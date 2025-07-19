Cat Owners In Japan Are Giving Their Cats Funny Anime Eyes

There’s a brilliant new trend in Japan that has cat owners placing strips of paper with cartoon or anime eyes in front of their cats to give them goofy expressions. It’s called the “cat montage” (neko montaaju) and it’s hilarious.
Unfortunately for my cat, I know I’m going to try this as soon as I get home. If you decide to give your cat some silly cartoon or anime eyes, we’d love to see you add them to this list and vote for your favorites!
(h/t: kotaku)
Image source: kagishippo
Image source: eviekko
Image source: m2k_36_uryyy
Image source: majan_saitou
Image source: Halle_Uchida
Image source: chachan3011
Image source: HaruMebota
Image source: tooboe
Image source: shiratamaaaa
Image source: ammykrht
Image source: Luv1121Ryochan
Image source: m2k_36_uryyy
Image source: higemarunyanko
Image source: yamaji_mayumi
