103 Photos Of Aged Tattoos That Show How The Ink Changes Over The Years

When you’re looking at tattoos on old people, and they are all faded and oddly shaped (the tattoos, not the people), you tend to instantly think about your own ink and – oh lordy! – whether they will look just as bad as the images you see in front of you. Well, we come bearing good news!

Usually, the old people with tattoos you meet had theirs done decades ago, in times of poorer tattooing hygiene, not as good inks, and usually by a not-so-professional artist. So, chances are, your own healed tattoos won’t look anything like that if you choose to get them done by a professional and stick to an aftercare routine.

But, you know, words are words, and it is completely understandable that you might need visual proof of these old tattoos that kept plenty well. That’s why we’ve made this nifty little list of tattoos after years of being done and still looking just as good as they did right after inking. 

Sure, aged tattoos do change a bit as they settle into your skin or get affected by outside forces (nope, I won’t make a Star Wars joke here).

However, that doesn’t mean that you’ll be left with a badly faded tattoo where the dolphin that you got inked in the Bahamas over the 2012 spring break will look more like a grayish banana than the majestical sea mammal. Not at all!

This article is definitely living proof that a professionally done tattoo that has been taken care of is just as pretty after decades as when it was done. 

But seeing is believing, right? So why don’t you scroll down below and check out the awesomely aged tattoos that we’ve rounded up in this list? You might be pleasantly surprised by just how good they look!

As usual, don’t be shy to upvote the tattoos that you liked the most and share this article with anyone who wants to get some ink done but is afraid they won’t keep looking awesome after years. 

#1 Ten Years Aged. Fresh From April 2012 To May 2022

Image source: lemonkitty

#2 My Granddads 65 Years Old Tattoo Done When He Was 15 For 50 Pence. Heart With Mum And Dad

Image source: grungeprincess2

#3 My Palm Tattoo, Aged Two Weeks

Image source: Gild5152

#4 Fresh Vs. Aged 8 Years

Image source: obigimli2022

#5 Fresh In Studio Vs. Over 2 Years Healed

Image source: casually-dressed

#6 February 2020 And February 2022

Image source: reddit.com

#7 Waited A Long Time For This

“So I was 25 when I originally had it done. Didn’t have any instructions on how to take care of it when I did. So I treated it like crap. I finally got it redone on my 50th birthday. Both pictures are from the same day. The first time it was done in a small town in Saskatchewan and now I got it done here in Kelowna.”

Image source: Quietndangerous

#8 Exactly One Year Today For My Jiji

Image source: strawberinefoxx

#9 February 2017 Vs. February 2021

Image source: rosecoloredbulbasaur

#10 Beaver Tattoo: Fresh vs. A Little Over 1 Year

“My arm hair adds a little uh, extra texture. I was afraid to get such a detailed piece at first but now I’m happy to see it age along with me. I regret not getting a good “just healed” photo!”

Image source: CathBandit

#11 Over 4 Years Healed

Image source: Anxiousoup

#12 My Favorite Little Pug, About Ten Years Aged. I Think It Help Up Pretty Well!

Image source: Independent_Duck_772

#13 30 Years Old And Re-Work This Month

Image source: Bloodclotter

#14 Calcifer Tattoo, Aged 2 Years

Image source: KissarooFromMeToYou

#15 Top Fresh 2016 – Bottom 2020

Image source: _i_mean_i_guess_

#16 Jiji From Kiki’s Delivery Service, Nearly Two Years Old! Done By Donna Marshall At Rude Studios, Leeds

Image source: pockyhair

#17 Cello Tattoo Incorporating A 30 Year Old Scar. Done By Melody Grace At Anchored Ink In Eugene Oregon

Image source: theanswerplus

#18 Tattoo Done In 1995 While I Was Working At Philadelphia Eddie’s. Can’t Seem To Find The Fresh Pics But Either Way This Is 27 Years Old In This New Photo

Image source: kingskin1972

#19 2013 Vs. 2022

Image source: swisherbun27

#20 Fine Line Pet Portrait Tattoos 1.5 Years Healed

Image source: g20richasan

#21 Queen Bee Tattoo, Aged 12.5 Years

Image source: deedlelu

#22 Miminalist Solar System Tattoo. Fresh And 2 Years Later

Image source: Scaffie

#23 The Flash Family And Batman Done By Crispy Lennox – Fresh In 2010 Vs. 2022 (Proof That Colours Hold Up When Cared For)

Image source: Jaxical

#24 White Ink Tattoo Fresh And 4 Years Later

Image source: Flora0416

#25 Fine Line Tattoo Fresh Vs. Healed 1.5 Years

Image source: chartreuse17

#26 Fresh Vs. 5 Years Old

Image source: bloopdoopdeedoo

#27 My Father Passed Away. Today Is His Birthday And He Always Wanted Us To Have Matching Tattoos. Done By Chip At Olde Tyme In GA

Image source: everyday__grey

#28 Complete Overhaul Of My 8 Year Old Flowers. Saga Maria At Valkyrie Tattoo In Dallas

Image source: hound_and_fury

#29 Neotrad Floral Stag Thigh, 9 Years And Fresh

“Fresh photo was taken after the second session, sadly don’t seem to have any of just after it was freshly finished! There are some blowouts and a little stretching as my weight has changed, but I’m still thrilled with how well it’s held up after close to a decade!”

Image source: tippinpop

#30 Aged 9 Years

Image source: Lexxerz818

#31 5 Years Healed Palm Tattoo By Walkerx

Image source: Sabstar

#32 5 And A Bit Years Later And Still Handsome As Ever

Image source: courrtney_r

#33 Fresh Vs. 10 Months Later. My First And Only Tattoo For Now

Image source: whatthefuckistime

#34 3 Years Difference – Fresh In 2019 Vs. Now In 2022

Image source: slaptogs

#35 Fresh (2019) And Now (2022)

Image source: LamorozecPaula

#36 10 Year Aged Vs. Fresh Touch Up And Improvement (Different Artists, Fresh By Ali @ Serpents Ink, Gold Coast Australia)

Image source: eeeedaj

#37 3 Years Healed Over Scars

Image source: stopnopls

#38 3.5 Years. Handpoked Tattoo, No Machine Used

Image source: zabydunn

#39 Fresh Vs. Just Over A Year Healed

Image source: halyatk

#40 10 Years Apart

Image source: bloodhail89

#41 Fresh Vs. 1 Year

Image source: Odd-Internet-7372

#42 Bold Will Hold About 2 Years

Image source: dallasflatline

#43 Fresh 2017 Vs. 2022. One Of My Favorite Tattoos

Image source: FinnchBird

#44 6 Year Old Blackberries, Fresh In Shop 2017 Vs. 2022, It’s Seen Some Sun For Sure

Image source: lerenardnoir

#45 First Tattoo At 18. Fresh (September 2018) And Now (January 2022), Aged 3 Years 4 Months

“I didn’t go to the best artist, but I think it held up well despite the inconsistencies in the line work. I plan to get it reworked eventually.”

Image source: _OliveOil_

#46 Fresh Vs. 6 Years Old

Image source: sh4mtaro

#47 1 Year Old

Image source: push3000

#48 Toasted Marshmallow Tattoo, Just Over A Year Old Now

Image source: kushincanada

#49 10 Years Old, 2012 To 2022. This Is A Really Cool Sub, I Love Seeing How All The Different Artwork Ages!

Image source: ifdreamstherebe

#50 Healed 6 Years! Fresh 2016, Now 2022

Image source: srslytho96

#51 Fresh Vs. 8 Years Later

Image source: thatsonecookedgoose

#52 Left Fresh, Right After 5 And A Half Years

Image source: WanderVoids

#53 Fresh And 10 Year, Old Traditional Tattoo

Image source: fltlsyko

#54 My Mom Has Had This Rose For 46 Years

“It got sun constantly and she did not wear sunscreen when she was young! It was originally red with green leaves.”

Image source: -balogna-pony

#55 December 2020 Vs. January 2023

Image source: lunadeurano

#56 Fine Line Mircorealism Chest Piece, 1 Year

Image source: CommercialDouble9227

#57 12 Year Brian Froud Tattoo Rework Before And After

“12 years old and faded. If I could go back I would have gotten him a bit bigger so those small details would have held.”

Image source: thistleofcrows

#58 Bamboo Tattoo Done In Thailand. I Still Love It But This Is What Happens To Fine Line Tattoos!

Image source: midwestpsych

#59 2 Years Ago Vs. Now. What Do You Think, Do I Need A Touchup?

Image source: Selena_____

#60 2016 And 2020

Image source: cthulhucraft1998

#61 Fresh/Healed Photos 7 Years Apart (August 2015 And October 2022)

Image source: meowasauras

#62 Fresh Vs. 2 Years Aged

Image source: eaglesnestmuddyworm

#63 June 2020 To August 2022: 2 Years And 170 Pounds Of Weight Loss

Image source: reddit.com

#64 10 Years

Image source: kylebvogt

#65 4 Years Old – 2018 Vs. 2022

Image source: DarkoRon2

#66 My Father’s Tattoo, Aged 9 Years. And His First And Only Tattoo

Image source: sics2014

#67 Some Album Art I Got As A First Tattoo After A Little Over 5 Years!

Image source: screwygrapes

#68 Fine Line 3 Years Healed

Image source: maddie_m531

#69 Fresh Vs. 2 Years Later (With 3 More Added Fresh Underneath)

Image source: JinxXedOmens

#70 5 Years Healed!

Image source: sunnydaleslyr

#71 Got Sent Some Photos Of A Rose Piece I Did In San Diego In 2018

Image source: jtrip360

#72 My Dad Has Had This Snake On His Arm Since I Was Born. I’m Now 32, And I Have A Snake Of My Own. It Lives On!

Image source: Reverse_Flash_

#73 First Tattoo- 4 Years Ago Today And Now

Image source: Spirited-Mess5382

#74 My Dotwork Tattoo After 4.5 Years

Image source: frnkiequinn

#75 Patch Tattoo Aged 3 Years

Image source: The5percentnationof

#76 My Wolf Tattoo, Left Is 2017, Right Is 2020

“3 years later and I’m disappointed, but I should’ve mentioned, that this was a piece started by an apprentice. Just never finished because she left my city.”

Image source: Devilishlygood98

#77 A Tale Of Two Arms, 2018/2020

Image source: being_b

#78 10 Year Old Anchor Tattoo

Image source: tinycatmom

#79 Coming Up On 6 Years

Image source: GoldenBacon

#80 10 Years Time. Planning An Anniversary Touch Up

Image source: aged_tattoo_resource

#81 Compass, 2016 Vs. 2023

Image source: badmnday

#82 Tattoo After 3 Years, Here’s To Hoping It Ages Well! (Excuse My Hairy Arm)

Image source: reddit.com

#83 Fresh Vs. 4.5 Years

Image source: cringerevival

#84 This Is A Fact Of Our Ever Changing Bodies And Skin

Image source: deviousnik

#85 Dec 2014 (Left) And Sept 2019 (Right). Five Years Healed

Image source: old_cat_spinster

#86 Iris Fresh, At 5 Years, And At 6 1/2 Years. Butterfly Fresh And At 1 1/2 Years

Image source: Substantial_Hat1113

#87 June 2019 Vs. June 2020

Image source: blueeyesvintage

#88 Fresh – 3 Years Healed

Image source: Mikey-The-Pikey

#89 Our Friend Tattoo From 1966

Image source: js00bz

#90 How A Thin Line Tattoo Ages – 10 Years. Probably My Least Favorite Tattoo

Image source: Anita_Doobie

#91 29 Year Old Rose Tattoo, Got It At 15

Image source: ironicrunner

#92 6 Years Old Now. I’m Interested In Hearing From A Trained Eye How They Think It Healed And Aged

Image source: pwattanacho

#93 What Do You Think? Fresh, Healed, And 14 Months Later. Will I Have A Blob Or A Tattoo In 5 Years?

Image source: SoapSyrup

#94 7 Years Old

Image source: Wonderful-Touch9488

#95 Youtuber Alana Arbucci’s Micro Tattoo After One Year

Image source: mai-moi

#96 33 Years Old, Sorry No Camera Phones Back Then. No Original Pic, But I Used To Be Able To See Teeth And Ribs

Image source: RSTat2

#97 New Vs. 4 Years Aged

Image source: MariahsMakeup

#98 Fresh Color (2017) Vs. Beat Up And In The Sun For 5 Years (2022)

Image source: thefoxandmoon

#99 After School We All Hit The Tattoo Shop. 44 Years Later My Old School Tat Is Still Holding Up, Well Sort Of

Image source: woodythewood101

#100 Fresh vs. 7 Years Healed

Image source: Glass_wings1

#101 7th Tattoo John Lennon, Done On August 30, 2012

Image source: saiclops_plus

#102 Fresh Nov 2002 Vs. Now March 2022

Image source: lainey072

#103 Aged Finger Tattoo, Approximately 10 Years Difference

Image source: pennydreadful20

