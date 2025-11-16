Hey Pandas, What Is The Number One Thing On Your Wish List For Christmas? (Closed)

What is your number one object/thing on your Christmas wish list? If you’re in Beijing, China, maybe my hedgehog alien troop would be able to get you one (though highly unlikely).
#1
The ability to pay my bills *and* give my kids a Christmas gift.
#2
Getting pronoun/pride pins would genuinely make me so so happy! Unfortunately I have all the gifts my friends are getting me and I doubt my parents will (they have different rules to other people) so it doesn’t look like it’s happening this year.
#3
Kitten
#4
justice for the unheard.. I WISH I COULD HEAR YOU .. IMA BUST SOME A*5 4 U
#5
An overdrive pedal would be nice
#6
I really really want a swim binder but my parents would never let me have one, so pride flags for my room. Honestly the thing I’m most excited about is that my best friend is getting me an appa plushie (cute animal character from a kids TV show that I love), not because I’m particularly into plushies but it means a lot to me because we’ve been rewatching the show together.
#7
A nice but not too fancy ring, which I would use to propose to my boyfriend.
#8
As a young teen I would love to have a Polaroid camera. *Also a bigger room!*
#9
For Bouche, toy mice. For Shyla, cat-repelling socks.
#10
TEETH! I know it sounds weird but that’s really what I’d like to have. A nice set of implants, if money weren’t a factor. Due to health problems, my teeth got so bad that almost all of them weren’t saveable. I had to save up in order to pay to have them removed. They were pulled June 2021 and I’ve had no teeth since. I’m not getting mouth infections and horrible pain any more, but I’ve been toothless for a year and a half. I’d really like to be able to bite into something again! Not just eat squishy foods, which are mostly high-carb, which has caused weight gain. If only us Americans had universal healthcare… so, thats why I want teeth for Christmas, not just my 2 front teeth, but a full set!
#11
Already got my wish! I wanted 73 new sweatshirts to donate for each of the people sadly spending their holiday in the local county drug/ alcohol detox and treatment residential facility. I had dropped by to ask the staff if there’s anything that they wished they could give the people in their care for Christmas; they said they were putting together “Christmas kits” for their 73 patients but had no warm things to add. (One explained that people detoxing often suffer feeling cold even in hot weather and more much more in winter.)
So I started asking friends to each donate 1 or more sweatshirts. Received a few gently used sweatshirts, 2 new ones, and 30 pairs of socks to donate (also much appreciated). Then my sister unexpectedly stepped in, and texted me that she had ordered 73 high-quality sweatshirts online – and I should consider it her Christmas gift to me. Wow! The sweatshirts arrived on my front porch in 6 hefty boxes. The center’s staffers were so delighted to hear of my plan to bring these sweatshirts for their residents that their outreach coordinator immediately drove to my house to pick them up. My most satisfying Christmas gift ever!
#12
The one thing I would want is happier people
#13
Id love it if my gift was all my brothers, sisters, nephews, neices, great nephews and nieces from all over the globe could come together at mums place for Christmas. Theyd love it too. Just unfortunately logistically impossible. I miss them
#14
The Lego Star Wars AT-TE Walker. I really need it for my collection so my lego clone troopers have some ground armor against the battle droids.
#15
To fully transition to male, and to have less anxiety.
#16
bts merch……I don’t think I need to explain further
#17
A crystal, or a pin, or a cute ring
I honestly want a lot of stuff, haha, but I will absolutely love anything I get
#18
I want a CAT 😺
#19
I have recently REALLY wanted to get into rug tufting…so tufting supplies!!
#20
Video game merch…especially Sonic and Undertale/Deltarune.
The fangamer plushes are way too expensive, and I don’t even know where anyone would find Sonic merch for me.
#21
My health to continue to improve. Still have an April deadline but it’s looking better !
#22
A 3DS! Dunno why, but I want to go back and play some of my favorites games.
#23
That COVID will go away & stay away … so we’ll all be healthy and together again.
#24
The Tommyinnit quote book. (Yeah i am a dsmp fan deal with it)
#25
I received the best gift yesterday morning. A big shot orthopedic surgeon looked at my X-rays and said “your knees are terrible “. Two other doctors were somewhat dismissive when I said that I was in too much pain. I am now being referred to a young WOMAN surgeon who is a genius with knees. The VALIDATION I feel is overwhelming. I have been crying on and off from relief. Age 74
#26
Follow Us