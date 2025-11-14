I’ve Been Designing A New Mask Every Day Of Lockdown (22 New Pics)

The mask series started rather unplanned. In the prescribed artistic break, however, I did not want to put my brush down and started to implement the current events and impressions of the corona crisis.
Since the mask requirement in supermarkets became mandatory on April 6th, I have been designing a new mask every day and presenting the daily result of work on my social media channels.
It was not so much the artistic aspiration that I wanted to live up to, but rather the personal way of dealing with and coping with the new, unfamiliar, and economically uncertain situation.
We aim to master the entire corona crisis seriously, but with a little humor. The goal is not to put the artistic work completely out of hand and to keep in touch with friends and acquaintances with small, daily-portioned contributions on Facebook and Instagram and to keep yourself and your surroundings a little bit happy.
Every single mask is unique, inspired by personal impressions on one hand, and the events of the world during the Corona crisis on another. The artistic project ends with the mask requirement in most public areas on June 15. Two weeks later, 70 masks will be presented for the first time at the exhibition in the BernARTgasse studio.
#1 Day 57. Mummy
Once again dug up something dusty from the mask box… starting shot for the last two weeks, mask requirement in most areas in Austria. The mummy subject was suggested by the dear Mrs. Heeeeeeerr, thanks for the idea! Wear your masks!
#2 Day 40. A Little Bit Of Home
Something again today—well, I would not say sad, but something bitter. The spring/summer exhibition in the 10er Haus gallery in Gmunden would have started today. The works for this were created before I applied the visage every day. A lot of gold, a lot of Gmunden. For the occasion, I tried a mask that connects both series. And lo and behold, the Gmundenmakse doesn’t look too bad.
#3 Day 42. Pennywise
Something funny again—everyone likes clowns. Dedicated to a young, aspiring, and certainly much more talented colleague who inspired this motif! He has Pennywise in his portfolio himself right now, he only uses a scary few spoons in his works.
#4 Day 52. Sponge Bob
A tribute to the citizens of Bikini Bottom! And also something for the children and those who have remained children! The good mood never hurts!!!!!! Stay healthy!
#5 Day 60. God Gave Rock’n’roll To You
#6 Day 59. George…
#7 Day 44. Blue Steel
For all who care about insanely insanely insanely insanely insanely good looks when they go to the Billa I present: “Blue Steel.” There is still room for improvement in the hairstyle à la Derek Zoolander, but the mask is doing quite well.
#8 Day 46. Joker II
You can tell that the quarantine leaves its first traces. Nevertheless, keep on smiling!
#9 Day 49. King Tut
Do (haha, bad joke) again something for your/our culture! Like the entire art and culture scene, the museums are crawling on their gums! And do something for your education.
#10 Day 51. Wallaaaaaaaaaaaace!
WALLAAAAAAAAAAAACE! The mask for the lady/gentleman of the world who likes to turn blue and/or likes to appear in the quilt! Stay happy! And stay healthy! And wear quilts!
#11 Day 54. Reopening The Theaters
Let’s go to the theater! Today the cinemas, operas, theaters and other cultural institutions in this country are opening again! Therefore!!! Do something for your/our culture and support the colleagues on and behind the stages!!! An end to the restrictions is in sight.
#12 Day 41. Ready For Mad Max
If the corona thing goes wrong despite the current signs and one day we wake up in a post-apocalyptic world, I already have the right mask! Mad Max, I’m Coming! The right catchy tune à la 2pac: Ca-li-for-nia Looo-oooove! Da-da-ram-tam. Da-da-ram-tam.
#13 Day 56. Clone Warrior
I’m not a fan of conspiracy theories, but I would like to dedicate the Sunday mask to this. A middle-aged man, one of Mannheim’s many sons, explained to us that the whole of Europe is under-tunneled, the narrow tunnels even reach New York. There, clones are waging a bitter war against robots, I believe in the adrenochrome of kidnapped children. Facts check or common sense unnecessary, and if nevertheless, such a tunnel system has to dig first!!! Better very, very many. And I think that the clones can be useful. A whole army of clone warriors.
#14 Day 45. Fish Face
Under the sea! Under the sea! Is it even nicer and better than it ever was! For those who love Disney classics and/or would rather be a fish or other sea creature with good contacts to mermaids—here is the suitable mask. And don’t believe all the bubbly that is currently haunting social media!
#15 Day 48. Knight
Knights are fitter! Not only are the mouth and nose wrapped, but the visor also protects from the sun, evil eyes, walking sticks, and arrowheads. And it shines so nicely. Thanks to my dear fellow student Mömö for the idea! Stay healthy!
#16 Day 50. Just Saying Thanks!
For the milestone anniversary, I think it’s time to say thank you to everyone! For your feedback, your comments, your positive feedback, the motivation you give me to continue. Actually, I wanted to punch the project after two weeks, and now we are at 50 masks!!! Hopefully, there will be a few more, or hopefully not, actually! I want to roam the streets with beer, Bosna, ice cream, and Soletti, whistling, and singing in my mouth at the same time. Hach that will be nice! Aja, and of course thanks also to Mrs. Billas, Hofers, the Bimfahrer and everyone who has held the position since day one. Say thank you again, you can’t see a smile under the mask.
#17 Day 53. Special Officer Doofy
A tribute to one of the biggest character roles from the early 00s. Special Officer Doofy. If you know Scary Movie, you agree with me. If you don’t know the film, you still have plans for tonight!!! Stay happy!
#18 Day 55. Scout Forever
Again today something with a slightly bitter aftertaste. Today, I would have gone to Boy Scout Camp with son No 1 and a few people with whom I grew up and who thus brought me up with me. Yes, I know the clichés of hiking, singing songs and wearing funny uniforms, but I am thinking more of lifelong friendships, unforgettable experiences, and experiences for which my boy would now be old enough to start with. Well, then next year… Stay healthy!
#19 Day 58. Ruby Tuesday
For everyone who, despite “Mother’s little helpers,” cannot experience “satisfaction.” Go out to the park again or call old friends.
#20 Day 39. Last Party On A Park Bench
Last day of closed gastronomy! Tomorrow the Brandls and Flatschers are opening all over the country, today I can really enjoy my party mask again for the last time! Cheers, stay healthy, and look forward to tomorrow!
#21 Day 43. Joining The Club Of The 40ers…
Arrived in the club of the 40s, I really don’t want anything today, I just have one request! Do something for your Grätzel or your community, buy something nice for downstairs at Palmers in Gmunden something nice for upstairs with Haas hats, something to play at Vesco, in the Caleo Store, flowers with Heidi Cigler or with flower cleaning, something nice in the Galerie 10er Haus, get a treat from Hinterwirth, Reingruber, Gruber or Sulzbacher, go for a coffee or a beer in the Brandl, the Kulturcafé, the Grellinger or the Caro in the See Lounge. For the Vienna combo! Have a look at Flatschers, Quentin´s, Benno, Chelsea, B72 or a table dance in Bendl! To the Munich game: On the upcoming Artmuc I want to go back to Tattenbach and Liebigbhof! That’s why everyone drinks 10 Augustini minimums in these locations every week! And stay healthy, call your mom again and have a look!
#22 Day 47. Zorro
I was at Metro again yesterday (but without a saber and not as a Zorro) and was very impressed with how many people blinked their noses above the mask. Good—there were no conditions like in the Kleinwalsertal, but still … LOVE PEOPLE! The mask should not protect other fellow citizens from bad breath. Not only! If you want to try a cracked mask application, you should go as Zorro! And with sabers, the others hold their beaks too! Don’t f ** k with the zorro!
