making The Room Smaller And Smaller, Until Its Lips ‘Kiss’ Your Knees
Image source: reddit.com
#22 Spider Cow (In Front Of A $1.9m House)
Image source: Yam_Gang
#23 Why Would You Order That Tho
Image source: PM_METRIGGEREDCUNT
#24 This Chair Made Out Of Pigs
Image source: reddit.com
#25 Mr. T-Pot
Image source: reddit.com
#26 I Think This Makes It A Skullery
Image source: reddit.com
#27 Spotted In A Ring-Shaming Group On Fb
Image source: BridgottoGelato
#28 Urinating Dachshund Building Decor
Image source: reddit.com
#29 I Was Told You Guys Would Like This
Image source: reddit.com
#30 Sydney Buses Seat Fabric Suit
Image source: 8 days ago
#31 This Mcmansion
Image source: reddit.com
#32 Dresser Hand Grenade
Image source: reddit.com
#33 This Mask
Image source: _estoico_
#34 This Taxidermy Lamp
Image source: PmMeCatPictures
#35 Late To The Recent Lamp Party…
Image source: reddit.com
#36 This Flower Cat Mouth Thing
Image source: reddit.com
#37 Am I Doing This Right?
Image source: reddit.com
#38 A Satisfied Lightswitch
Image source: reddit.com
#39 I’ll See Your Flamingo Lamp, And Raise You A $6500 Life Sized Horse Lamp
Image source: reddit.com
#40 Crocheted Saturn
Image source: cyantriangle
#41 Never Had A Chance To Post In Here… But This Belongs I Think
Image source: reddit.com
#42 Mmm.. Eggplant Shoes…
Image source: tyrrell-ams
#43 I Was Told This Belongs Here
Image source: reddit.com
#44 This Pokémon Merch That’s Literally A Gengar Whose Mouth You’re Supposed To Sleep Inside Of
Image source: reddit.com
#45 Someone Crochets “Mold” Onto Vintage Handbags
Image source: IndieSunflower
#46 This
Image source: reddit.com
#47 Anyone Want A Cup Of Tea?
Image source: reddit.com
#48 Has This Been Posted Here Yet? Found In “A Group Where We Can Only Say Yikes”
Image source: reddit.com
#49 Ceramic Bowl
Image source: reddit.com
#50 Eggstravagance
Image source: reddit.com
