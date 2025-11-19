From The Carpathians To Rural Villages: 29 Photos That Showcase Humanity’s Soul By Istvan Kerekes

by

Istvan Kerekes isn’t just a photographer; he’s basically a magician with a camera. With over 5,000 awards (yes, that’s three zeros), including the Excellence FIAP Diamond3 distinction, this Hungarian artist knows how to make us feel things.

Whether he’s trekking through the Carpathians or hanging out in communities where life is anything but easy, Kerekes captures humanity in its rawest, most real form. “Photography is my passion,” he says—clearly an understatement when you’re racking up more trophies than most people have selfies. His photos don’t just tell stories; they pull you in, slap you with emotions, and leave you staring, awestruck.

More info: kerekesistvan.com

#1

From The Carpathians To Rural Villages: 29 Photos That Showcase Humanity’s Soul By Istvan Kerekes

Image source: Istvan Kerekes

#2

From The Carpathians To Rural Villages: 29 Photos That Showcase Humanity’s Soul By Istvan Kerekes

Image source: Istvan Kerekes

#3

From The Carpathians To Rural Villages: 29 Photos That Showcase Humanity’s Soul By Istvan Kerekes

Image source: Istvan Kerekes

#4

From The Carpathians To Rural Villages: 29 Photos That Showcase Humanity’s Soul By Istvan Kerekes

Image source: Istvan Kerekes

#5

From The Carpathians To Rural Villages: 29 Photos That Showcase Humanity’s Soul By Istvan Kerekes

Image source: Istvan Kerekes

#6

From The Carpathians To Rural Villages: 29 Photos That Showcase Humanity’s Soul By Istvan Kerekes

Image source: Istvan Kerekes

#7

From The Carpathians To Rural Villages: 29 Photos That Showcase Humanity’s Soul By Istvan Kerekes

Image source: Istvan Kerekes

#8

From The Carpathians To Rural Villages: 29 Photos That Showcase Humanity’s Soul By Istvan Kerekes

Image source: Istvan Kerekes

#9

From The Carpathians To Rural Villages: 29 Photos That Showcase Humanity’s Soul By Istvan Kerekes

Image source: Istvan Kerekes

#10

From The Carpathians To Rural Villages: 29 Photos That Showcase Humanity’s Soul By Istvan Kerekes

Image source: Istvan Kerekes

#11

From The Carpathians To Rural Villages: 29 Photos That Showcase Humanity’s Soul By Istvan Kerekes

Image source: Istvan Kerekes

#12

From The Carpathians To Rural Villages: 29 Photos That Showcase Humanity’s Soul By Istvan Kerekes

Image source: Istvan Kerekes

#13

From The Carpathians To Rural Villages: 29 Photos That Showcase Humanity’s Soul By Istvan Kerekes

Image source: Istvan Kerekes

#14

From The Carpathians To Rural Villages: 29 Photos That Showcase Humanity’s Soul By Istvan Kerekes

Image source: Istvan Kerekes

#15

From The Carpathians To Rural Villages: 29 Photos That Showcase Humanity’s Soul By Istvan Kerekes

Image source: Istvan Kerekes

#16

From The Carpathians To Rural Villages: 29 Photos That Showcase Humanity’s Soul By Istvan Kerekes

Image source: Istvan Kerekes

#17

From The Carpathians To Rural Villages: 29 Photos That Showcase Humanity’s Soul By Istvan Kerekes

Image source: Istvan Kerekes

#18

From The Carpathians To Rural Villages: 29 Photos That Showcase Humanity’s Soul By Istvan Kerekes

Image source: Istvan Kerekes

#19

From The Carpathians To Rural Villages: 29 Photos That Showcase Humanity’s Soul By Istvan Kerekes

Image source: Istvan Kerekes

#20

From The Carpathians To Rural Villages: 29 Photos That Showcase Humanity’s Soul By Istvan Kerekes

Image source: Istvan Kerekes

#21

From The Carpathians To Rural Villages: 29 Photos That Showcase Humanity’s Soul By Istvan Kerekes

Image source: Istvan Kerekes

#22

From The Carpathians To Rural Villages: 29 Photos That Showcase Humanity’s Soul By Istvan Kerekes

Image source: Istvan Kerekes

#23

From The Carpathians To Rural Villages: 29 Photos That Showcase Humanity’s Soul By Istvan Kerekes

Image source: Istvan Kerekes

#24

From The Carpathians To Rural Villages: 29 Photos That Showcase Humanity’s Soul By Istvan Kerekes

Image source: Istvan Kerekes

#25

From The Carpathians To Rural Villages: 29 Photos That Showcase Humanity’s Soul By Istvan Kerekes

Image source: Istvan Kerekes

#26

From The Carpathians To Rural Villages: 29 Photos That Showcase Humanity’s Soul By Istvan Kerekes

Image source: Istvan Kerekes

#27

From The Carpathians To Rural Villages: 29 Photos That Showcase Humanity’s Soul By Istvan Kerekes

Image source: Istvan Kerekes

#28

From The Carpathians To Rural Villages: 29 Photos That Showcase Humanity’s Soul By Istvan Kerekes

Image source: Istvan Kerekes

#29

From The Carpathians To Rural Villages: 29 Photos That Showcase Humanity’s Soul By Istvan Kerekes

Image source: Istvan Kerekes

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
29 People Share Things That Americans Do Which Require An Explanation For Non-Americans
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
40 Funny Memes And Jokes To Tickle Your Funny Bone
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
We Create Comics Without Any Dialogue That Have Unexpected And Sometimes Dark Endings (19 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
10 Moments in Netflix’s YOU That We Didn’t See Coming
3 min read
Oct, 12, 2021
I Capture Magical Winter Of My Children To Immortalize The Nostalgia Of Holiday Season
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Couple Chats Online For Years, Finally Meets – Guy Ends Up Spending Most Of Trip Alone In His Hotel
3 min read
Nov, 19, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.