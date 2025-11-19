From The Carpathians To Rural Villages: 29 Photos That Showcase Humanity’s Soul By Istvan Kerekes

Istvan Kerekes isn’t just a photographer; he’s basically a magician with a camera. With over 5,000 awards (yes, that’s three zeros), including the Excellence FIAP Diamond3 distinction, this Hungarian artist knows how to make us feel things.
Whether he’s trekking through the Carpathians or hanging out in communities where life is anything but easy, Kerekes captures humanity in its rawest, most real form. “Photography is my passion,” he says—clearly an understatement when you’re racking up more trophies than most people have selfies. His photos don’t just tell stories; they pull you in, slap you with emotions, and leave you staring, awestruck.
More info: kerekesistvan.com
