50 Memes And Jokes About Bunnies That Show They’re Not As Sweet And Innocent As They Look

by

When you think of bunnies, the first traits that probably come to your mind are how cute, fluffy and friendly they are. They are the third most popular pets in the US and the UK, and they’re a great alternative to having a dog or cat. But despite rabbits having one of the greatest PR teams of all time, many of their owners claim that these animals are actually adorable little jerks.

Allow me to introduce you to the Bunnies Are [Jerks] Facebook group. (We’ve slightly altered the group’s name to make it a tad bit more family friendly.) This community exposes the true nature of these precious little balls of fluff: they’re menaces! From chewing wires to ripping apart couches, this list is full of reasons why bunnies are not as innocent as they seem. 

Keep reading to also find an interview with the creator of Bunnies Are Jerks, Leona Gear, to hear more about the background of the page and why she decided to put these naughty bunnies on blast. Be sure to upvote your favorite pics of destruction, and let us know in the comments if you’ve ever had a pet rabbit that turned out to be a pint-sized jerk. Then if you’re interested in checking out another Bored Panda article featuring bunnies, you can find one right here. Alright, let’s hop to it!

#1 Dinner Is At 5:30. I Got Home At 5:34

50 Memes And Jokes About Bunnies That Show They&#8217;re Not As Sweet And Innocent As They Look

Image source: Jessica Carpenter

#2 *Sees Mom Sleeping* *Get Hungry* *Eats Hair* Because [Screw You] Mom

50 Memes And Jokes About Bunnies That Show They&#8217;re Not As Sweet And Innocent As They Look

Image source: Grace Fonstad

#3 When You’re On A Camping Trip And End Up Searching For 20 Frantic Minutes To Find The Missing Bunny Somewhere In The Trailer

50 Memes And Jokes About Bunnies That Show They&#8217;re Not As Sweet And Innocent As They Look

Image source: Kenneth Stacey

#4 Husband Finally Figured Out A Way To Have His Dinner In Peace… Bunny Gattu Is Free Roaming House Bunny And The Fence Provided By The Rescue Was Useless Untill Hubby Put It To Good Use

50 Memes And Jokes About Bunnies That Show They&#8217;re Not As Sweet And Innocent As They Look

Image source: Bella Yogindrasinh Chudasama

#5 I Took Batman For A Nail Trim Today. I Think I Should Probably Watch My Back Tonight

50 Memes And Jokes About Bunnies That Show They&#8217;re Not As Sweet And Innocent As They Look

Image source: Lindsay Wetzel

#6 No I Did Not Bite My Sister

50 Memes And Jokes About Bunnies That Show They&#8217;re Not As Sweet And Innocent As They Look

Image source: Shona Bt

#7 My Pet Fish Is Close To Passing Away, So I’ve Dug Him A Grave In The Garden

I went into the house to grab a beer and came back to this (heart was going until I realised she was just getting comfy)! Pepper – get out of the fish’s grave you absolute [jerk] of a bunny

50 Memes And Jokes About Bunnies That Show They&#8217;re Not As Sweet And Innocent As They Look

Image source: Wez Bolton

#8 Just Got Basil To Plant Outside And Put It On The Highest Counter And My Arsehole Got To It

50 Memes And Jokes About Bunnies That Show They&#8217;re Not As Sweet And Innocent As They Look

Image source: Dilek Babadagli-Sharpe

#9 How Do I Apologise To My Neighbours For My Rabbit Roundhouse Kicking And Kangaroo Punching Their Cat This Morning

As he dared to step foot in my bun’s domain. Never thought I’d have to pull a bunny off a cat but there I was.

 

50 Memes And Jokes About Bunnies That Show They&#8217;re Not As Sweet And Innocent As They Look

Image source: Darcy Warby

#10 Hey Hooman… Just In Case Your Wondering… The Strawberries You Left Sitting Unattended When You Answered The Door Are Resting Peacefully In My Belly!!!

50 Memes And Jokes About Bunnies That Show They&#8217;re Not As Sweet And Innocent As They Look

Image source: Kathleen Christie

#11 Yesterday Dorothea Managed To Jump Onto The Kitchen Counter

To get to the plants on the windowsill, knocking them all off in the process – blocking the sink with soil, and also hitting the tap onto full and therefore flooding my entire kitchen.

50 Memes And Jokes About Bunnies That Show They&#8217;re Not As Sweet And Innocent As They Look

Image source: Pema Ferris

#12 This [Jerk] Sleeps Like A Middle Aged Man Who Barely Made It To The Bed After Too Many Beers, Love Her Though

50 Memes And Jokes About Bunnies That Show They&#8217;re Not As Sweet And Innocent As They Look

Image source: Claire LeBlanc

#13 The Art And The Artist… Well Done Pilot, You Can Explain This To My 5 Year Old

50 Memes And Jokes About Bunnies That Show They&#8217;re Not As Sweet And Innocent As They Look

Image source: Laura Hayward

#14 Get A Rabbit They Said, It Will Be Fun!

50 Memes And Jokes About Bunnies That Show They&#8217;re Not As Sweet And Innocent As They Look

Image source: Gail Mcartney

#15 The Idea Was To Keep The Rabbit Out Of The Plant Pot

50 Memes And Jokes About Bunnies That Show They&#8217;re Not As Sweet And Innocent As They Look

Image source: Rue Burgess

#16 This [Jerk] Found The Dressup Makeup, Knocked It Over, Then Danced In It. Look At His Stupid Little Face. Daughter Not Impressed

50 Memes And Jokes About Bunnies That Show They&#8217;re Not As Sweet And Innocent As They Look

Image source: Jonathan Wylie

#17 This Fluffy Turd Decided That Having Acces To The Whole Apartment Was Not Quite Enough

She, therefore, chose to evict the guinea pig from his igloo. She is a giant bunny and that’s an xl, 4 guinea pig igloo, so you can appreciate how fat her ars is. Seriously, she would steal candy from toddlers if she had any around.

 

50 Memes And Jokes About Bunnies That Show They&#8217;re Not As Sweet And Innocent As They Look

Image source: Ferdinand Symons

#18 Cookies Making Sure The Food In The Fridge Is Okay (She’s Totally Fine)

50 Memes And Jokes About Bunnies That Show They&#8217;re Not As Sweet And Innocent As They Look

Image source: Arya Jose Umali

#19 Ahh Yes… Time To Buy My Monthly New Couch

50 Memes And Jokes About Bunnies That Show They&#8217;re Not As Sweet And Innocent As They Look

Image source: Maya Amero

#20 I Say No Dahlias Shall Grow In This House

50 Memes And Jokes About Bunnies That Show They&#8217;re Not As Sweet And Innocent As They Look

Image source: Caroline Swartling

#21 Someone Didn’t Like Their Nana Tonight After Stealing It Out Of My Hand

50 Memes And Jokes About Bunnies That Show They&#8217;re Not As Sweet And Innocent As They Look

Image source: Melanie Hunt

#22 “Don’t Put Him In A Cage At Night! Free-Run-Buns Are The Best”. Yeah, Head-Sitting At 02.30 AM… Didn’t Really Want To Sleep Anyway, Skipper

50 Memes And Jokes About Bunnies That Show They&#8217;re Not As Sweet And Innocent As They Look

Image source: Martin Robbins

#23 Twat

50 Memes And Jokes About Bunnies That Show They&#8217;re Not As Sweet And Innocent As They Look

Image source: Alyson Tompkins

#24 Couldn’t Find Him Anywhere, Then Look Up And There He Is… On The Garage Roof!!!

50 Memes And Jokes About Bunnies That Show They&#8217;re Not As Sweet And Innocent As They Look

Image source: Chantel Reeves

#25 When You Get Her The Cutest Little Bed And She Prefers The Shoe Rack

50 Memes And Jokes About Bunnies That Show They&#8217;re Not As Sweet And Innocent As They Look

Image source: Brooke Turner

#26 This Little [Jerk] Thought It Would Be Fun To Burrow In My Throw Pillow Inserts!

50 Memes And Jokes About Bunnies That Show They&#8217;re Not As Sweet And Innocent As They Look

Image source: Leigh O'Connor Wolfe

#27 Impermanence No. 7 By Boot

The enigmatic artist, known only as Boot, has made a controversial return to the art world with his latest masterpiece. This bold statement about the futility of the barriers of man, is thought to be symbolic of the ability of rabbit-kind to transcend all physical boundaries.

50 Memes And Jokes About Bunnies That Show They&#8217;re Not As Sweet And Innocent As They Look

Image source: Vikki Haley

#28 When Your Wife Doesn’t Want To Be In The Photo

50 Memes And Jokes About Bunnies That Show They&#8217;re Not As Sweet And Innocent As They Look

Image source: Katy Johanna

#29 He Got No Worries At All

50 Memes And Jokes About Bunnies That Show They&#8217;re Not As Sweet And Innocent As They Look

Image source: Jared Ignacio

#30 Ate Daddy’s $100 Game Controller. 2 Mornings Later Ate Daddy’s $100 Shoes. Feet Pics For Sale To Make Up For The $200 She Owes Daddy. Kidding. Mostly

50 Memes And Jokes About Bunnies That Show They&#8217;re Not As Sweet And Innocent As They Look

Image source: Ashleigh Gibson

#31 My Bunnies Partied All Night Apparently

50 Memes And Jokes About Bunnies That Show They&#8217;re Not As Sweet And Innocent As They Look

Image source: Taylor Smith

#32 Not A Fan Of Bunny 101

50 Memes And Jokes About Bunnies That Show They&#8217;re Not As Sweet And Innocent As They Look

Image source: Anna Moody

#33 Caught Her On Camera

50 Memes And Jokes About Bunnies That Show They&#8217;re Not As Sweet And Innocent As They Look

Image source: Daisy Wang

#34 Pizza Thief Caught Before Action

50 Memes And Jokes About Bunnies That Show They&#8217;re Not As Sweet And Innocent As They Look

Image source: TteokBokki – တော့ပိုကီတို့အိမ်

#35 He Hasn’t Had Breakfast Yet… Should I Be Scared…

50 Memes And Jokes About Bunnies That Show They&#8217;re Not As Sweet And Innocent As They Look

Image source: Kaylee Haney

#36 The Art And The Artist! Clearly Pumpkin Heard Me Say We Were Going Away For The Weekend And He Was Getting A Bunnysitter For A Few Days! Totally Destroyed My Fav Weekend Bag

50 Memes And Jokes About Bunnies That Show They&#8217;re Not As Sweet And Innocent As They Look

Image source: Andrea Lorraine

#37 This [Jerk] Destroyed And Shredded At Least A Foot Of Our Laptop Charger. He’s Very Happy With Himself

50 Memes And Jokes About Bunnies That Show They&#8217;re Not As Sweet And Innocent As They Look

Image source: Mary Lundemo

#38 Apparently I’m Not The Only One Thinking That My Partner’s Gaming Addiction Must Come To An End

50 Memes And Jokes About Bunnies That Show They&#8217;re Not As Sweet And Innocent As They Look

Image source: Amelie Hansson

#39 She Jumped Right In The Dirty Water After I Cleaned The Floors

50 Memes And Jokes About Bunnies That Show They&#8217;re Not As Sweet And Innocent As They Look

Image source: Margaux Bernardini

#40 “Move Over, Doggo.” He Jumped From His Carrier On The Floor And Made Himself Right At Home. Shameless

50 Memes And Jokes About Bunnies That Show They&#8217;re Not As Sweet And Innocent As They Look

Image source: Renny Ives

#41 And His Butt Smells Bad

50 Memes And Jokes About Bunnies That Show They&#8217;re Not As Sweet And Innocent As They Look

Image source: Karmen Kincaid

#42 Has An Issue With Barbie It Seems

50 Memes And Jokes About Bunnies That Show They&#8217;re Not As Sweet And Innocent As They Look

Image source: Donna Cameron

#43 No Words

50 Memes And Jokes About Bunnies That Show They&#8217;re Not As Sweet And Innocent As They Look

Image source: Vicky Lonergan

#44 What Can I Say?

50 Memes And Jokes About Bunnies That Show They&#8217;re Not As Sweet And Innocent As They Look

Image source: Laure Peninon

#45 Getting Himself Ready For The Pot

50 Memes And Jokes About Bunnies That Show They&#8217;re Not As Sweet And Innocent As They Look

Image source: Shelley Dilley

#46 People Told Us To Watch Out For Foxes Jumping In… Butterscotch Is Bringing The Fight To Them

50 Memes And Jokes About Bunnies That Show They&#8217;re Not As Sweet And Innocent As They Look

Image source: Sarah Hall

#47 Escapeeeee

50 Memes And Jokes About Bunnies That Show They&#8217;re Not As Sweet And Innocent As They Look

Image source: Mackie EC

#48 Adding A New Sofa To The List Of Things I Now Need After Owning A Rabbit

50 Memes And Jokes About Bunnies That Show They&#8217;re Not As Sweet And Innocent As They Look

Image source: Maz Webb

#49 No Words

50 Memes And Jokes About Bunnies That Show They&#8217;re Not As Sweet And Innocent As They Look

Image source: Mary J Foot

#50 I Said No Touch Mom!

50 Memes And Jokes About Bunnies That Show They&#8217;re Not As Sweet And Innocent As They Look

Image source: Zanthe Cilliers

#51 Yesterday Dorothea Managed To Jump Onto The Kitchen Counter To Get To The Plants On The Windowsill, Knocking Them All Off In The Process – Blocking The Sink With Soil, And Also Hitting The Tap Onto Full And Therefore Flooding My Entire Kitchen 🙃

#52 We Gave Miffy An Hour Running Round In Our Bunny Proof Garden However Miffy Decided She Didn’t Want To Be Albino Anymore. My Little Arsehole

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Haunting in the Heartland
3 min read
Mar, 20, 2020
Woman Rents Out Husband’s “Man Cave” After He Refuses To Work Or Help Out
3 min read
Sep, 23, 2025
Grease: Live Review: Look at Me I’m Sandra Dee
3 min read
Jan, 31, 2016
Introducing LEGO Bun Hamburgers from The Philippines
3 min read
Feb, 7, 2017
Veep is Still One of the Best Comedies on TV and It’s Not Even Close
3 min read
Apr, 1, 2019
54 Amazing Animal Facts You Didn’t Know
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.