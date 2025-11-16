Hey Pandas, What Do You Think Comes After Death? (Closed)

Are we reborn, or does anything happen at all? Just tell what you think comes after death.
#1
Nothing. This is your one chance. Just like that campfire you had. Shone bright and gave warmth. Gone now.
Paradise, nirvana, reincarnation and all the others were made up by people who cannot imagine a universe without themselves in it.
#2
I don’t know but i choose to believe i’ll be reunited with my dearly departed doggos one day 🥺
#3
Probaby the same thing that was going on before I was born. Problem is, I can’t recall the particulars.
#4
I just hope there comes joy to counterbalance the sadness… my friend died this morning
#5
When I was in med school, I visited various hospices and the biggest takeaway I have from this experience is when someone is about to die, more often than not, they will start to see loved ones who have passed away before them. Many people start to see their parents, animals/pets, their spouses, friends, etc… They will talk to their visions as if they’re real. I was even introduced to a few folks who had predeceased my patients and although I couldn’t see these people, there were a few times when I felt someone or something was in the room with us. I’m definitely not the only person who has had these experiences. It’s possible that hospice patients experience medication induced hallucinations but I think it’s evidence of transitioning into a different realm.
#6
I plan to be cremated. The molecules that make up my body will drift out into the world and eventually become part of other things, even other life forms.
#7
Nothing, the same as before you were born. Hopefully people who loved you will remember you.
#8
I’d say I lean towards reincarnation. I’m a Hindu but also I have a science background so the whole energy being transferred makes sense to me. Somehow, I also think that there is nothing after death. So I’m 50/50. Lol
#9
I like to think that we become alive in the same world but in a way that we are not visible to the “alive” people, and the “alive” people are not visible to us anymore. Like we have our own work, we move around, we work, we live. Maybe we are currently living THAT life rn, maybe not. Who knows?
#10
Nothing. Remember that time before you were born? That’s what death will be like. It won’t matter to you, because you will be dead. It’s only difficult for those left behind… One life, please live it.
#11
I believe we will be reunited with our loving God, and that it will be indescribably better than our life here on earth:) that said I believe there is a purpose for this life, and that it isn’t meant to be easy.
#12
Nothing. The problem with that is that the humans mind cannot understand or accept the idea of absolutely nothing.
#13
I do believe our energy will move on to a new phase. I hope this isn’t just all you get! I think a new person or life. I really hope though that you get to see like a movie or something of the life you left to wrap things up. To explain why some things happened and make this all make sense first lol!!
#14
Sometimes wonder if we are four dimensional being in three dimensional bodies….
#15
Groovy static
#16
experience our life again in different ways
#17
i don’t know, i just hope there is something lol
#18
I think that we live on in nature in the form of energy and material to be reborn into something else. I do hope however that there is an afterlife. There’s someone I would really like to see again.
#19
I believe the song ‘Where Do Cowboys Go When They Die?” explains the afterlife the best;
You die, they bury you on the prairie, you decompose, part of you will burst forth in the spring as a flower on the plains, a horse comes along and eats the flower and an hour later takes a dump; your buddies look at the pile of manure and comment, “He ain’t changed a bit!”
At least he was a flower for a LITTLE while; perhaps we all will flower when we pass.
#20
hopefully peace of mind for those who deserve it and eternal suffering for those who cause pain and misfortune
#21
I’m just going to quote Midnight Mass- remember we are dust, and to dust we shall return. I hope there is a heaven waiting for me but either way, at least my remains will help flowers grow
#22
Nothing
#23
I find it a bit hard to believe in the afterlife. I wonder if it’s just people being narcissistic. Hope I’m wrong though, haha.
#24
I believe its just becoming another person, even tho im an atheist im confused.
#25
If I’m not reunited with my moggies I shall be very cross and complain to who/whatever is in charge. Either that or absolutely nothing, dead is dead and gone.
#26
Stephen Hawking theorised that when we die, that’s it, the end, nothing. Who am I to disagree?
Except there is one aspect of life which I simply can’t ignore. Energy. Some call it the soul. Whatever name you give to it, the question remains; when the body dies, where does this energy go? The laws of physics tell us that energy can’t just cease to be, instead it is only converted into a different form of energy.
The question for me then, is not; What comes after death, but rather; What happens to that energy when our body dies?
#27
aside from any kind of religious ‘after death’ situation, i would like to think that heaven is something different for everyone – that is if you believe in a heaven. for me, that would be a place where my body was sound and all the dogs and animals i have had are there as well.
that being what a ‘heaven’ could be, i truly think that there are other planes of existence. some of them have a reincarnation flare as i feel that we are here to learn lessons before being able to progress to another plan. in that sense, returning to this life would add another chance to learn. or, maybe that is the true sense of hell – having to grow up and figure it all out again.
#28
Everything goes black and silent.
A huge bright sign appears out of nowhere and a booming voice accompanying: “ROUND 2. FIGHT!”. You’re packaged in a new body and sent back for another go. Had that in my head since I first learned of death.
#29
life is a unique miracle in the vast nothingness of the universe, because everything is trying to end it – it’s an anomaly. Yet we survive and thrive, observing the vast beauty of the universe like no one before. once any of us die, our body disintegrates soon and we become one with the universe. nothing awaits our consciousness after death, so we should enjoy the beauty of life and the universe we can observe today. We came from stardust, and eventually, we will become stardust
#30
Life. I believe if you have unfinished goals you may come back with a new life. If not then you will simply cease to exist. Those who have treated others badly shall remain though, everyone they love leaving forever. And once their name has been forgotten, they leave too.
#31
i think that there is an afterlife of some sort
#32
I like to believe that in the moment you die you feel every emotion you had a part in making someone feel in a single moment. I think this truly punishes people who hurt others and reward people who helped others while the people who did good and bad get a mix of both that is unique to them. I think you are reunited with people you knew. As a part of you stays to watch over people you cared about, a part of you moves on and truly enjoys what you loved in life. But I don’t think it’s all happy. Have you ever heard the saying that you can’t appreciate the good days without the bad? I think this applies here too.You can see what happens on Earth. You can see the cruelty of this world but also the kindness and generosity of people. When you are ready to go, you go to reincarnation and are reincarnated to repeat this again.
#33
What if when you die, you are reborn and when a baby is born, they are crying because they are remembering how they just died but eventually forget all about when they grow up and then they die again and everything repeats…
#34
It will still be now.
#35
In my religion (evangelical Christian) we believe that all people and animals go to heaven (Well all people that are Christian) and in heaven everybody has their own space that is a perfect place for you. Example your happy place is your garden, then in heaven you have a beautiful garden that is all yours. Or your feel at peace when you are on the beach, then in heaven you have a piece of beach all to yourself. And if you don’t go to heaven it is less fun…..
#36
I’m more spiritual than religious. I don’t want to believe in a Hell or a Heaven. I think those who are lost souls roam the plains of Limbo until they finished what they needed to do before they pass on.
I’ve heard of some fascinating theories about reincarnation. I’m just not sure if I want to experience this world again, with the times of agony, work, learning and problems. Mind you, if reincarnation exists I feel like I’ve been here before. Apparently that’s why we get deja vu.
I’m hoping to be reunited with everyone I love. At the same time, there’s people in the family I don’t care to meet again. Wonder how that works out.
#37
I think you either have an amazing after life in Heaven with all my friend, family, and animals. Or have a horrible life in Hell with devils and fire.
#38
I once read a comic book about this guy who was obsessed about finding out what happens after you die. At one point, he pays for a kid’s medical bills after said kid gets hit by a car, and is very disappointed when that kid survives. At the end, he gets shot by his wife’s brother-in-law, and saw something. He was going to describe what the thing looked like, but died before he could do it. However, the brother-in-law saw a reflection of it in the dying guy’s eyes, and went completely insane. So it’s possible we’re better off not knowing.
#39
I don’t know, but it’s got to be a heck of a lot better than what I’ve gone through here.
#40
Maybe you simply go to another version of earth. A place where all significance will disappear and you’ll simply become indifferent to everything around you, doing only what you truly wish to do until eventually, you fade away. It would happen slowly, almost too slow to notice, and at the end, you would be reborn, transformed into another body, to repeat the cycle eternally
#41
we’ll be on the waiting list for reincarnation and have to call in and listen to hold music until we are number 1 in the call queue and we we are reincarnated we won’t remember that experience
#42
Nothing. Absolute nothing. Theist friends have asked why do I not see this as frightening? Their alternative? A never ending eternity. That is frightening. You could talk to every person that ever lived, shared everything you have had to share, then taken part in every activity you can think of plus all the things that you cannot yet conceive. And you would still have an eternity to look forward to. In a never ending timescale, Hell is indistinguishable from Heaven. Leave me with non existence. I would choose it every time.
#43
Prepare to read. Okay so I’m not a person who fears death but I fear what comes after. My favorite theory is that what comes after death is whatever you believe. My least favorite is that you’re still in your body seeing through those dead eyes hearing through rotted ears. Other theories I’ve heard are the multiple reincarnation theories. Heaven and hell is from Christianity i’m fine with. In that sense I would go to hell. Which reliving my death or being ripped apart or burned in agony is all okay with me. Now there is the void theory where after death your floating in a void, nothing but you. I also like and hate the theory proposed by Kurzgesagt in their video “The Egg” I recommend watching it will explain the concept in more detail. The theory proposed in “The Egg” is that we are all apart of a singular being (Kind of like Hinduism a little) And when we die we are simply reincarnated but something that differs as far as I can see is that its all one person becoming a new universal being only complete once all human lives have been lived. Another theory is that you simply see blackness no movement, just blackness. Next theory is that there is nothing, as in literally nothing, what that says about after is that there is nothing. No idea what that means. Then there is spirit theory, otherwise known as ghosts, and then the last that ill mention here is the forever sleep theory. Basically saying its sleeping forever. I have no single view of how it will be at the end. I acknowledge death and know it is natural so all i really think about is whats the after.
#44
Our bodies may break down, but energy doesn’t dissipate. Whether that energy has a conscience and can continue to have directed experiences is anyone’s guess.
#45
Nothing
#46
I shouldn’t like to find out the Buddhist wheel of life was a thing, coming back with a beak, webbed feet or many legs. Hell doesn’t sound cool either, and I don’t think I could live up to the constant behavioral pressure of existing in a heaven. Living in a 4th dimension unseen by the living sounds horrific also – so unless I can re-exist in the parallel universe, ideally rewinding back to a more interesting time, I’ll take blacked out silence please.
#47
Heaven where hopefully i can reunite with my doggos
#48
I think there is something similar to an older movie called Defending your life.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x1FhrhoudSE
#49
I hope nothing. I can’t get my head around people who are terrified that there’s nothing. I don’t want some kind of eternal existence in any shape or form thank you, I’m not even keen on my current state of existence.
#50
As a Christian, I believe there’s kind of two “stages” to after death… Heaven is the first, where you go if you are Christian/believe in Jesus at the time of death. It’s kinda like… a waiting area for the next stage, I guess? Where do nonbelievers go during that time?? Well I don’t know… Anyway, then at some point, Jesus will return to the earth as a kind of “End times/end days” thing, and at that point it won’t be a question of believing or not; he’s proven his existence to everyone. Then whether you live with God or in Hell is determined by whether you accept forgiveness truly in your heart. He will give everyone as much of a chance as he can, since he loves us all and wants to be with us, so I imagine perhaps people will get explanations of how/why their sins are wrong, and everyone who is humble enough to admit they were wrong and feel sorry will live in paradise forever. (Also I’ve been stocking up on unanswerable questions for years so I’m hoping to get some of those solved lol)
#51
Unfortunately, nothing. The greatest of us is, in the end, no different than any other living thing. We live and then we die. I don’t say it flippantly. I’m frightened of death, my own and my loved ones.
I don’t know how you can picture yourself living literally forever, basically maintaining your current identity, unless you don’t take the time to really consider the math. “Hi, I’m John Doe. I’ll be a heavenly John Doe in a million years, and a trillion years, and a googol years, etc.”
Consider the most common theory for the eventual demise of the cosmos as we know it: heat death. Now, it doesn’t matter if it’s true, just consider the time scale. All the stars are burned out, the black holes have evaporated, and even the last proton has decayed, and biological life is impossible. This isn’t expected to happen until at least 10^92 years from now. 100,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000 from now. Now, that’s not 92 times more than 10 or 100 or 1000. Each set of three zeroes is 1000 times the previous set. 1,000,000 is 1000 years a 1000 times more over. Imagine everything that’s happened since the year 1022, but then repeat it 999 more times. If you were to literally repeat that period of history, the war in Afghanistan would total 20,000 years.
But 1,000,000 years is nothing, because billion years is that 1000 times over. And a trillion years is a billion years a thousand times over. Now you’ve repeated everything since 1022 a billion times. And a trillion? That’s only a 1 followed by 12 zeroes. So keep going down this rabbit hole of inconceivable time scales. A trillion years a trillion times over. A 1 followed by a measly 24 zeroes. So then, you keep going and going and going, and finally you get to 10^92 years. A 1 followed by 92 zeroes. The entire 13.8 billion year history of the universe since the Big Bang is something like 10^-80 (0. [insert 80-some odd zeroes] 1%) of that.
Now what? Are you going to add a million more zeroes to this number? A trillion zeroes? Now, this has been a pedantic, long-winded blowhard post just so that I could say this: all of that is nothing, literally nothing compared to forever. And yet, it’s not uncommon for people to believe that they’ll be with their spouses and grandmas and pets, basking in the glory of some kind of god, often even literally in gardens or some other very earthly paradise…forever! That sounds like Hell to me.
(Apologies for any math errors. It’s late and I’m typing on my phone.)
#52
For me, personally, I don’t think religions are real. They may be, but I don’t think so. I think when we die, we just don’t exist anymore. Like the feeling you get when you’re asleep… nothing. Or it feels like the time before you were born, which is nothing. Also, if ghosts are real, I don’t think there would only be human ghosts, but all sentient living things that were killed are ghosts too! I sound so crazy haha sorry
#53
the things that comes after death are trees
#54
Another Christian here and I believe you go to heaven if you’ve accepted Jesus as your savior, you know as in born again. I don’t know if you’ll recognize relatives in heaven. I think it’s going to be so beautiful and peaceful and joyous everything will pale in comparison and you won’t even care about who you know when you get there. I believe we will have purposeful lives in heaven. I believe we will each stand before God alone in judgement. Conversely, those who have chosen not to believe in God will go to hell but then life without Him on Earth probably hasn’t been easy either. I believe those religions who have chosen to pervert God’s word by worshiping idols or who have added their own books or reading material to supplement the bible to form their religion will have to answer for that. The bible said you shall have no idols and you shall not add anything to the word of God.
#55
I would hope that you can relive all the best bits of your life other peoples perspective, like a highlight reel. I realistically think that you live on in the marks you’ve made, and people’s memories of you. Behaviours you taught your children, how you loved, your loved one’s, how you were kind to a stranger
#56
According to the Bible, heaven is a place of eternal happiness with no pain, disease, or sadness. This can be interpreted many ways, but my personal interpretation is that heaven is different for everyone. Because there is no sadness, if your dogs being in heaven with you makes you truly happy, then your dogs will be in heaven with you, etc. but of course to go to heaven you have to accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior.
#57
I would like to think that we carry all the love in our hearts to a space where we can interact with loved ones. It’s been my experience dealing with people who are nearing death. They have clarity. People aren’t necessarily fearful of death. They are fearful of the active state of dying. There is nothing to be afraid of. We leave this realm for another.
#58
This is sad reading everyone’s comments. II Corinthians 5:8: “We are confident, I say, and willing rather to be absent from the body, and to be present with the Lord.” [KJV]. It pains me to read these people who won’t get to know Jesus and the splendors of heaven when they die. Because when we die, we go and spend eternity with Jesus who died and shed his blood to save us.
Please realize this.
#59
You get to wait in a lobby for a long time then get asked if you want to go to a door that has your god/ gods if you are religious and if you are an atheist you go to a universe of your choice or you can get reborn or become part of space.
#60
I think we’re encouraged by the current backlash on religion to be way more black ‘n white about an afterlife than the afterlife topic deserves ( or all religion for that matter ).
Personally convinced there’s something, another place our energy occupies and what kind of existence depends on what we’ve been here.
I HOPE there’s no such thing as reincarnation though. NOT coming back here.
#61
I ain’t as good as I’m gonna git, but I ain’t as bad as I wuz. Folks, fergit what you know nothing about, like after you iz daid. We has to work on improving ourselves for the sake of the entire world. If everyone lit just one little candle, what a bright world this would be. THAT LAST SENTENCE IS NOT MINE!
#62
all my life religion told me about heaven or hell. But thanks to anime I like to think that maybe I’ll go to a new world and began a new life there.
#63
I dont really know but maybe we see God and relatives and when we go back to earth we later on in life we get are dogs we had in our past life but as puppies.
#64
We stay dead. For a very long time, then we rise up again.
#65
In my thinking, there are many possibilities
1.) Upon our death we would go back to our baby stage and restart our life
2.) We will see a recording of our current life’s best and most meaningful moments. Then simply vanish.
3.) Simulation theory. Upon death we might end up in something else’s consciousness in some other place as if we woke up from a simulation.
4.) We would freeze in time.
5.) We would enter spectator mode. i.e. we will be able to view anything anywhere without affecting a single thing
6.) We would wake up as if our whole life till now was a dream.
#66
Nothing. Your dead.
#67
Rot. Or if cremated. Nothing at all. Why is America so religious?
#68
I really hope it’s nothing. Though, the best afterlife I’ve heard of or seen might be the one set up in the final season of The Good Place. I’m not even joking. I love that show and part of the reason is how the afterlife is handled in the finale.
#69
Love
#70
I have come to believe that we will live after death, BUT it will be in the hearts and DNA of those we leave behind, and I find that comforting. If we live by The Golden Rule, and treat others as we wish others will treat us, my North Star, we will have made many fond connections with family members and acquaintances, who will remember and miss us.
#71
Ya know how when you get a really good sleep, it feels like you blink then its morning again?
I would guess that the same happens with death.
You fall into an endless sleep and ya wake up when technology improves enough to bring you back…
If at all.
#72
Depends, either ash or worm food. There is nothing more.
#73
For a long time, I was sure there was nothing past death. But I have studied neuroscience and read a lot of physics and cosmology over the years, and that science leaves us with possibilities and unanswerable (at least at this time) questions that are as bizarre as the various spiritual-type concepts of the afterlife. So I currently am keeping my mind open (though still a bit biased toward nothing). The way I see it, if there is an afterlife of some sort, when you die, you will find out what it is. If there isn’t one, you will not know or care. But I really hope there is.
#74
I think you get to spend time with you fallen loved ones (including pets of course) until you are selected for a new life and reborn.
#75
The energy that’s you gets recycled into the universe.
#76
Worms, estranged children, and lawyers.
#77
We go to Heaven or Hell. Accept Jesus before it is too late!!!
#78
i am a pretty religious person (Christian).i believe that we will go to heaven (depending on your beliefs and if you believe in God or not). i believe we will be reunited with the people we love and cherish, and the same thing with animals.
#79
I know what happens. Heaven-or hell
#80
I’m from a Christian family so heaven is my choice.
#81
People horny for skeletons in black robes.
#82
I believe being a christian that you go to heaven or hell hopfuly heaven but after that we don’t really know but my really cool 4 grade teacher told us a nun had told her that she is pretty sure that after you die you god and talk to him about your sins and etc he will decide if you go to heaven or hell!
#83
My answer to this question is found in every single line, every chapter, every book, and every word in the Bible…
