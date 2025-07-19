Cat Owners In Japan Are Giving Their Cats Funny Anime Eyes

by

There’s a brilliant new trend in Japan that has cat owners placing strips of paper with cartoon or anime eyes in front of their cats to give them goofy expressions. It’s called the “cat montage” (neko montaaju) and it’s hilarious.

Unfortunately for my cat, I know I’m going to try this as soon as I get home. If you decide to give your cat some silly cartoon or anime eyes, we’d love to see you add them to this list and vote for your favorites!

(h/t: kotaku)

#1

Image source: kagishippo

#2

Image source: eviekko

#3

Image source: m2k_36_uryyy

#4

#5

Image source: majan_saitou

#6

Image source: Halle_Uchida

#7

#8

Image source: chachan3011

#9

#10

Image source: HaruMebota

#11

Image source: tooboe

#12

#13

Image source: shiratamaaaa

#14

Image source: ammykrht

#15

#16

#17

Image source: Luv1121Ryochan

#18

#19

#20

#21

#22

Image source: m2k_36_uryyy

#23

Image source: higemarunyanko

#24

#25

#26

#27

#28

#29

#30

#31

#32

#33

Image source: yamaji_mayumi

#34

#35

#36

#37

#38

#39

#40

#41

#42

#43

#44

#45

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
