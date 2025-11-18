Love And Cats: 36 Hilariously Relatable Comics Inspired By This Artist’s Real Life (New Pics)

by

“Our Super Adventure Comics” by Sarah Graley transports you into her cozy life, which she shares with her loving husband Stef and their four cats.

The comics illustrate funny moments or milestones like their recent wedding, for which we also would like to congratulate the couple! Sarah shared that she loves to encapsulate all the important moments in the form of a comic. It’s a nice and unique way to record their lives. Their audience finds the comics very relatable as they also bring a good feeling.

So, without further ado, let’s take a look at the most recent stories.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | sarahgraley.com | oursuperadventure.com | sarahgraley.mybigcommerce.com

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

#22

#23

#24

#25

#26

#27

#28

#29

#30

#31

#32

#33

#34

#35

#36

