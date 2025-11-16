50 Memes And Jokes About Bunnies That Show They’re Not As Sweet And Innocent As They Look

When you think of bunnies, the first traits that probably come to your mind are how cute, fluffy and friendly they are. They are the third most popular pets in the US and the UK, and they’re a great alternative to having a dog or cat. But despite rabbits having one of the greatest PR teams of all time, many of their owners claim that these animals are actually adorable little jerks.
Allow me to introduce you to the Bunnies Are [Jerks] Facebook group. (We’ve slightly altered the group’s name to make it a tad bit more family friendly.) This community exposes the true nature of these precious little balls of fluff: they’re menaces! From chewing wires to ripping apart couches, this list is full of reasons why bunnies are not as innocent as they seem.
Keep reading to also find an interview with the creator of Bunnies Are Jerks, Leona Gear, to hear more about the background of the page and why she decided to put these naughty bunnies on blast. Be sure to upvote your favorite pics of destruction, and let us know in the comments if you’ve ever had a pet rabbit that turned out to be a pint-sized jerk. Then if you’re interested in checking out another Bored Panda article featuring bunnies, you can find one right here. Alright, let’s hop to it!
#1 Dinner Is At 5:30. I Got Home At 5:34
Image source: Jessica Carpenter
#2 *Sees Mom Sleeping* *Get Hungry* *Eats Hair* Because [Screw You] Mom
Image source: Grace Fonstad
#3 When You’re On A Camping Trip And End Up Searching For 20 Frantic Minutes To Find The Missing Bunny Somewhere In The Trailer
Image source: Kenneth Stacey
#4 Husband Finally Figured Out A Way To Have His Dinner In Peace… Bunny Gattu Is Free Roaming House Bunny And The Fence Provided By The Rescue Was Useless Untill Hubby Put It To Good Use
Image source: Bella Yogindrasinh Chudasama
#5 I Took Batman For A Nail Trim Today. I Think I Should Probably Watch My Back Tonight
Image source: Lindsay Wetzel
#6 No I Did Not Bite My Sister
Image source: Shona Bt
#7 My Pet Fish Is Close To Passing Away, So I’ve Dug Him A Grave In The Garden
I went into the house to grab a beer and came back to this (heart was going until I realised she was just getting comfy)! Pepper – get out of the fish’s grave you absolute [jerk] of a bunny
Image source: Wez Bolton
#8 Just Got Basil To Plant Outside And Put It On The Highest Counter And My Arsehole Got To It
Image source: Dilek Babadagli-Sharpe
#9 How Do I Apologise To My Neighbours For My Rabbit Roundhouse Kicking And Kangaroo Punching Their Cat This Morning
As he dared to step foot in my bun’s domain. Never thought I’d have to pull a bunny off a cat but there I was.
Image source: Darcy Warby
#10 Hey Hooman… Just In Case Your Wondering… The Strawberries You Left Sitting Unattended When You Answered The Door Are Resting Peacefully In My Belly!!!
Image source: Kathleen Christie
#11 Yesterday Dorothea Managed To Jump Onto The Kitchen Counter
To get to the plants on the windowsill, knocking them all off in the process – blocking the sink with soil, and also hitting the tap onto full and therefore flooding my entire kitchen.
Image source: Pema Ferris
#12 This [Jerk] Sleeps Like A Middle Aged Man Who Barely Made It To The Bed After Too Many Beers, Love Her Though
Image source: Claire LeBlanc
#13 The Art And The Artist… Well Done Pilot, You Can Explain This To My 5 Year Old
Image source: Laura Hayward
#14 Get A Rabbit They Said, It Will Be Fun!
Image source: Gail Mcartney
#15 The Idea Was To Keep The Rabbit Out Of The Plant Pot
Image source: Rue Burgess
#16 This [Jerk] Found The Dressup Makeup, Knocked It Over, Then Danced In It. Look At His Stupid Little Face. Daughter Not Impressed
Image source: Jonathan Wylie
#17 This Fluffy Turd Decided That Having Acces To The Whole Apartment Was Not Quite Enough
She, therefore, chose to evict the guinea pig from his igloo. She is a giant bunny and that’s an xl, 4 guinea pig igloo, so you can appreciate how fat her ars is. Seriously, she would steal candy from toddlers if she had any around.
Image source: Ferdinand Symons
#18 Cookies Making Sure The Food In The Fridge Is Okay (She’s Totally Fine)
Image source: Arya Jose Umali
#19 Ahh Yes… Time To Buy My Monthly New Couch
Image source: Maya Amero
#20 I Say No Dahlias Shall Grow In This House
Image source: Caroline Swartling
#21 Someone Didn’t Like Their Nana Tonight After Stealing It Out Of My Hand
Image source: Melanie Hunt
#22 “Don’t Put Him In A Cage At Night! Free-Run-Buns Are The Best”. Yeah, Head-Sitting At 02.30 AM… Didn’t Really Want To Sleep Anyway, Skipper
Image source: Martin Robbins
#23 Twat
Image source: Alyson Tompkins
#24 Couldn’t Find Him Anywhere, Then Look Up And There He Is… On The Garage Roof!!!
Image source: Chantel Reeves
#25 When You Get Her The Cutest Little Bed And She Prefers The Shoe Rack
Image source: Brooke Turner
#26 This Little [Jerk] Thought It Would Be Fun To Burrow In My Throw Pillow Inserts!
Image source: Leigh O'Connor Wolfe
#27 Impermanence No. 7 By Boot
The enigmatic artist, known only as Boot, has made a controversial return to the art world with his latest masterpiece. This bold statement about the futility of the barriers of man, is thought to be symbolic of the ability of rabbit-kind to transcend all physical boundaries.
Image source: Vikki Haley
#28 When Your Wife Doesn’t Want To Be In The Photo
Image source: Katy Johanna
#29 He Got No Worries At All
Image source: Jared Ignacio
#30 Ate Daddy’s $100 Game Controller. 2 Mornings Later Ate Daddy’s $100 Shoes. Feet Pics For Sale To Make Up For The $200 She Owes Daddy. Kidding. Mostly
Image source: Ashleigh Gibson
#31 My Bunnies Partied All Night Apparently
Image source: Taylor Smith
#32 Not A Fan Of Bunny 101
Image source: Anna Moody
#33 Caught Her On Camera
Image source: Daisy Wang
#34 Pizza Thief Caught Before Action
Image source: TteokBokki – တော့ပိုကီတို့အိမ်
#35 He Hasn’t Had Breakfast Yet… Should I Be Scared…
Image source: Kaylee Haney
#36 The Art And The Artist! Clearly Pumpkin Heard Me Say We Were Going Away For The Weekend And He Was Getting A Bunnysitter For A Few Days! Totally Destroyed My Fav Weekend Bag
Image source: Andrea Lorraine
#37 This [Jerk] Destroyed And Shredded At Least A Foot Of Our Laptop Charger. He’s Very Happy With Himself
Image source: Mary Lundemo
#38 Apparently I’m Not The Only One Thinking That My Partner’s Gaming Addiction Must Come To An End
Image source: Amelie Hansson
#39 She Jumped Right In The Dirty Water After I Cleaned The Floors
Image source: Margaux Bernardini
#40 “Move Over, Doggo.” He Jumped From His Carrier On The Floor And Made Himself Right At Home. Shameless
Image source: Renny Ives
#41 And His Butt Smells Bad
Image source: Karmen Kincaid
#42 Has An Issue With Barbie It Seems
Image source: Donna Cameron
#43 No Words
Image source: Vicky Lonergan
#44 What Can I Say?
Image source: Laure Peninon
#45 Getting Himself Ready For The Pot
Image source: Shelley Dilley
#46 People Told Us To Watch Out For Foxes Jumping In… Butterscotch Is Bringing The Fight To Them
Image source: Sarah Hall
#47 Escapeeeee
Image source: Mackie EC
#48 Adding A New Sofa To The List Of Things I Now Need After Owning A Rabbit
Image source: Maz Webb
#49 No Words
Image source: Mary J Foot
#50 I Said No Touch Mom!
Image source: Zanthe Cilliers
#52 We Gave Miffy An Hour Running Round In Our Bunny Proof Garden However Miffy Decided She Didn’t Want To Be Albino Anymore. My Little Arsehole
