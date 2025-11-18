Hey Pandas, What Do You Like To Do When You’re Sad? (Closed)

We all have spells of sadness from time to time, so what do you do to take your mind off of things or get in the headspace to make a reasonable decision?
#1
i watch my fav shows
draw
take a nap
talk to my friends (not necessarily about me being upset)
listen to sad or sad sounding songs
think about life ig
#2
I just lie down in dark and hear radiohead’s music. Nothing hits harder than that.
#3
Listen to old OLD blues music. When there is one man and a guitar usually. More often than not I cannot even make our the lyrics. But the emotion and supposedly simple guitar playing that is in reality sublime genius, think Robert Johnson here, somehow can make me feel better.
#4
listen to sad playlists
binge watch comfort movies
read
write sad stories
#5
Read my fav Solangelo moments from Percy Jackson because they are my comfort ship
#6
I like to play video games, specifically VR games.
#7
I watch the Great British Baking Show and soak in all the kindness and support they show each other. It reminds me that there is still good in the world.
#8
hm I have extreme mood swings, so music helps me stabilize my mood, hype music when im sad, chill music when im too much
but sad? probably take a nap or play a comfort game/catch a comfort moive
#9
cry :D
listen to music
read (to distract me)
go on pinterest to look for memes/funny pictures (going on here makes me sad :l)
draw maybe
#10
Lose myself in music to take my mind off of whatever’s going on.
#11
Listen to sad music by artists I like (Des Rocs, iDKHOW, grandson, add in some Radiohead here and there with other artists)
Talk to friends
Talk to boyfriend and/cuddle with him to forget about the world
Cry
Do nothing and float on my bed of sadness
#12
listen to my chemical romance
#13
Usually I’ll listen to Boss Dj by Sublime. It’s a comfort song for me bc i grew up with it always being really sentimental to me and my mom. Works almost every time. Had a serious mental breakdown in the shower earlier, and afterwards I listened to this song it REALLY helped.
#14
Watching porn
