Erika Kirk Cries As She Breaks Her Silence After Viral “Inappropriate” Hug With JD Vance

Erika Kirk spoke out about her life, grieving, and the Tyler Robinson trial after sparking speculation about an “inappropriate” relationship with Vice President JD Vance.
The widow of late conservative activist Charlie Kirk was recently spotted embracing Vance at a Turning Point USA event at the University of Mississippi.
The hug sent the internet into a frenzy, with brutal backlash pouring in, particularly aimed at the 36-year-old widow.
Image credits: Gage Skidmore/Flickr
The event, hosted by Erika herself, was part of the This Is the Turning Point tour, an effort to continue her late husband’s legacy.
Speaking to the gathered crowd, Erika referred to Vance as her “dear friend” and said, “When our team asked my dear friend, Vice President JD Vance, to speak today, I really prayed on it because, obviously, it’s a very emotional day…”
She added, “No one will ever replace my husband, but I do see some similarities in JD.”
Image credits: bennyjohnson
Moments later, the 41-year-old joined Erika onstage, and the two shared a hug that has since drawn widespread criticism online.
Following days of speculation, Mrs. Kirk gave an emotional interview to Fox News, although she didn’t address the rumors about JD Vance.
Image credits: Jonathan Ernst-Pool/Getty Images
During the interview, she subtly hinted that there’s “nothing to hide.”
In preview clips of the interview with host Jesse Watters, set to air on Primetime this Wednesday, November 5, shared online, while discussing a judge’s decision to keep cameras out of the upcoming trial of Tyler Robinson, the man accused of fatally attacking Charlie, Erika shared, “There were cameras all over my husband when he was mu**ered.”
Image credits: Gage Skidmore/Flickr
“There have been cameras all over my friends and family, mourning. There have been cameras all over me. Analyzing my every move, analyzing my every smile, my every tear. We deserve to have cameras in there.”
The right-wing political activist tragically lost his life after being struck in the neck during a debate at the University of Utah on September 10.
Image credits: Gage Skidmore/Flickr
Erika continued, “Why not be transparent?” There’s nothing to hide. I know there’s not, because I’ve seen what the case is built on.”
“Let everyone see what true evil is. This is something that could impact a generation and generations to come.”
During the interview, Erika was also shown a heartfelt video montage of Charlie.
Image credits: Gage Skidmore/Flickr
The tribute left Erika in tears, and she struggled to hold back her emotions, subtly showing her continued affection for her late husband and refuting the idea that she’s trying to move on from him.
With a tissue dabbing her eyes, she said, “Sorry, guys, just give me a second. This is the longest video I’ve watched of him. Just give me a second.”
“I didn’t sign up for anything. I just married the love of my life.”
Erika’s statements didn’t sit well with netizens, who bluntly told her to “stay out of the spotlight” if she couldn’t handle attention being on her
Image credits: Brad Vest/Getty Images
Several users urged her to “grieve in private” if she didn’t want to be dragged into controversies like the one surrounding her hug with Vance.
One user wrote, “She’s just looking for attention kid lol!”
Another expressed, “She said cameras have been there for every tear. Those perfectly folded tissues for dabbing nothing off her eyes, have definitely been filmed.”
Image credits: Gage Skidmore/Flickr
“Just wondering if anyone else starts a hugs with their hands on the other person’s waist thats not your significant other. Absolutely not.”
Elsewhere in the interview, the former beauty queen shared that her little ones still ask about their dad, even two months after his passing.
The couple shared two young children, a 3-year-old daughter and a 1-year-old son, who often ask to see their father.
The former Miss Arizona also revealed how she and Charlie’s children are coping with the loss of their father
In those moments, Erika tells them that their dad “has gone on a work trip with Jesus.”
“My daughter continues to ask, but it’s really sweet because I keep explaining to her a few things. And I said, ‘If you ever want to talk to Daddy, you just look up to sky and start talking to him. He can hear you.’”
She concluded by saying, “You know daddy is in heaven… We’ll all go [there] one day.”
“She is very good at acting. When I watched her videos I am sure she’s kinda innerly laughing,” one critic wrote
