103 Photos Of Aged Tattoos That Show How The Ink Changes Over The Years

When you’re looking at tattoos on old people, and they are all faded and oddly shaped (the tattoos, not the people), you tend to instantly think about your own ink and – oh lordy! – whether they will look just as bad as the images you see in front of you. Well, we come bearing good news!
Usually, the old people with tattoos you meet had theirs done decades ago, in times of poorer tattooing hygiene, not as good inks, and usually by a not-so-professional artist. So, chances are, your own healed tattoos won’t look anything like that if you choose to get them done by a professional and stick to an aftercare routine.
But, you know, words are words, and it is completely understandable that you might need visual proof of these old tattoos that kept plenty well. That’s why we’ve made this nifty little list of tattoos after years of being done and still looking just as good as they did right after inking.
Sure, aged tattoos do change a bit as they settle into your skin or get affected by outside forces (nope, I won’t make a Star Wars joke here).
However, that doesn’t mean that you’ll be left with a badly faded tattoo where the dolphin that you got inked in the Bahamas over the 2012 spring break will look more like a grayish banana than the majestical sea mammal. Not at all!
This article is definitely living proof that a professionally done tattoo that has been taken care of is just as pretty after decades as when it was done.
But seeing is believing, right? So why don’t you scroll down below and check out the awesomely aged tattoos that we’ve rounded up in this list? You might be pleasantly surprised by just how good they look!
As usual, don’t be shy to upvote the tattoos that you liked the most and share this article with anyone who wants to get some ink done but is afraid they won’t keep looking awesome after years.
#1 Ten Years Aged. Fresh From April 2012 To May 2022
Image source: lemonkitty
#2 My Granddads 65 Years Old Tattoo Done When He Was 15 For 50 Pence. Heart With Mum And Dad
Image source: grungeprincess2
#3 My Palm Tattoo, Aged Two Weeks
Image source: Gild5152
#4 Fresh Vs. Aged 8 Years
Image source: obigimli2022
#5 Fresh In Studio Vs. Over 2 Years Healed
Image source: casually-dressed
#6 February 2020 And February 2022
Image source: reddit.com
#7 Waited A Long Time For This
“So I was 25 when I originally had it done. Didn’t have any instructions on how to take care of it when I did. So I treated it like crap. I finally got it redone on my 50th birthday. Both pictures are from the same day. The first time it was done in a small town in Saskatchewan and now I got it done here in Kelowna.”
Image source: Quietndangerous
#8 Exactly One Year Today For My Jiji
Image source: strawberinefoxx
#9 February 2017 Vs. February 2021
Image source: rosecoloredbulbasaur
#10 Beaver Tattoo: Fresh vs. A Little Over 1 Year
“My arm hair adds a little uh, extra texture. I was afraid to get such a detailed piece at first but now I’m happy to see it age along with me. I regret not getting a good “just healed” photo!”
Image source: CathBandit
#11 Over 4 Years Healed
Image source: Anxiousoup
#12 My Favorite Little Pug, About Ten Years Aged. I Think It Help Up Pretty Well!
Image source: Independent_Duck_772
#13 30 Years Old And Re-Work This Month
Image source: Bloodclotter
#14 Calcifer Tattoo, Aged 2 Years
Image source: KissarooFromMeToYou
#15 Top Fresh 2016 – Bottom 2020
Image source: _i_mean_i_guess_
#16 Jiji From Kiki’s Delivery Service, Nearly Two Years Old! Done By Donna Marshall At Rude Studios, Leeds
Image source: pockyhair
#17 Cello Tattoo Incorporating A 30 Year Old Scar. Done By Melody Grace At Anchored Ink In Eugene Oregon
Image source: theanswerplus
#18 Tattoo Done In 1995 While I Was Working At Philadelphia Eddie’s. Can’t Seem To Find The Fresh Pics But Either Way This Is 27 Years Old In This New Photo
Image source: kingskin1972
#19 2013 Vs. 2022
Image source: swisherbun27
#20 Fine Line Pet Portrait Tattoos 1.5 Years Healed
Image source: g20richasan
#21 Queen Bee Tattoo, Aged 12.5 Years
Image source: deedlelu
#22 Miminalist Solar System Tattoo. Fresh And 2 Years Later
Image source: Scaffie
#23 The Flash Family And Batman Done By Crispy Lennox – Fresh In 2010 Vs. 2022 (Proof That Colours Hold Up When Cared For)
Image source: Jaxical
#24 White Ink Tattoo Fresh And 4 Years Later
Image source: Flora0416
#25 Fine Line Tattoo Fresh Vs. Healed 1.5 Years
Image source: chartreuse17
#26 Fresh Vs. 5 Years Old
Image source: bloopdoopdeedoo
#27 My Father Passed Away. Today Is His Birthday And He Always Wanted Us To Have Matching Tattoos. Done By Chip At Olde Tyme In GA
Image source: everyday__grey
#28 Complete Overhaul Of My 8 Year Old Flowers. Saga Maria At Valkyrie Tattoo In Dallas
Image source: hound_and_fury
#29 Neotrad Floral Stag Thigh, 9 Years And Fresh
“Fresh photo was taken after the second session, sadly don’t seem to have any of just after it was freshly finished! There are some blowouts and a little stretching as my weight has changed, but I’m still thrilled with how well it’s held up after close to a decade!”
Image source: tippinpop
#30 Aged 9 Years
Image source: Lexxerz818
#31 5 Years Healed Palm Tattoo By Walkerx
Image source: Sabstar
#32 5 And A Bit Years Later And Still Handsome As Ever
Image source: courrtney_r
#33 Fresh Vs. 10 Months Later. My First And Only Tattoo For Now
Image source: whatthefuckistime
#34 3 Years Difference – Fresh In 2019 Vs. Now In 2022
Image source: slaptogs
#35 Fresh (2019) And Now (2022)
Image source: LamorozecPaula
#36 10 Year Aged Vs. Fresh Touch Up And Improvement (Different Artists, Fresh By Ali @ Serpents Ink, Gold Coast Australia)
Image source: eeeedaj
#37 3 Years Healed Over Scars
Image source: stopnopls
#38 3.5 Years. Handpoked Tattoo, No Machine Used
Image source: zabydunn
#39 Fresh Vs. Just Over A Year Healed
Image source: halyatk
#40 10 Years Apart
Image source: bloodhail89
#41 Fresh Vs. 1 Year
Image source: Odd-Internet-7372
#42 Bold Will Hold About 2 Years
Image source: dallasflatline
#43 Fresh 2017 Vs. 2022. One Of My Favorite Tattoos
Image source: FinnchBird
#44 6 Year Old Blackberries, Fresh In Shop 2017 Vs. 2022, It’s Seen Some Sun For Sure
Image source: lerenardnoir
#45 First Tattoo At 18. Fresh (September 2018) And Now (January 2022), Aged 3 Years 4 Months
“I didn’t go to the best artist, but I think it held up well despite the inconsistencies in the line work. I plan to get it reworked eventually.”
Image source: _OliveOil_
#46 Fresh Vs. 6 Years Old
Image source: sh4mtaro
#47 1 Year Old
Image source: push3000
#48 Toasted Marshmallow Tattoo, Just Over A Year Old Now
Image source: kushincanada
#49 10 Years Old, 2012 To 2022. This Is A Really Cool Sub, I Love Seeing How All The Different Artwork Ages!
Image source: ifdreamstherebe
#50 Healed 6 Years! Fresh 2016, Now 2022
Image source: srslytho96
#51 Fresh Vs. 8 Years Later
Image source: thatsonecookedgoose
#52 Left Fresh, Right After 5 And A Half Years
Image source: WanderVoids
#53 Fresh And 10 Year, Old Traditional Tattoo
Image source: fltlsyko
#54 My Mom Has Had This Rose For 46 Years
“It got sun constantly and she did not wear sunscreen when she was young! It was originally red with green leaves.”
Image source: -balogna-pony
#55 December 2020 Vs. January 2023
Image source: lunadeurano
#56 Fine Line Mircorealism Chest Piece, 1 Year
Image source: CommercialDouble9227
#57 12 Year Brian Froud Tattoo Rework Before And After
“12 years old and faded. If I could go back I would have gotten him a bit bigger so those small details would have held.”
Image source: thistleofcrows
#58 Bamboo Tattoo Done In Thailand. I Still Love It But This Is What Happens To Fine Line Tattoos!
Image source: midwestpsych
#59 2 Years Ago Vs. Now. What Do You Think, Do I Need A Touchup?
Image source: Selena_____
#60 2016 And 2020
Image source: cthulhucraft1998
#61 Fresh/Healed Photos 7 Years Apart (August 2015 And October 2022)
Image source: meowasauras
#62 Fresh Vs. 2 Years Aged
Image source: eaglesnestmuddyworm
#63 June 2020 To August 2022: 2 Years And 170 Pounds Of Weight Loss
Image source: reddit.com
#64 10 Years
Image source: kylebvogt
#65 4 Years Old – 2018 Vs. 2022
Image source: DarkoRon2
#66 My Father’s Tattoo, Aged 9 Years. And His First And Only Tattoo
Image source: sics2014
#67 Some Album Art I Got As A First Tattoo After A Little Over 5 Years!
Image source: screwygrapes
#68 Fine Line 3 Years Healed
Image source: maddie_m531
#69 Fresh Vs. 2 Years Later (With 3 More Added Fresh Underneath)
Image source: JinxXedOmens
#70 5 Years Healed!
Image source: sunnydaleslyr
#71 Got Sent Some Photos Of A Rose Piece I Did In San Diego In 2018
Image source: jtrip360
#72 My Dad Has Had This Snake On His Arm Since I Was Born. I’m Now 32, And I Have A Snake Of My Own. It Lives On!
Image source: Reverse_Flash_
#73 First Tattoo- 4 Years Ago Today And Now
Image source: Spirited-Mess5382
#74 My Dotwork Tattoo After 4.5 Years
Image source: frnkiequinn
#75 Patch Tattoo Aged 3 Years
Image source: The5percentnationof
#76 My Wolf Tattoo, Left Is 2017, Right Is 2020
“3 years later and I’m disappointed, but I should’ve mentioned, that this was a piece started by an apprentice. Just never finished because she left my city.”
Image source: Devilishlygood98
#77 A Tale Of Two Arms, 2018/2020
Image source: being_b
#78 10 Year Old Anchor Tattoo
Image source: tinycatmom
#79 Coming Up On 6 Years
Image source: GoldenBacon
#80 10 Years Time. Planning An Anniversary Touch Up
Image source: aged_tattoo_resource
#81 Compass, 2016 Vs. 2023
Image source: badmnday
#82 Tattoo After 3 Years, Here’s To Hoping It Ages Well! (Excuse My Hairy Arm)
Image source: reddit.com
#83 Fresh Vs. 4.5 Years
Image source: cringerevival
#84 This Is A Fact Of Our Ever Changing Bodies And Skin
Image source: deviousnik
#85 Dec 2014 (Left) And Sept 2019 (Right). Five Years Healed
Image source: old_cat_spinster
#86 Iris Fresh, At 5 Years, And At 6 1/2 Years. Butterfly Fresh And At 1 1/2 Years
Image source: Substantial_Hat1113
#87 June 2019 Vs. June 2020
Image source: blueeyesvintage
#88 Fresh – 3 Years Healed
Image source: Mikey-The-Pikey
#89 Our Friend Tattoo From 1966
Image source: js00bz
#90 How A Thin Line Tattoo Ages – 10 Years. Probably My Least Favorite Tattoo
Image source: Anita_Doobie
#91 29 Year Old Rose Tattoo, Got It At 15
Image source: ironicrunner
#92 6 Years Old Now. I’m Interested In Hearing From A Trained Eye How They Think It Healed And Aged
Image source: pwattanacho
#93 What Do You Think? Fresh, Healed, And 14 Months Later. Will I Have A Blob Or A Tattoo In 5 Years?
Image source: SoapSyrup
#94 7 Years Old
Image source: Wonderful-Touch9488
#95 Youtuber Alana Arbucci’s Micro Tattoo After One Year
Image source: mai-moi
#96 33 Years Old, Sorry No Camera Phones Back Then. No Original Pic, But I Used To Be Able To See Teeth And Ribs
Image source: RSTat2
#97 New Vs. 4 Years Aged
Image source: MariahsMakeup
#98 Fresh Color (2017) Vs. Beat Up And In The Sun For 5 Years (2022)
Image source: thefoxandmoon
#99 After School We All Hit The Tattoo Shop. 44 Years Later My Old School Tat Is Still Holding Up, Well Sort Of
Image source: woodythewood101
#100 Fresh vs. 7 Years Healed
Image source: Glass_wings1
#101 7th Tattoo John Lennon, Done On August 30, 2012
Image source: saiclops_plus
#102 Fresh Nov 2002 Vs. Now March 2022
Image source: lainey072
#103 Aged Finger Tattoo, Approximately 10 Years Difference
Image source: pennydreadful20
Follow Us