From Famous Quotes To Iconic Lyrics: Type The Missing Word In All 30 Phrases

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In this ‘Complete the Sentence Quiz,’ you’ll be challenged to complete phrases using standard English, complete sayings, complete famous quotes, and even complete lyrics – all in one quiz.

From classic nursery rhymes to legendary speeches and hit songs, every question will make you stop and think twice…

💡Can you correctly type the word?

💡Will you remember the missing word in these iconic songs?

💡Do you really know these famous quotes and sayings?

It’s time to prove your skills, and remember: each phrase is missing one word, and one word only. Get ready, and let’s get started…

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity. 💡 🚀

From Famous Quotes To Iconic Lyrics: Type The Missing Word In All 30 Phrases

Image credits: KATRIN BOLOVTSOVA

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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